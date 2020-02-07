Your February 2020 Supermoon horoscope will motivate you

Advertisement

Ah, the full moon. As it rises through the night sky and bristles with magic and its glorious white light, you can’t help but stare in awe. While one cannot deny its beauty, a full moon – in this case a supermoon – is always accompanied by an intense wave of energy and emotions. If the lunar cycle were a story, the full moon would be the dramatic climax, revealing twists and turns that make the difference in the world. And your February 2020 full moon horoscope is all about drama. This full moon, which takes place on February 9th at 2:33 a.m.CET, will encourage you to fulfill your desires and honor every part of your passion.

This supermoon – which appears to be brighter and larger than the average full moon – is a creative, theatrical, romantic, and playful Leo who challenges you to take advantage of your inner artist and remember your most authentic and apologetic self. Leo banishes shame, detests self-doubt, and the last thing you need to do is minimize the person who you are. Fall in love with every part of yourself, especially the parts that are hard to love. That doesn’t mean that you see yourself as flawless or perfect because that’s nobody. It means being proud of the sum of your parts and understanding that all of this endangers the intricate and infinite tapestries that you are. What’s not to love about it?

If you struggle to find the energy or inspiration to strive for what you want, you will love this full supermoon. This full moon forms a trine with the brave and driven Mars and encourages you to take your strength and not stand in your way and whatever you want. Let your emotional truth be your motivation. While spiritual Neptune and expansive Jupiter form a sextile, this full moon has the power to bring your visions to life. If you can dream it, you can create it. There are no limits to your growth. So keep growing.

Aries

Unleash your artistic inclinations and dive deep into the side of you that loves romance. Life should be enjoyed, and if you stand in the way of your own happiness, the world loses some of its music, color and poetry. Create art to create art. You don’t need another reason.

bull

It is time to take care of your personal life. Everything else can wait. If you don’t feel comfortable at home, it’s time to heal your sacred space. Cleanse the energy, correct the relationships and rest if necessary. Everyone needs tender, loving care that you owe to yourself.

Twins

If you don’t find the courage to tell your truth, no one will understand what you want. Even if the world denies you, there will be a time when your desires will come true. Don’t let the failure stop you from telling your truth, because this is always the first step to success.

cancer

By judging yourself by what you don’t have, you are only preparing for disappointment. Maybe you forget to be thankful for all the things you have. If you take a moment to express your gratitude, you will find that there are many more beautiful things on the way.

lion

If you get rid of all your attachments, who is the person you see in the mirror? Know that you are just as complete without these attachments. Realize that your independence is the purest part of you. Get to know yourself again and let yourself be guided by your truth.

Virgin

There is a very private part of you that deserves your thinking. Avoiding the truth only creates a distance between you and your mind. Take a moment to tune in to the static of your inner voice. When you are ready to listen carefully, a message will come out loud and clear.

Libra

You have an amazing impact on the people you surround yourself with. Think about the effects this could have. If you’ve been feeling lonely lately, finding a way to help or inspire your church will calm your heart. Everyone is there together; you don’t have to do this alone.

Scorpio

Now is the time to take an important step towards your dreams. Being passive and watching time go by won’t hurt. You have to take things in hand and prove how much you want it. The world is ready to receive you. Are you ready to take a risk and tackle it?

Sagittarius

You may be missing the forest for the trees. If you focus too much on every detail and forget the big picture, you may not be able to see your situation clearly. Take a step back and admire all the possibilities that surround you. There is always a new way.

Capricorn

A big situation could develop in your life and finally give you the opportunity to deal with the truth. Let this be your chance to tie loose ends, say goodbye, and take on the subtle vibrations of something exciting that is just beginning. Transformation is on the way.

Aquarius

You come to an important conclusion about a relationship that is close to your heart. No matter if you are brought closer or this full moon shows that it is time to drift apart, you will be made aware of what you need in a partnership. Watch how everything unfolds naturally. If that’s the way it will be.

fish

If you lived in the clouds with your head, there may be important tasks here on Earth that require your attention. Heal yourself by banishing bad habits, reorganizing, and deleting items from your to-do list. Act instead of stagnating and you’re there.