XFL scores week 1: live results, highlights of Saturday's matches

Advertisement

Week 1 of the XFL 2020 season is finally here, and Sportnieuws is your top destination with live coverage, highlights, results and more.

This is the first week of 10 for the XFL. The schedule is as follows: each team plays 10 regular season games – one game against a team from the other division (4) and two games against teams from your own division (6). Every week there are two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. The regular season starts on 8 February and lasts until 12 April. You can watch matches throughout the year on various ESPN and Fox networks.

Advertisement

The competition consists of eight teams, divided into two divisions. The East Division consists of the D.C. Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The West Division has the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

MORE XFL: Rules | Schedule | uniforms schedules

In this post we cover the two Saturday games, including the Dragons at Defenders and Wildcats at Roughnecks. Below you can watch videos of the game and statistics of the best players.

XFL week 1 Saturday schedule

Game

Time

TV

Seattle Dragons at D.C. Defenders

14:00 ET

ABC

Los Angeles Wildcats in the Houston Roughnecks

5 p.m. ET

Fox

XFL COVER:

Seattle Dragons at D.C. Defenders highlights, scores

1:00 pm.: On paper, the defenders have the clear lead in this game. We have chosen them to win in our predictions, which you can read more about here. Cardale Jones will lead the DC franchise on quarterback, while Seattle joins Brandon Silvers who had some success in the now-defunct AAF. But oddsmakers have the defenders as a possible favorite to win everything and have put the victories for the season for 3.5 at Seattle. In addition to the talent difference, the fact that this game is played at D.C. makes the match much more difficult.

Los Angeles Wildcats on Houston Roughnecks highlights, scores

Is updated when the game starts.