Zambales health officials monitor patients for coronavirus

Zambales governor Hermogenes Ebdan said the patient had shared a travel history along with the 2 Chinese patients who had previously been confirmed to have the novel 2019 coronavirus

Published on February 8, 2020 at 10:32 am

Updated February 8, 2020 at 10:33 am

MANILA, Philippines – Zambales Governor Hermogenes Ebdan said that the provincial health authorities are currently monitoring a patient who has traveled with two patients in the Philippines who have previously been confirmed to have the 2019 Coronavirus.

In a statement, Ebdane said the patient “volunteered to contact the DOH [Department of Health] and published a travel story along with the two Chinese patients who were tested and found positive for the virus.”

The patient has been incarcerated at Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital since Thursday, February 6, and was among those examined by health officials.

Ebdane said that the patient who remained isolated was “judged to be good and stable and had no relevant symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing”.

He added that the hospital was sending the patient’s samples to the Tropical Medicine Research Institute to confirm whether the patient had the coronavirus.

The latest in the Philippines. The Filipino authorities said they monitored 215 people for the novel corona virus on Saturday, February 8.

So far, the Ministry of Health has confirmed 3 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines, including the first death outside of China – a 44-year-old Chinese who traveled from Wuhan to the Philippines. The man was the second confirmed case of 2019 nCoV in the country and a companion to the first patient, a 38-year-old Chinese woman.

On Saturday morning, February 8th, the novel corona virus killed 720 people and infected over 34,000 people in 26 countries.

The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency during the outbreak that has caused countries such as the Philippines and the United States to impose severe travel restrictions. – with a report from Randy Datu / Rappler.com