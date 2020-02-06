Advertisement

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |

February 6th 2020

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper titled “ACCEPTED” for the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton on February 6, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

In his first public statements after his acquittal, US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was “horribly tortured by some very dishonest and corrupt people.” At a televised prayer breakfast, Trump was quoted as saying, “They did everything they could to destroy us and hurt our nation.”

He also beat Parliamentary President Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to have voted for his impeachment conviction, and accused her of hypocritically disguising her belief. “I don’t like people who use their beliefs as a justification for knowing that something is wrong. I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when they know that this is not the case. “

Trump would make a statement later in the White House. The US president said he would discuss his resolve that what happened during his impeachment should not go on.

The U.S. President’s comments were a clear sign that Trump has been more encouraged after his impeachment than he has been in his re-election campaign with a united Republican party.

Republican senators largely voted to acquit Trump on Wednesday, relying on a variety of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty, but his conduct was not punishable. his phone call to the Ukrainian president in July was a “perfect call”; An election will take place in 10 months and it is up to the voters to decide their fate.

And then the Democrats gave Donald Trump good news. The Iowa Gatherings, the nation’s first nomination competition, were messed up by a mishap. This robbed each candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to call the Democrats incompetent and corrupt.

