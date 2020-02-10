Advertisement

“I’ve always played the role of terrorist number two, with only one line: ‘Allahu Akbar’.” YouTube star Humza Arshad calls the last two words with such force that Harris Academy students jump before roaring with laughter.

It may seem unlikely to joke in a school workshop against violent crime and extremism, but that’s exactly why Arshad is here: to break down the barriers that can prevent the message from being delivered.

The comedian Badman’s YouTube series and the former Diary of a Bad Man brought him a great youth: he had more than 100 m views. Over the past two weeks, he and Metropolitan Police officers have attended 16 schools in eight London boroughs that are particularly prone to violent crime to help fight terrorism.

At the final workshop at the Harris Academy in Peckham, he eats the eleven to fifteen-year-old children with his jokes out of his hands before devoting himself to more serious issues.

“I come from South London and I know how dangerous it can be outside,” says the comedian, born in Streatham, wearing a wool hat and a large hooded coat, to the audience of more than 200 children. He tells the story of how his friend Ché Morrison was stabbed to death in East London last year in Ilford. The silence is broken by the strange gasp when he tells them how the murderers filmed his friend when he was dying, and at the end he saw the footage of Morrison’s last breaths.

Arshad admits to being a “completely different person” before becoming a comedian. “I don’t like to tell this story when the police are here,” he says with a laugh, before remembering a story about a broken-off revenge attack in his youth.

Humza Arshad, whose YouTube series Diary of a Bad Man and Badman ridicule British-Asian culture, addresses students at the Harris Academy in Peckham, south London. Photo: Martin Godwin / The Guardian

The comedian says that Morrison’s death, attack on the New Zealand mosque, and growing intolerance since the Brexit vote prompted him to speak to students. He was also co-director and actor in the 12-minute short film Hate, which was shown at all the schools he attended and started on his YouTube channel on Monday.

The film does not show how cyclical hate is and takes on gang violence, stabbing, shots, acid attacks and extremism. It’s also about frustrations that young people feel about the police. Arshad’s character laments the fact that his wife’s attacker would likely have been caught “if his skin was darker”.

Two anti-terrorism officers present at the Peckham workshop discuss some of the issues raised in the film, as well as the use of fake news to spread extremism, gangs’ tactics to force young people, and homophobia. It is a palpable shock among Harris Academy students when they pull up a photo on the big screen of a smiling “normal” 17-year-old before being exposed as Salman Abedi, who detonated an explosive vest five years later on an Ariane Grande concert in Manchester.

Arshad’s workshop was laughed at Harris Academy, where students praised his approach to the serious issues raised. Photo: Martin Godwin / The Guardian

Afterwards the students were full of praise for the workshop and especially for Arshad. Farhan Khan, 14, said the questions raised were correct because an ex-student at the academy, Malcolm Mide-Madariola, was stabbed to death in 2018 at the age of 17. Khan said of Arshad: “He came out of this culture, so it’s more of a personal story. I would rather have someone who makes fun of it than just being serious. It was really good, really inspiring, the film was great, there was good news. “

14-year-old Fabiola Banora, who said that her brother was stabbed while cycling, praised the film for investigating why people get into crime and said it was “a conversation that doesn’t take place in our communities” , She added: “We respect what the police do, but when we see someone [like Arshad] who comes from the same background [as we do] who deals with the same problems and says we can do better live as people from disadvantaged communities. You couldn’t refer to a policeman [saying that]. “

Arshad recognized the logic. “It’s easy for me to get cool and make them laugh, break the barriers with comedy, and teach or inform when they get engaged without being able to preach,” he said.

“The police are aware of the perception they have in the wider community, but the police are teaming up with me to try to change that.”