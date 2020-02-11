Advertisement

The moderator of the Young Turks radio show, Cenk Uygur (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Progressive online offering The Young Turks, led by California congressional candidate Cenk Uygur, is funded by a six-figure investment by YouTube to launch an online course called “TYT Academy” for creating digital local news.

YouTube’s Uygur store funding is part of the platform’s 25 million dollar news support effort as part of the $ 300 million Google News initiative announced in 2018.

The program consists of two tracks, each with eight videos – one track deals with the tactics and responsibilities of a journalist, the second with the best practices for creating online video content. Users can earn a “TYT Academy certificate” after watching the videos and taking a final exam at the end.

Steven Oh, TYT’s chief business officer and founder of the TYT Academy, told Axios in a phone interview that despite its explicitly progressive stance, TYT “is not interested in bringing out journalists who share our political view.”

The videos that can already be seen on YouTube are not explicitly party-political, but clearly show Uygur and his staff. YouTube announced in September that content created by political figures and executives may remain on the website even if they violate the company’s “community guidelines”.

The initiative is not the first to spread “local news” from a progressive perspective.

Tara McGowan, a former journalist and founder of the group behind technology company Shadow Inc., which developed the flawed application that Iowa Democrats uses to report the results of the caucus, launched a profit-making news organization called Courier last year to launch Pro -Democratic reporting under the guise of “local news” in important swing states.

“If we don’t have these common facts, if we don’t read common headlines, we will lose sight of mutual trust,” courier editor-in-chief Lindsay Schrupp said in a podcast with McGowan in December. “In this context, local news is one way of getting people to take steps that are really meaningful steps.”

