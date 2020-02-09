XFL scores week 1: live results, highlights of Sunday's games

Advertisement

The first week of the 2020 XLF season is completed halfway.

The Houston Roughnecks on Saturday beat the Loscats Wildcats 37-17, followed by the D.C. defenders who defeated the Seattle Dragons 31-19. Next: The Tampa Bay Vipers at the New York Guardians at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades at 5 p.m. ET.

The Vipers will start the former Georgia Quarterback Aaron Murray, who will compete against Penn State signal caller Matt McGloin of the Guardians. The BattleHawks will launch former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu in his first professional start; he will compete against Philip Nelson of Minnesota / ECU.

Follow along as Sports News offers live updates, results and highlights of Sunday’s games:

XFL COVER:

Tampa Bay Vipers with New York Guardians score, highlights

(Kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET. Highlights begin at that time)

St. Louis BattleHawks on Dallas Renegades score, highlights

(Kickoff is ET at 5:00 PM. Highlights begin at that time)