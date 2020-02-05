You must have it canceled by Netflix

Advertisement

She must have it, but apparently not Netflix.

Spike Lee’s sequence adaptation of his 1996 feature film was canceled after two seasons in the streaming giant. Lee is reported to be keeping the comedy elsewhere.

In season 2, she adopted the free-spirited artist Nola Darling (played by DeWanda Sensible) when she struggled with new success. Nola’s journey has transformed life, along with her typical lover Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos), friends Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera), Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent) and Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham)), Shemekka Epps (Chyna Layne) and Winnie Win (Fats Joe).

It premiered on November 23, 2017. A little over a month later, it was extended for the second season.

“Spike Lee is probably one of the best filmmakers of all time and we are thrilled that he introduced Netflix to the sequence she absolutely has to have,” said Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos in a deadline-quoted announcement. “Although this is our last season, we are very proud to be able to put them back in service for years to come. We look forward to working with Spike on his upcoming Netflix film Da 5 Bloods.”