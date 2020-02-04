Advertisement

Yanet Garcia flaunted her leggings and revolutionized Guadalajara. Only one of the best! The influencer mentioned the current status at a health fair, where she demonstrated her skills.

Yanet Garcia continues to consolidate as one of the most important influencing factors in the world of sports activities and healthy habits with more than 12 million followers on Instagram.

The Monterrey-born mannequin took part in the Sport Expo in Guadalajara together with a number of speakers from the healthcare world in Mexico and showed her thighs every time she had to go on stage.

As if that weren’t enough, Yanet has been part of the FitPlan app for months, a software that among other things shares the routines with others.

View this publication on Instagram

Hoy solo quiero decirles GRACIAS !!! 😭 YA SOMOS 12 MILLONES y mi único objetivo sigue siendo el mismo INSPIRARLOS Y MOTIVARLOS 💪🏻🔥 Just keep going! Gracias a todos los que me acompañaron en este día tan especial ❤️ LOS AMO CON TODO MI CORAZÓN 💓

A Yanet Garcia @ (@iamyanetgarcia) publication on November 9, 2019 at 7:23 p.m. PST

The climate lady, who was delighted with the popularity throughout the expo, shared a number of postcards and thanked everyone who had taken a photo with her.

The 28-year-old Mexican, who had the networks as a sounding board for all her work, replied to the postcards of her followers and assured them that it was her mission to “encourage” her.

View this publication on Instagram

USTEDES SON MI MOTIVACIÓN! MUCHAS MUCHAS GRACIAS 😭😍 @tonderarmy @peperincon @inkentourage 💪🏻🔥 # expofitness2019 #exposportfitness #fitnessgirl #fitnesslife

A Yanet Garcia @ (@iamyanetgarcia) publication on November 10, 2019 at 7:16 p.m. PST

In the meantime, Yanet Garcia receives the exuberant reward from Lewis Howes, a former football participant, who proves that the rumors about an affair with Raul Araiza are nothing more.

