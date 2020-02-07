Advertisement

Her shoulder injury required simple surgery. In blocked Yemen, this was unattainable. And so Manal’s right arm shrank as her left arm grew stronger and her father turned away when she was bathed or dressed. “I couldn’t bear to see her,” said Abdullah Ali Lutfallah. “It broke my heart.”

After a year and a half of negotiations, the five-year-old Manal was one of eight children evacuated from Sanaa this week to receive medical treatment in Jordan on the first civil flight that was allowed to leave the Yemeni capital after three years. A second plane with a further 24 patients should fly to Amman on Friday, a third to Egypt will follow shortly.

The “mercy flights” are a rare humanitarian breakthrough in a stagnating five-year conflict between parties used to grappling with the zero-sum logic of war. The night before the first plane took off on Monday, the Houthis, which control most of northern Yemen, including Sanaa, threatened to withdraw their permission. The internationally recognized Yemeni government, which has implemented a strict air and sea blockade on the rebel territory, has also stopped the process in earlier stages.

“A hard-fought consensus broke down at least four times, and every time that happened, people who should have been looked after died,” said a person familiar with the matter. “It was deeply frustrating for everyone who worked on the problem because we all knew how many lives were at stake and the people who needed the most help were sacrificed.”

In the past three months, a hotel in Sana’a has become a makeshift waiting room for about 30 families, some of whom have tried to keep their children alive long enough for Yemen’s duel governments to agree to go abroad for treatment.

The Houthi Ministry of Health reports that 32,000 people in its territory cannot receive adequate medical care due to the blockade that has exacerbated a humanitarian crisis that displaced 4.3 million people and left 80% of the population without enough food. clean water or sanitary facilities.

“I didn’t think it really happened until the plane took off,” said Majdi Abdulwahab, whose daughter Samira, 10, underwent a reconstructive ear surgery at Amman’s special hospital on Wednesday morning, five years after a motorcycle accident.

Even before the war, Yemen’s health system was one of the least developed in the region. Once the fighting started, cases like Manal’s traumatic shoulder injury could no longer be treated. “I submitted her case to a rehabilitation center and after three months we were told they couldn’t help her,” said Lutfallah, 40,. “We took her back to the doctor and he said he couldn’t help her either.”

Wahib Senan brought his 10-year-old son Ayman to several doctors and campaigned for senior officials to find treatment for scoliosis that began to curve in the boy’s back four years ago. “They always told us he had to go abroad,” he said. “He couldn’t sleep or live his life normally … Seeing your son die has a crush.”

Registration in a list of patients who were eligible for an overseas flight was the beginning of a new chapter. Flights were regularly scheduled and canceled after negotiations failed. “We were only told that the flight was canceled,” says the 40-year-old Senan. “[Ayman’s] mother told me to stop, we would never get it.”

Behind the scenes, international officials sought consensus between the parties involved. “Every time there was a breakthrough, one of several parties withdrew from its commitment for two years,” said a source familiar with the process.

Logistics posed another series of hurdles, including the search for airlines willing to take out war insurance to carry out the flight and the search for a UN aircraft that may be part of a global fight to evacuate citizens China is free from coronavirus.

Abdulwahab, who was nursing his daughter in a hotel room, said he was having trouble understanding why it was so difficult to get a 10-year-old girl into surgery: “What is the fault of those who suffer from illness in the Politics of the world to be involved? “

For example, in October dozens of families with sick children were called to Sanaa and asked to prepare to fly. A few days later, they were informed that the negotiations had failed and the airlift was canceled. “We were devastated,” said Abdalwahab.

In the next few weeks, new flights were repeatedly planned and canceled at the last minute. International officials were reluctant to send the families home, and at that point, Senan said, he wouldn’t have left anyway. “I would either have my son treated or die with him,” he said.

“You can’t imagine what it was like psychologically for those waiting in this hotel,” said Lutfallah. “A woman had cancer and because she could not get medical treatment in time, she lost her eyesight. Another father of a young girl was told that they had to amputate both legs, but he refused because he knew that she was not in Yemen would be properly cared for. “

For two children, Khalid and Abdullah, the authorities agreed to the flight too late – and on time. Khalid, 9, had entered the first phase of kidney failure. “Without dialysis, his kidney would have failed completely,” said Ashraf Shami, a pediatrician who oversaw his case in Jordan.

Abdullah, 13, had found a donor in Yemen to give him a healthy kidney, but no place to do the operation. The couple was on their first flight to Jordan on Monday. “He had months to live,” said Shami. “Maybe less.”

Additional reporting from Jasser al-Tahat