Advertisement

Aliya is in the library, Roshni comes there and asks her what she is looking for? Alia replies that she is looking for a storybook for the baby and Roshni starts helping her. Shifting the album so that Roshni sees it Aliya is disappointed when Roshni receives a call. Seeing that the call is from Tabeezi, Roshni hurries to apologize. Tabbezi gives Roshni two vials of antidote that say it is to remove the effect of poison. She further adds that they should drink it at midnight and after drinking will fall asleep and while they are asleep the antidote will do its job.

Salma and Dadi discuss that Aliya has not yet mentioned the baby. Roshni is waiting for Aman to arrive because it is ten o’clock in the morning and he has not arrived yet, she is looking for him. She starts asking about him, just then he comes with Aliya and the baby. When asked where he came from so late, he answered, because the baby was not sleeping, they took him for a walk. He adds that instead of sleeping the baby is now wide awake.

Alia says the baby likes to listen to fairy tales, Aman says, “I know which book he will like.” Roshni says that I also know and gets it from the library. As soon as she leaves Aliya, she grins and drops the snake without anyone noticing. Roshni picks up the Anaya book and thinks the baby will like it. As she is about to leave, the snake pushes the album down and Roshni reaches for it. She is stunned to see the photos of Aman and Aliya together in Aman’s secret place. Like he claimed he was never there.

Advertisement

She takes the album and drops it for Aman. He sees through the photos and is shocked by the photos and asks her. She replies that it is your fairy tale that you must answer and she goes away from there. Aman follows her and tries to talk to her. She accuses him of lying to him and asks him to show some respect for her. Claiming that she can tolerate his past, his past lives in the house with his baby, but she can never bear to lie to her. As she starts to cry, Aman is about to hold her, but he is stopping himself. Roshni then remembers the antidote and hands it to him and repeats what Tabeezi told her. Aman says everything will be fine.

Parveen is desperate to have the baby alone to achieve this, she takes a drink and decided to give it to Aliya so she can sleep all night and execute her plan. Aliya talks to the baby and says how can all people be so stupid. How can Roshni see the photos believe that their bond is stronger? How can Aman believe he is the father of the baby? Aliya reveals that Kabir is the father of the baby. She’s just trying to get hold of Aman.

Aman assures Roshni that he has not lied to her. She then asks questions about the photos that are there, and then remembers the presence of Aliya in the library. Trusting Aman, she tells him about it. Aman defends Aliya and says she is not Ayana, she is just a normal girl with good hearing and she cannot do magic. Roshni gets furious to say, despite what I say, I trust you. But you support her. She adds that he cannot defend that both must be wrong. Aman pulled back and said he might have gone there with her. Roshni is furious and starts arguing, Aman stops telling her that it makes no sense to argue with her when she is in this mod and leaves.

Aman sitting on the stairs reminds them of their fight, he looks at the time on his phone at 11.30 pm, he decides to go to Roshni. While he is about to leave, he notices that Aliya is sitting by the fountain that gets soaked. He goes to her, she shows him a note with the text: “Aliya, I’m going to find you and kill you.” She tells him she is worried, Aman doesn’t ask her to be and he comforts her. She hugs him. Apologies for the tensions she causes in the family. Aman asks her not to worry, because the baby is his too.

Roshni is looking for Aman. Parveen mixes something into Aliya’s water jug ​​and is about to leave her room, just then the door opens and she hides behind it. IF Aman and Aliya come in, she leaves without their notice. Aman takes Aliya and the baby to their room. Aliya keeps Aman from apologizing. Aman is angry with her and he is about to leave when he starts coughing. She gives him water to drink and asks him to sit for a minute. As she turns around, Aman becomes unconscious.

Precap: Aman enters the room and Roshni asks if he’s okay. He says he suddenly fell asleep. Roshni asks him where he slept because he didn’t come to the room last night. At that very moment Alia comes with the antidote. She says, “It may have fallen out of your pocket last night, I just found it by the bed this morning.” Roshni looks on devastated.

Advertisement