Zendaya celebrated her new role as Bulgari's diamond ambassador and a deep V-shirt dress

Fashion Week officially started yesterday and Zendaya spent the first night celebrating an incredible new success. The Euphoria actress has just been won over as one of Bulgari’s new ambassadors. She attended the Brooklyn party for her new unisex line B.zero1 Rock and to celebrate the new role. Naomi Scott, Kris Wu from EXO and Lily Aldridge are the other three faces of the brand.

Zendaya naturally carried a ton of diamonds to the event. Her exquisite necklace was the centerpiece of her outfit, and she wore an organza shirt dress with a belt and black trousers from Rahul Mishra.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, CEO Jean-Christophe Babin explained why Zendaya, Wu and Scott were seen as faces of the brand. “We chose to have a man as the protagonist for this campaign for the first time and went through a list of very complementary talents,” he said. This combination is evidence of Bulgari’s diversity. It’s not just a brand for Americans or Chinese. It is a global economy with global diversity and we recognize the universal appeal of the brand. “

This isn’t the only New York fashion event Zendaya attended this week. She also attended a Fendi event on Wednesday evening. Her reported friend and Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi also attended the Fendi party – albeit separately from her.

