Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been together for months despite their initial attempts to destroy romantic rumors. The couple was photographed in New York City yesterday when they kissed on the lips to prove that they weren’t just friends. E! ran the gunshot and got information from a source that said the relationship between the two was getting really hot after filming for Euphoria’s first season ended.

“Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months,” said the source. “They started out as close friends, but after the show ended, it became romantic.”

“They have been inseparable since last summer and have taken the time between projects,” the source continues. “Jacob met Zendaya’s family and everyone loves him. They have a lot of fun and have a lot in common.”

Zendaya called Elordi her “best friend” last week when he presented him with an award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards. In an interview published in GQ Australia in December, Elordi tried to play her off as a sister.

“She’s like my sister,” he said. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She is a great talent for work. She is an incredible artist and a very caring person for all of us. But we are all very close. There is no weak link on this show. We.” I spent so much time together and everyone is so cool to work with. Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him was like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy store. “

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).