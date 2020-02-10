Advertisement

My first reaction was me as Kasturba Gandhi? Why me? “Laughs Zeenat Aman and tells of her surprise when she tries to play Mahatma Gandhi’s wife for Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba. When she returns to the theater after 15 years, the experienced actor is supported by an author Role in hand – the English play, which will premiere in the city on February 21, takes a look at the couple’s marriage of over 60 against the backdrop of the Indian struggle for freedom.

“We don’t know much about the Mahatma’s wife. This project offers a fascinating insight because the story is from her perspective. I accepted the offer because I had a lot of time,” she says. During the three-month rehearsal, she admits that her skepticism about casting has given way to a deep respect for her muse. “[When I was wearing the white Khadi Saree] and wearing gray hair and glasses, I was excited.” The actress adds that she deliberately kept sons Zahaan and Azaan away from the rehearsals. “I can’t wait to see their reaction on the opening night!”

Advertisement

The author and director Saif Hyder Hasan agrees that Aman – known in her heyday for equipping her characters with momentum – is an unconventional choice for the role. “Talking to guy is interesting. When I wrote the piece, I picked up the phone and called her.”

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates