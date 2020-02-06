Zendaya & Jacob Elordi's dating rumors are getting out of control

Advertisement

Don’t freak out if you’ve been sending the two Euphoria stars for ages, but the dating rumors of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have officially taken the next level. While the two insisted that they were just friends in the past, one source claims that their relationship apparently took a romantic turn after they finished filming Euphoria. “Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months,” said a source E! News on February 5th. “They started out as close friends, but it got romantic after their show ended.” (Elite Daily took care of their relationship after both stars and didn’t get an answer in time for release.)

“They have been inseparable since last summer and have taken the time between projects,” it continues. “Jacob met Zendaya’s family and everyone loves him. They have a lot of fun and have a lot in common.”

E! News rocked the world when they watched a paparazzi photo of the two who looked particularly good in New York City on February 3. In the picture in question, Jacob and Zendaya are sitting side by side on a bench in New York City. Zendaya stares intently at her cell phone when Jacob leans forward and kisses her head. Got a loving kiss on the head as you scroll aimlessly through your phone? If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

On the same day, witnesses who saw how they interacted with IRL are said to have looked at Jacob Zendaya. “They showed each other things on their cell phones and laughed,” an eyewitness reportedly said to E! News. “She really seemed to enjoy being with him. At some point he grabbed her and kissed her forehead. She had a big smile on her face and felt very comfortable with them.”

As if things couldn’t get nicer with this reported date, E! News claimed that the two had also taken a break so that Jacob could take some pictures of Zendaya with his camera. “They went in sync and looked happy together. From time to time Zendaya had to break into a big smile. At the end of her appointment Jacob greeted her with a taxi and got the door for Zendaya,” reported the eyewitness recalled for E! News. She jumped in and looked at him again with a big smile. “

These are all just rumors, but we hope they come true this time.