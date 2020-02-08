XFL uniforms revealed: here are the jerseys for all eight teams in 2020

Advertisement

We have the cities, the schedules and the schedule, and now we finally have the uniforms.

The XFL made its final unveiling on Tuesday and gave a look at each team’s uniforms for the 2020 season. The season officially begins on February 8, but it’s nice to take a look in advance at what the players will wear as soon as we meet start the kick-off.

Uniforms were revealed for all eight franchises: the D.C. Defenders, Tampa Bay Vipers, Seattle Dragons, St. Louis BattleHawks, New York Guardians, L.A. Wildcats, Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades.

In November, Front Office Sports reported in November that the Starter brand would handle the XFL off-the-field clothing for all eight teams. Starter, however, would not be involved in the clothing on the field. During the first run of the XFL in 2001, the competition worked with Champion for his clothing in and out of the field.

Below are the uniforms for each of the eight teams in 2020.

D.C. Defenders

Dallas Renegades

New York Guardians

Houston Roughnecks

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

Seattle dragons

L.A. Wildcats