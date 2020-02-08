Advertisement

The records of nearly half a million Indian bank card payment cards are sold at Joker’s Stash, one of the most popular underground card shops, for $ 9 each, warned Singapore-based cyber security company Group-IB.

The company discovered a database of over 460,000 payment card records that were uploaded to one of the most popular Darknet card shops on February 5.

Over 98 percent of the records came from the largest Indian banks, Group-IB said on Friday.

This is the second major upload of payment records to Indian cardholders that Group-IB has registered in recent months. The first was reported by the company last October.

The underground market value of the database is estimated at more than $ 4.2 million. The source of this batch is not yet known. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) was immediately informed of the sale of the payment records.

The database reveals card numbers, expiration dates, CVV / CVC codes and some additional information such as the full name of the cardholder, as well as their emails, phone numbers and addresses, which security researchers at Group-IB have found.

“This type of data has probably been compromised online – using phishing, malware or JS sniffers – while in the previous case we dealt with card dumps (the information contained in the magnetic stripe), which can be compromised by, for example Offline POS terminals are stolen, “the company said.

Previously, on October 28, 2019, the Group-IB Threat Intelligence team discovered a huge database of more than 1.3 million credit and debit card entries from mostly Indian bank customers uploaded to Joker’s Stash.

Group IB experts found that the database’s underground market value was estimated at more than $ 130 million.

