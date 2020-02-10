Advertisement

China’s President Xi Jinping made a public appearance for the first time in weeks when some people returned to work after the New Year holidays, which were extended when the authorities dealt with the outbreak of the corona virus.

Xi, who was not visible to the public due to the worsening crisis, visited a quarter in Beijing’s Chaoyang district. According to a short video by CCTV, the president’s fever was measured and residents and workers were greeted.

Members of a World Health Organization expert mission flew to China to coordinate the response to the virus, which infected more than 40,000 people and killed at least 908 people. The country reported 97 deaths on Sunday, the highest number of deaths in a single day since the outbreak was identified in December.

Advertisement

Global times

(@Globaltimesnews)

Video: Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the #novelcoronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work on Monday afternoon in Beijing. Xi visited residents and employees of a community in Chaoyang District to learn about the frontline situation. https://t.co/n2zr4Ckifs pic.twitter.com/fYLk7DqIzs

February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, another 60 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship docked in Japan, and the UK said the virus was a serious and immediate public health threat.

WHO director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said late Sunday that the recent cases of coronavirus patients who have never visited China could be the “tip of the iceberg”.

“There have been a few cases where CoV has been spreading to people from China without a medical history since 2019,” Ghebreyesus tweeted using the virus’s tentative scientific name. “Detection of a small number of cases can indicate greater prevalence in other countries. In short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg. “

Over 3,000 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of infections to 40,171. The increase follows a sharp drop in the number of new cases reported on Sunday – less than 2,700, which led to optimism that prevention methods worked like a strict quarantine.

Across China, workers began to return to offices and factories when the government loosened restrictions on work and travel. The streets in Beijing were much busier than in the past few weeks, but the normally crowded trains remained practically empty. The few commuters on the street or by public transport wore face masks. Many companies have asked their employees to work from home.

The authorities had advised companies to add up to 10 additional days to the New Year holidays that ended in late January. The epidemic has caused enormous disruption in China. In the past two weeks, the bustling cities have become ghost towns as communist rulers ordered virtual blocks, flights canceled, factories closed, and schools closed.

The southern city of Guangzhou announced that public transport would resume on Monday. Hubei Province, which was hit hardest by the crisis, remained closed due to closed train stations and airports and road closures.

Despite Chinese government efforts to reassure the public about returning to work, some Chinese have raised concerns.

“Of course we’re worried,” said a 25-year-old man in a Beijing beauty salon that reopened on Monday. He said the salon measures the temperature of all clients and asks them to wash their hands.

Others were relieved to have left their homes after weeks of self-quarantine. “Because going to work is a normal life. Every day I don’t go out and stay at home, I feel like people will die, ”said a commentator to Weibo.

An almost empty street in a normally busy shopping area in Beijing. Photo: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Volkswagen said while some of its factories would reopen on Monday, others would have delayed production for another week. Toyota has extended the closure of its Chinese plants to February 16.

Schools in the country’s provinces remain closed until the end of February.

Outside of mainland China, more than 350 infections have been reported in almost 30 locations with two deaths: one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

The UK authorities said Monday that four more patients had tested positive, increasing the total number of British cases to eight. The development came when the government declared the outbreak a serious and imminent public health threat, a move that gives authorities additional powers to combat the spread of the virus.

virus map

66 new infections were confirmed on board the Diamond Princess ship off the coast of Japan, the ship operator said. Quarantined passengers posted on social media who felt depressed because of their detention. This started on February 3 after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

While the spread of the virus outside of China seemed slow, Ghebreyesus warned that it could accelerate.

“Containment remains our goal, but all countries must use the time window created by the containment strategy to prepare for the possible arrival of the virus,” he said.

On the cruise ship Diamond Princess, passengers stand on balconies on Monday. Photo: Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images

A WHO international team of experts is traveling to Beijing to investigate the epidemic.

It took almost two weeks for the government to agree to the team’s composition, which was not announced. WHO veteran Dr. The team was led by Bruce Aylward, a Canadian epidemiologist and emergency expert.