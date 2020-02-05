Zooey Deschanel's husband, Jacob Pechenik, files for divorce

Advertisement

Film producer Jacob Pechenik has applied for a divorce from his spouse Zooey Deschanel after four years of marriage.

47-year-old Pechenik filed for a marriage termination with a petition for underage children at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

He and Deschanel [39] share two children: Elsie Otter [4] and Charlie Wolf [2].

Advertisement

In September, the predecessor couple confirmed that they had separated from us in a joint statement.

“After many discussions and a long period of contemplation, we have now found that we are better off than companions as companions, company companions and fellow parents,” they said. “We remain committed to our company, our values ​​and above all our children.”

This could be Deschanel’s second divorce. She was previously married to Dying Cab for cutie singer Ben Gibbard for three years. They had no children together.

Less than a week after Deschanel’s latest split from Pechenik, it was noticed that the star “New Lady” was holding hands with Jonathan Scott, the star of the “Property Brothers”.

Earlier this month, the brand new couple made their TV debut during a double night on “Dancing With the Stars”.

Deschanel and Scott, 41, became Instagram officials this week with a photo from a Halloween horror evening visit to Common Studios.