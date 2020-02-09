Advertisement

The woman who toppled Tony Abbott in a recent climate change action platform election is now looking at the whole of Parliament as she seeks bipartisan support for a climate change framework law aimed at making Australia a decarbonized economy do.

Zali Steggall – along with her fellow campaigners Rebekah Sharkie, Helen Haines and Andrew Wilkie – will publish the national framework for adaptation and climate protection laws on Monday before it will be presented to parliament in March.

Steggall and Crossbench have started an election campaign for conscience online and in their communities. They hope to attract enough government officials to adopt the law in Australia, which is based on existing laws in the UK, New Zealand and Ireland.

However, the Crossbench faces a tough fight. Scott Morrison just said last week that he would not be “bullied” to take further action against climate change.

Steggall previously called on the self-proclaimed “modern liberals” to support legislation that became indispensable after the summer with unprecedented bush fires and the resulting dangerous air quality, which left the communities in turmoil.

Steggall said it was time for individual MPs to speak for their communities instead of sticking to one party.

“The bill will be distributed to all MPs, corporate, environmental and relevant stakeholders on Monday,” she said.

“It is time to remove party politics from climate politics. Basically, we should all work towards a safer future. I request a conscience vote when I present the law on March 23 as a law for a private member. Now is the time for a rational approach to climate change. “

The Crossbench Group, which works with climate protection organizations, has already launched petitions asking MPs to vote with conscience after their introduction on the law.

Without a conscience vote, the bill is doomed to failure because the government keeps the numbers in the lower chamber.

Steggall said the events of the summer, in addition to the climate change that Australia has been through, should be enough to get MPs to follow their conscience and vote on behalf of their constituents.

“This bill is a sensible and cross-party approach to protecting Australia’s future from the effects of climate change,” she said.

“The devastating fires that struck Australia in the summer; the drought; and our worsening air pollution has shown that the effects of climate change pose a real threat to our way of life. “

Dave Sharma in Wentworth, Tim Wilson in Goldstein, and Jason Falinski in Mackellar, as well as Trevor Evans from Brisbane and Trent, North Sydney MP, are targeted as potential allies. Newcomer Katie Allen, who won Higgins’ seat in the last election, and Bennelong MP John Alexander, both of whom have called on their government to take more action on climate policy in the past few weeks, will also be invited, at the request of their voters vote.

Steggall previously warned against a backlash from voters if moderate liberals ignore their wishes regarding climate protection measures.

“I think they need to make sure that their voters feel disenfranchised if they don’t vote in accordance with their majority wishes,” Steggall told the Guardian last month.

“The Liberal Party is the free choice party – I am not asking them to do something they have never done before, and I think they have to speak up to vote for a climate change act for their voters to represent.

“If you choose to ignore the number of people in your electorate [who want stronger climate action], you do so at your own risk.”

Steggall and Crossbench have kept much of the calculation under wraps, but have stated that they are striving for a statutory long-term goal of net zero emissions by 2050 and a risk assessment of climate change for all sectors.

The group wants the government to focus on a national adaptation plan for Australian industry based on scientific evidence on the impacts of climate change.

To ensure accountability, the group wants to follow the example of the United Kingdom and set up a kind of climate protection agency that acts independently of the government and reports on progress every year.

Labor Party vice chairman Richard Marles said the opposition wanted to work with the government on a bipartisan climate policy.

“In this context, we have long been striving for impartiality,” he told ABC on Sunday.

“But to be non-partisan, we have to have a side that we can talk to. At the moment we are watching a lot of people who are at war in their party room … and that prevents the conservatives in this country from even coming to the table to have a discussion about it. “