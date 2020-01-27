XFL Squad 2020: The former NFL college names that you will recognize in the new football league

Advertisement

The XFL announced reduced rosters for its 2020 restart season. Among the names are many players that you will recognize when the new football league starts in February.

There are a total of 416 players in the XFL, 52 for each of the eight teams. That’s a lot of names to sort, and there will be many that you may not recognize. But there are some who have had little success in the NFL or have been stars for their college football teams. AAF (Alliance of American Football) fans will recognize many names – many players have left the now defunct football league.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said in several interviews that he wanted quarterbacks to be the focus of the league. He felt that good quarterbacks would have a big impact on whether the XFL would be successful or not.

“If we learned one thing from watching the alliance, it was that quarterback play was critical. In today’s soccer game – professional, college, or high school – your quarterback game is crucial,” Luck told the Tampa Bay Times , “So we tried to hire people, some of whom played in the AAF, but not the vast majority.”

Since quarterbacks are so important to the XFL, let’s take a look at the names that created the final rosters.

Quarterbacks in the XFL

player

XFL team

Cardale Jones

D.C. Defenders

Tyree Jackson

D.C. Defenders

Eric Dungey

Dallas Renegades

Philip Nelson

Dallas Renegades

Landry Jones

Dallas Renegades

Luis Perez

Guardian

Marquise Williams

Guardian

Matt McGloin

Guardian

P. J. Walker

Houston Roughnecks

Connor Cook

Houston Roughnecks

Nick Fitzgerald

St. Louis BattleHawks

Taylor Heinicke

St. Louis BattleHawks

Brogan Roback

St. Louis BattleHawks

Jordan Ta’Amu

St. Louis BattleHawks

Cornelius Taylor

Tampa Bay Vipers

Chase Litton

Tampa Bay Vipers

Quinton Flowers

Tampa Bay Vipers

Aaron Murray

Tampa Bay Vipers

B. J. Daniels

Seattle Dragons

Brandon Silvers

Seattle Dragons

Josh Johnson

L.A. Wildcats

Jalan McClendon

L.A. Wildcats

Chad Kanoff

L.A. Wildcats

Some recognizable names include Cardale Jones, the Ohio State QB, which led the Buckeyes to a national championship after injuries while starting quarterbacks. Josh Johnson is a journeyman NFL quarterback who has signed with 13 teams. Matt McGloin. Connor Cook and Aaron Murray Everyone played for top-class college football teams and everyone saw success.

Quinton Flowers is an interesting player because he is listed as QB / RB in the team’s official squad. He played QB in South Florida before moving to RB while trying to make an NFL list. Brogan Roback is not too well known for his game on the field, but he was an outstanding player on HBO’s “Hard Knocks”.

While the players primarily made up the 52-player squad, it is still unclear which players will start for each team. The BattleHawks appear to have a four-way quarterback competition as they promote most players in the position of a team. Three of the eight teams (Defenders, Dragons, Roughnecks) have only two quarterbacks with them.

Other notable XFL players

Antonio Callaway, WR

Cameron Artis-Payne, RB

Sammie Coates, WR

Lance Dunbar, RB

Kony Ealy, DE

Matt Jones, RB

Christine Michael, RB

Rahim Moore, DB

Donnel Pumphrey, RB

Keenan Reynolds, WR

Eli Rogers, WR

Rashad Ross, WR

Will Sutton, DT

Andre Williams, RB

Scooby Wright, LB.

Derron Smith, S

Charles James, CB

Will Hill, S

Terrance Williams, WR

Kenneth Farrow, RB

Marquette King, P.

Nick Novak, K

Garrett Hartley, K

When I went through the rosters, I noticed the above names the most. You can go through the rosters yourself to see if you can find someone I missed. However, most should be able to recognize most of the names from the list.

Antonio Callaway was a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, but a variety of off-field issues led to his release from the Browns. Sammie Coates and Eli Rogers are both former Steelers recipients. Keenan Reynolds is the former Navy quarterback, who once finished fifth in the Heisman vote.

Notable returns include Christine Michael (second round draft pick in 2012), Matt Jones (third round draft pick in 2015) and Donnel Pumphrey (third most common yards in a career in NCAA history) among others.

