BySubhash K. Jha

Created: February 8 2020 – 12:23 PM IST

Experienced actress Zarina Wahab, who played the mother for everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Aparshakti Khurrana in Street Dancer 3D in My Name Is Khan, now becomes the mother of her own son Sooraj in the boxing drama based on the life of the gold winner Pancholi play Hawa Singh.

A source close to the film says, “It’s a very important role. The mother of the real Hawa Singh played a very important role in his life. The film is mostly designed as a mother-son story and Zarinaji is looking forward to working with her son. Maybe she needs to weaken her powerhouse drama to suit her son, who is relatively raw. “

Real powerhouse actresses usually avoid coming together with their children on the screen to avoid comparisons. Nevertheless, the legendary Nutan and Sharmila Tagore shared the screen room with their respective sons, if only once. Nutan was seen with her son Mohnish Behl in Yeh Kaisa Farz and Sharmila Tagore with her son Saif Ali Khan in his debut film Aashik Awara.

