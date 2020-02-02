LATEST ARTICLES
TVLine objects: Baroness Sketch Show renewed, Preppy Murder Doc and more
IFC puts you in a good mood and renews the Baroness of Sketch Show for a fifth season before the premiere of season four (on Wednesday October 30th at midnight).The purely...
Advertisement
Autumn TV poll 2019: which new shows are you waiting for the most?
This fall, the printed networks will feature 16 new screenplay comedies and dramas. And while this is a 15 percent smaller freshman class than in the past 12 months, each of...
Advertisement
Ava DuVernay’s OWN anthology spanning 5 years in 8 episodes occupies leads
SIMILAR POSTSAfter Queen Sugar, filmmaker Ava DuVernay has discovered his second project for OWN.Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Venture) and Alano Miller (Underground) will head the opening season of Cherish the Day,...
Advertisement
Freema Agyeman from New Amsterdam shows “Large Adjustments” in the second season and talks...
SIMILAR POSTSThe new Amsterdam star Freema Agyeman was as dark as the supporters about the fate of their character Dr. Helen Sharpe.You may recall that the finale of season one of...
Advertisement
Selena Gomez hopes Justin Bieber will hear new songs about their relationship
After Selena Gomez released two new songs this week, each of which appears to indicate her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, the singer admits that she would love the singer...
Advertisement
OITNB Final Season Premiere Recap: “Now everything is different”
Everything is completely different the second time. Just ask Piper Chapman.The remaining season of Orange Is the New Black is picking up shortly after Piper. She is on probation and lives...
Advertisement
Georgina Bloomberg is bringing a police car home for the charity from the gala
Georgina Bloomberg has left the last week of the Golden Coronary Heart Awards ceremony behind a patrol car. However, it wasn't because of any crime - the animal rescue activist was...
Advertisement
Lucifer’s last season has gotten a lot bigger – get details
When Lucifer returns, there will likely be 60 percent more hell as his fifth and final season has expanded significantly to 16 episodes.It had previously been announced in June that the...
Advertisement
Once Gabe Khouth was dead at 46
SIMILAR POSTSGabe Khouth, who is probably best recognized by television audiences as Once Upon a Time Sneezy / Tom Clark, died on July 23 after suffering cardiac arrest while using his...
Advertisement
Andi Mack Series Finale Sneak Peek: A fateful letter opens a final puzzle
SIMILAR POSTSGiven the huge shock that Andi Mack has caused in three seasons in the past, today's collection finale (Disney Channel, 8 / 7c) can be loaded with life-changing revelations.These findings...