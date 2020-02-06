Younger Look: Can Lauren Turn Josh's Baby into an Instagram Star?

Advertisement

When Josh was unexpectedly adopted by his personal child on Instagram on Wednesday (TV Land, 10 / 9c), all indicators were focused on Lauren.

“This day was a lot of fun,” says Molly Bernard TVLine of Lauren and Josh’s sparkling afternoon in the city, taking advantage of Gemma’s fast-growing following. “Nico (Tortorella) and I were only allowed to hang out with this child – very nice, with a number of infants, since they only work 20 minutes each – and all really exaggerated. It’s humorous, but it also likes it at the same time. “

And Lauren’s newest company shouldn’t be a shock to the younger followers, as she was the driving force behind some of the biggest developments this season – along with encouraging ex-girlfriend Maggie to start dating Beth.

“There was really a scene at the beginning of this episode in which Lauren dragged Maggie back to (where Beth works) to greet her,” reveals Bernard. So just know that Lauren takes part in the puppet show all the time, even if you are not aware of it. As Bernard puts it: “She’ll just understand it … in a bizarre way.”

As for Lauren and Maggie, who remain so closed after they split up, Bernard calls it a “nice instance of strange and lesbian relationships, how to keep friends with your exes and stay in the same circle. It’s really one of my favorite stories this season. “

And what can followers rely on to relax the season? Bernard didn’t say too much, but she guarantees: “A turn is developing with Lauren that I believe the followers will understand.”

Then click PLAY in the video above for a unique look at Josh and Lauren’s social media gadgets leave a comment along with your ideas for Season 6 of Younger.