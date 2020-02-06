Advertisement

The Archieverse continues to grow beyond Riverdale. Immediately after the start of the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the next series in the popular comic book universe is here: Katy Keene. The CW’s latest dramedy, inspired by the Archie comics, takes place five years before Riverdale, but while the worlds of the two shows cross, star Zane Holtz says that Katy Keene and Riverdale have very different vibrations.

Holtz plays Katy Keene as K.O. Kelly, friend of Katy. While Katy (Lucy Hale) is pursuing her goals of working in fashion, K.O. works as a bouncer to pay the bills, but he’s made it his business to become a star boxer. Such ambitions seem to be an issue for Katy Keene, at least according to Holtz.

“Katy Keene is a story about young people in New York chasing their dreams,” says Holtz Elite Daily. “It really has an almost magical quality. It’s a world that is a little bit upgraded and everyone has these big ambitions. It’s very inspiring.”

Katy Keene feels a bit like a romantic comedy fantasy that is far from Riverdale’s neo-noir sound. “I think people will be really fascinated by how different the show is from Riverdale while clearly being in the same universe,” explains Holtz. “Aesthetically, it feels very similar. You could say they play in the same world, but ours is definitely a little more optimistic and happy.”

Barbara Nitke / The CW

While Riverdale is playing in its fictional title town, Katy Keene is a bit more realistic as it takes place in very real New York, which, as Holtz says, is a big part of the show’s Rome com tone. “I’ve never shot in New York,” he explains. “So, to be able to shoot in some of these legendary locations in the city and capture that romantic New York comedy vibe by doing these scenes while walking down the street with 150 extras, or we sit in the park and eat a hot dog, it just feels like the real New York love movie comes to life. “

Just like Riverdale, Katy Keene will show several musical moments, and Holtz even promises a full musical episode at some point in season one. The show also includes an important Riverdale character as a regular series; Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who moves from Riverdale to New York City and becomes Katy’s roommate. But despite all Riverdale connections, Holtz is looking forward to fans falling in love with Katy Keene as an independent series.

“It shows that hopefully (with) every episode people run away happily and feel a little bit better,” he says. “It’s a very hopeful show. (It’s) very inspiring and encourages people to chase their dreams.”

Katy Keene will premiere on Thursday February 6th at 8pm. ET on The CW.