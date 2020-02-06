Zachary Levi leads Mini Chuck Cast reunion - watch the 'Superior' video

Advertisement

The paths of three Chuck alumni cross on Saturday and lead to an outstanding video.

As Joshua Gomez shared on Twitter, Morgan himself (currently shaved) starred Chuck himself, Zachary Levi, and Ryan McPartlin more than seven years after the NBC spy comedy finale aired – though Gomez apparently wanted some reassurance, the second took place.

“Miss and love these two monumental beef platters,” commented Gomez the video.

Since Chuck’s end in January 2012 (not too long ago called TVLine’s probably the biggest sequel finale of the 2010s), Levi has played in Heroes Reborn and not so long ago played a big screen hero like Shazam. McPartlin has returned to Hart of Dixie, Devious Maids, and Spectrum’s L.A.’s Most Interest, while Gomez has hosted exhibits reminiscent of Man With a Plan, Lucifer, and Scorpion.

Watch the video below and then continue learning:

For the premiere of Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey (fka Tangled: The Collection) in the second season in the summer, Levi met again with Chuck main girl Yvonne Strahovski (see video below). And yet, a full-on reunion film has to be played again.

Levi Finale advised us in 2013 (at 5:30 a.m.): “I want it to happen.” Maybe a crowdfunding mannequin a la Kickstarter was used, but not for a number of years, whereas Strahovski has been with us for 5 years in the past advised (throughout her 24: Stay One other Day run): “I would say by 2020 that the chances are good – it would take so long to get it together!”

Do we have to keep them up to this date? Based on my calendar, this is done quickly.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J_usbVuqMQ (/ embed)