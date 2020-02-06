You LOVE Mitt now, but HATE his courage in 2012

Advertisement

Mitt Romney’s vote to sentence President Donald Trump for abuse of power abused a number of new fans in the liberal press. CNN’s Jim Acosta and John Avlon passed out through the Utah senator “Profile in Courage” in getting up against Trump and his Republicans.

MSNBC presenter Brian Williams welcomed the “Historical” and “legacy” defining moment. His MSNBC colleague Garrett Haake raved that Romney had unlocked his “Superpower.”

This is a far cry from the treatment Romney received when he was the GOP presidential candidate trying to defeat her hero Barack Obama in 2012. Romney was cursed then “Man who has no soul” and “A robot that does everything it needs to do to make it to the White House.”

Advertisement

Jason Horowitz of the Washington Post dedicated a 5,400-word synopsis how Romney might have pinned a boy in 1965 to cut his hair. The New York Times columnist, Gail Collins dogged Romney With over 50 columns mentioned, he once strapped the family dog ​​onto the roof of his car. Ex-Newsweek editor Jonathan Alter even stated that if Romney wins and dismantles ObamaCare, it would mean that “many people will die”.

Expected whiplash injury: The following is a compilation of current praise for Romney’s vote against Trump, followed by some of the worst agitation against Romney in 2012:

YOU LOVE NOW …

Mitts “Profile In Courage” moment

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547101" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547101 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

“One of the things Mitt Romney has done today, besides showing many Americans that this is a bold profile and that there is room for outsiders here in Washington, has robbed Republicans, robbing the President of an important topic of conversation that she said have been partisan impeachment exercise all the time. Obviously that’s no longer the case, considering what Mitt Romney did today, Wolf. “

– Correspondent Jim Acosta on CNN’s The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, February 5.

“That was a true profile in the courage we just heard. It was the sound of a man who had struggled with his conscience, tried to think non-partisan politics, and finally stayed true to his oath, his promise to God. This was a bold speech. He will catch hell from the right, as he predicted, but that will be seen well in the eyes of history … A man with courage can make the majority … In the pure passion and moral clarity from which he said, Mitt Romney will attract many more followers he didn’t know were there, as well as the critics he expected, starting with the audience one in the Oval Office. Mitt Romney took a decisive step forward. That was a bold profile in the classic sense of JFK, which campaigns against the pressure of your party for what you think is right. “

– John Avlon, senior political analyst at CNN, in the CNN newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, February 5.

“Legacy” Cemented, “Superpower” Unlocked

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547092" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547092 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

“Mitt Romney, of course the former Republican candidate. The moment he spoke, it actually felt historic. It will cement Senator Romney’s legacy and stain what the White House undoubtedly hoped for an acquittal for a clean party line today. ”

– Host Brian Williams on February 5 as part of live reporting on the impeachment process at MSNBC.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547094" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547094 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

“This was a moment that people who have known Mitt Romney for a long time thought possible and did not always see. Right? Nobody has won big money bets on Mitt Romney to avert large, brave public positions from their own political self-interest. It’s something he hasn’t done in his career, but as long as I knew and reported about him and knew his family, the thought is that he’s a good, decent person, and I thought from the first minute that the senators have sworn an oath to God for Mitt Romney as if he were releasing his superpower. “

– Correspondent Garrett Haake on MSNBC’s live report on impeachment on February 5.

Praise for the “President of the Republican Resistance”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547105" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547105 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

“Mitt Romney’s decision is fascinating for this reason: he is now the president of the Republican resistance to Donald Trump. At the moment he is alone. “

– Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC Meet the Press, in NBC Nightly News, February 5.

… BUT IN THE MIDDLE

If Romney wins, many will die

“Mitt Romney doesn’t see the dead. But that’s only because he doesn’t want to see them. If he did, he would have to acknowledge the ugly reality of what will happen if he and Paul Ryan find their way into health care … A literal description of their plan is that they want to expose many Americans to financial insecurity and let some of them die so that a handful of wealthy people can have a higher income after taxes. ”

–

Columnist Paul Krugman, October 15, 2012.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/118669" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-118669 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

“Waiver is death. In the United States, people will die if ObamaCare is lifted. This is not an exaggeration. That doesn’t cry out for fire. It’s a simple fact … you [the Obama campaign] need to move on to a debate on the main issue, ObamaCare. And they can bring death into conversation and say, “No, we don’t call Mitt Romney a murderer. We say that a lot of people will die if he is elected president.”

– Ex-Newsweek editor-in-chief Jonathan Alter, now a MSNBC political analyst, on The Ed Show, August 9, 2012.

Soulless Mitt

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/119022" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-119022 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

“That’s the kind of man that Mitt Romney is. This man has no soul. When you open up, you know there is probably a gold ticking clock in his chest and not even a heart. It is not a person. This is just a robot that does everything in its power to get to the White House. And he will take every push in the back of any bad person who is pushing him and keep pushing him in that direction. “

– Charles Blow, New York Times columnist, about MSNBC’s The Last Word, July 17, 2012.

“In deciding to make Paul Ryan, the grandma star with zombie eyes from Wisconsin, his fellow campaigner, Romney handed over the ragged remains of his soul not only to the extreme base of his party, but also to extremist economic policy and an extremist view of the country that he wants to lead. “

– Charles Pierce of Esquire, a former Boston Globe Magazine writer, in an August 11, 2012 post: “Paul Ryan: Killer of Opportunity, Political Coward, Candidate for Vice President of the United States.”

Bullying and binders?

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/119023" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-119023 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

“Tonight at World News, campaign ball. Mitt Romney’s high school classmates accuse him of bullying a vulnerable student. How does the candidate react tonight? … Good evening. At the beginning there is a surprising turn on the campaign path. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney who was accused of bullying a very vulnerable fellow high school student. “

– Anchor Diane Sawyer heads ABCs World News on May 10, 2012.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/117638" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-117638 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

“Look, Anderson, it was very unfortunate for Governor Romney because it raises this question: can he refer to working women? You know, it almost sounded like working women being a mail order product that you can order out of colored binders. “

– CNN correspondent Jessica Yellin on Anderson Cooper 360, October 17, 2012, on Romney’s statement about recruiting women in Massachusetts: “I went to a number of women’s groups and said,” Can you help us find people? “And they brought us whole folders full of women …”