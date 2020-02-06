XFL teams, cities, logos and reasons to watch out for all eight franchises in 2020

Advertisement

Who is your favorite XFL team?

There are eight teams to choose from in the resuscitated 2020 season of the XFL, which starts on February 8 with a doubleheader on ABC and Fox.

The XFL is aimed at large markets, and there are some well-known coaches and players in the eight teams. If you cannot choose based on that, simply choose the best logo.

XFL teams, cities, logos 2020

Dallas Renegades

Dallas Renegades

Coach / GM: Bob Stoops

Stadium: Globe Life Park (Arlington, Texas)

Reasons to look: Stoops hired Hal Mumme, one of the founders of the “Air Raid”, and former Sooners quarterback Landry Jones is on board. Eric Dungey from Syracuse will also compete for playing time on quarterback. Auburn, who returned Cameron Artis-Payne, also found a home at the Renegades. Former linebacker Maryland Tre Watson is one of the big names in the defense.

Remember him? Linebacker Tegray Scales had 324 outfits, 17 bags and eight interceptions in 2014-17 Indiana.

Houston Roughnecks

Houston Roughnecks

President: Brian Michael Cooper

Coach / GM: June Jones

Stadium: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)

Reasons to look: The Jones teams always throw football around, dating back to his days as the receiver for the Houston Gamblers in the USFL in 1984. Connor Cook led Michigan State to the College Football Playoff in 2015 and started in an NFL playoff game. Sammie Coates and Cam Walker were notable receivers at Auburn and Virginia Tech. Missouri’s Kony Ealy and Saivion Smith of Alabama are names that SEC fans may remember.

Remember him? Andre Williams rushed to Boston College in 2013 for 2,177 yards and 18 TDs and was a unanimous All-American.

Los Angeles Wildcats

Los Angeles Wildcats

President: Heather Brooks Karatz

Coach / GM: Winston Moss

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Cailf.)

Reasons to look: Football in L.A., right? Moss is a former Raiders linebacker and the XFL needs this market to become a hit. San Diego quarterback Josh Johnson and Princeton quarterback Chad Kanoff are strangers. Former North Carolina who returned Elijah Hood, was a valued high school recruit who never started in the NFL. Tre Williams of Auburn and Taiwan Jones, Michigan State.

Remember him? Nelson Spruce had 1,000 meters of consecutive seasons in Colorado and ended with 294 catches and 3,394 yards in college. He never caught on in the NFL, despite bouncing on four different practice teams.

New York Guardians

New York Guardians

President: Janet Such

Coach / GM: Kevin Gilbride

Stadium: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

Reasons to look: Gilbride sets to work with Matt McGloin, a former Penn State quarterback who played with the Raiders for four seasons. Luis Perez played well on quarterback in the AAF last year. LSU cornerback Terrance Alexander and Demetrious Cox of Michigan State help to form a strong secondary.

Remember him? Jarron Jones was a highly acclaimed defending lineman at Notre Dame who suffered injury in his last two seasons, including a torn MCL in 2017. He is back on the line with the Guardians.

St. Louis BattleHawks

St. Louis BattleHawks

Coach / GM: Jonathan Hayes

Stadium: The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis, Mo.)

Reasons to look: Hayes gets quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who made one start for the Panthers in 2018. Chances are that at some point Christine Michael was in your fantasy team through various NFL stops from 2013-18. Terrance Williams, who played with the Cowboys for six seasons and was a major threat, is trying to reinvigorate his career. Former Tulsa safety Dexter McCoil spent two seasons in the NFL.

Remember him? Marquette King, the punter who was known for his parties and Twitter account with the Oakland Raiders, is back in football.

Seattle dragons

Seattle dragons

President: Ryan Gutafson

Coach / GM: Jim Zorn

Stadium: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Reasons to look: Zorn, a former quarterback from Seahawks, is in the coach again and should be a fan favorite. Racing backs Kenneth Farrow and Trey Williams played well in the AAF, and it’s always nice to see former naval quarterback Keenan Reynolds – now with the recipient. Will Sutton of the state of Arizona had 23.5 tackles for the Sun Devils in 2013, but never made it in the NFL. Godwin Igwebuike comes from the football factory in Pickerington, Ohio.

Remember him? Michigan fans remember Will Campbell, a five-star recruit in the Rich Rodriguez era who played offensive and defensive. He is a guard for the dragons.

Tampa Bay Vipers

Tampa Bay Vipers

Coach / GM: Marc Trestman

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Reasons to look: Trestman was an excellent coach in the CFL, but his schedule didn’t start with the Chicago Bears. He will work with Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, who comes out of the radio cabin to play again. Quinton Flowers, quarterback from South Florida, who also runs back, is on board. Antonio Callaway – who was cut this season by the Browns – gets another chance in this competition. Tavarus McFadden was a star corner back in the state of Florida.

Remember him? CeCe Jefferson was a four-year starter in Florida, and he ended his career with 10.5 bags and 34.5 tackles for loss.

D.C. Defenders

D.C. Defenders

President: Erik Moses

Coach / GM: Pep Hamilton

Stadium: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Reasons to look: Cardale Jones is an easily recognizable name. He led Ohio State to the first College Football Playoff championship in 2014 and will be able to call the deep ball into Hamilton’s attack. Donnel Pumphrey of the San Diego State had 6,405 rush hires in college. Malachi Dupree was a five-star talent at LSU. Former Butkus Award winner Scooby Wright and Ohio State cornerback Doran Grant should be playmakers in the defense.

Remember him? Matt Elam was a persistent security in Florida from 2010-12 who spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He will be in the secondary of the defenders.