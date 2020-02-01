Advertisement

After reaching the penultimate round of the ATP final in London, the German Alexander Zverev mentioned for the second year in a row that the O2 was essentially the most special monitor for him.

“I play my best tennis here,” said Zverev. “The environment here is something we don’t see anywhere else on earth. It’s so special for us …”

“I still have to improve,” said the German. “Now we are in the semi-finals and it will not be any easier. I should do my best to have the opportunity,” he said.

“He had nothing to lose here,” he said tonight about his opponent. “For me, this was a scenario that had to be included,” said Zverev. “All credit points for Daniil. It has been an incredible season for him and I expect it will be very harmful over the next few years. “