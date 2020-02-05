Zola Jesus votes for Bernie, although Amy Klobuchar is her cousin

Advertisement

Although Zola Jesus is Amy Klobuchar’s cousin, she still votes for Bernie Sanders in the democratic primary school. “I don’t play with my Bernie support,” the Gothic-Pop singer-songwriter tweeted on Monday. “He’s running against my cousin. I’m going against the bloodlines because of this shit!” She also changed her display name on Twitter to “ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020” if her loyalty was still in doubt.

Now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Zola Jesus has doubled her tweet. “I thought it was funny,” she says. “I mentioned a couple of times that she is my cousin, but I just wanted to make it clear that I had to make a decision. I love my family and my family’s Klobuchar side, but I definitely believe more in Bernie’s platform. So it is what it is. Just so you know: I’m just getting out of here against my own blood because of this shit. “

Why does she feel Bern? “He sees how the world can be better and what needs to be done,” explains Zola Jesus. “Bernie means well and means what he says. I believe that it will not only bring changes to our government, administration and society, but also a movement of change. He will open the locks and people will see society differently, see their place in it differently, see their neighbors differently. “

It is also important to note that Zola Jesu’s Nika Danilova and Amy Klobuchar are actually cousins ​​but come from a large family and have never met in person. Fortunately, Thanksgiving this year is unlikely to be any more uncomfortable than usual.

