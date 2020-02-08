XFL's first game is sold out and crowds are a problem

Advertisement

The XFL will be reborn this weekend. Apparently there are many interested fans.

The Blue Meanie is the first XFL game between the Seattle Dragons and the DC Defenders. He said the game is sold out and the line is terrible for the merchandise too.

This game is sold out. The line for merch wrapped a few times

We will see how the coming weeks develop. That will be the decisive factor for the future of this revised football league. Perhaps the new XFL will prove that fans still want spring football.

– Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) February 8, 2020

