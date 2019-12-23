Trending Now
2 people, a dog killed in the Lakewood rollover accident
LAKEWOOD, Colorado - Two people and a dog were killed in a rollover accident on South...
Look: ‘Bachelor Nation’ alum Courtney Robertson engaged, pregnant
December 23 (UPI) - Reality television personality Courtney Robertson announced on Instagram on Monday that she is engaged to Humberto Preciado and is pregnant...
Lifestyle today
Entertainment
“Chapel Christmas” sanctifies the season in Appleton
APPLETON, Wisconsin. (WFRV) In community shows on a Christmas theme, many on packaging - bows and spice in bright colors. And then there is newVoices, a choir that...
Scores: 9-1-1 Enters a long break with an excessive stay of 7 weeks, making...
RELATED STORIESFox’s 9-1-1 on Monday evening drew 6.7 million complete viewers and a 1.Four demo score with its fall final, rising to eight and...
Lost in Space Season 2 End declared
Lost in space is no stranger to cliffhanger endings, and once again this year, the final of season 2 finds many of the...
Man caught climbing fence to steal packages in broad daylight in Denver
DENVER - A camera caught a man climbing a locked door to get to two packages...
Man sentenced to 160 years in prison for killing one man and injuring another...
Joseph Allen Collins Jr. Credit: Office of the Prosecutor, 18th Judicial District Joseph Allen Collins Jr. Credit: Office of...
Australian shoppers hurt after Christmas event in Sydney is ‘stampede’
December 24 (UPI) - Several shoppers were injured in a shopping mall in Australia when a Christmas campaign led to a violent rush, officials...
General Hospital Spoilers: Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) celebrates massive GH milestone!
"General Hospital" (GH) spoilers recently unveil Steve Burton a milestone. He recently celebrated twenty-eight years as part of the GH family. Although his...
