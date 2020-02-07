Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball combine to form a quiet alley

Advertisement

Young stars Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball continue to have fun with the New Orleans Pelicans

MANILA, Philippines – As many fans expected, the tandem of Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson was fun for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The young duo showed what they could do together on the hardwood on Thursday February 6 (Friday, February 7, Filipino time) when Ball provided Williamson with an effortless-looking alley-oop against the Chicago Bulls in the NBA ,

However, this is not the first time that the two highly regarded prospects have come into contact with each other on the court, as Ball has thrown further outside before and Williamson has still washed it down as if it were the easiest thing in the world.

Williamson, the consensus first choice in the 2019 draft, was clearly the main beneficiary of Ball’s natural pass ability, as his 19.6 points and 8 rebounds averaged 55% in his first 8 NBA games.

Last week, Ball quietly stuffed the ball in three games and averaged a triple double of 16.3 markers, 11.3 boards and 10 assists with 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks to recharge.

All in all, New Orleans looks like a sleeper to make a late push for the end of the playoff race after the all-star break. With the Pelicans only eight games behind in eighth place behind Memphis, it is not bad to assume that they would make up for lost time after Williamson’s serious injuries that delayed his debut.

Playoffs or no playoffs, one thing is certain: the party in New Orleans has just started. – Rappler.com