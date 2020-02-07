You get life for deadly shots in the Thornton Bar

Advertisement

BRIGHTON, Colorado. – A man who shot an employee after a bar brawl in a suburb of Denver was sentenced to a life sentence of 100 years without parole.

Gary Wideman was sentenced to death for 37-year-old Brenda Lee Martinez at Extra Point Bar in Thornton on Friday August 11, 2018.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Wideman got his gun out of his vehicle after the fight and fired two shots into the bar kitchen, killing Martinez and injuring three others.

He was convicted of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, first degree raid and second degree raid. Wideman claimed self-defense.

