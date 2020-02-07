Yassi and Issa Pressman's father dies

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Ronald Pressman, the father of the prominent sisters Yassi and Issa Pressman, died at the age of 90.

Issa reported his death on Instagram on Thursday February 6th.

Issa shared photos of her father and said, “If you met my father, he must have made you smile or make you laugh, if not more. He was charming, always smiling, and had a great sense of humor. He saw always the brighter side of things no matter what the situation. “

“No wonder why you have had such a great and long life, you have always been so positive,” she continued, speaking to her father. “You were a happy energy ball dad.”

According to a report on Pep, Briton Ronald died of age-related complications at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City.

He was reported to have had a heart attack on Sunday, February 2.

On Monday February 3rd, Yassi released a video of Ronald’s birthday in 2019.

Other stars have expressed condolences to the sisters and their families.

Commenting on Issa’s post, Gabbi Garcia said, “I send my love and prayers to you and Yassi. I love you Issa. I pray for Tito.”

Meanwhile, Bela Padilla said, “My heart is with your family, Issa.”

“Oh Issa, my prayers are with you and [Yassi],” commented Donnalyn Bartolome. – Rappler.com