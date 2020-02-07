The XFL has completed its 52-man rosters for each of its eight teams.
When the start of the season approached quickly (Sat. 8 February), the need to reduce the schedules became a must. In general there won’t be too many players without a team. The design of the competition ensured that each team ended with a selection of 71 men for a total of 568 players.
After completing the selection, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the schedules have been shortened, there is of course still time for the season for more transactions. Just like in the NFL, when a team cuts a player, there may be another team in the competition that is interested in that player. There may also be late additions for free agents.
But from now on, below is what the grids look like. And of course there is still time for every team to complete the depth chart and announce starters. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks earlier this month in its scrimmage game, so the team still decides who should start at QB.
Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely it is that teams will use multiple quarterbacks.
“We decided that we wanted two really solid players in the quarterback position for each team,” Luck said. “Based on what I saw, we did that. I will be shocked if a team has the same quarterback up to and including week 10, just considering the nature of the game, the fact that it is a startup and we have some good defensive players edge. “
Below are all schedules for each individual team.
D.C. Selection of defenders
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
1
Thompkins, DeAndre
WR
5’11 ”
187
Penn State
2
Rausa, Ty
K.
5’9 ”
189
Boise state
3
Jackson, Tyree
QB
6’7 ”
250
buffalo
4
Rogers, Eli
WR
5’11 ”
176
Louisville
7
Niswander, Hunter
P
6’5 ”
230
Northwestern
9
Rowell, Jalen
WR
6’4 ”
Air force
10
Cobbs, Simmie
WR
6’3 ”
220
Indiana
12
Jones, Cardale
QB
6’5 ”
264
State of Ohio
15
Ross, Rashad
WR
6’0 ”
180
State of Arizona
16
Palka, Tyler
WR
6’0 ”
197
Gannon
19
Dupre, Malachi
WR
6’4 ”
195
Louisiana stands
20
Merritt, Carlos
S
6’0 ”
190
Campbell
21
Grant, Doran
CB
5’10 ”
195
State of Ohio
22
Elam, Matt
S
5’10 ”
205
Florida
23
Myrick, Jalen
CB
5’10 ”
201
Minnesota
24
Pumphrey, Donnel
RB
5’8 ”
178
State of San Diego
25
Lawrence, Desmond
CB
5’11 ”
187
North Carolina
26
Pressley, Jhurell
RB
5’10 ”
209
New Mexico
28
Campbell, Elijah
CB
5’11 ”
192
Northern Iowa
29
Kinnel, Tyree
S
5’11 ”
210
Michigan
30
Sylve, Bradley
CB
6’0 ”
172
Alabama
31
Brossette, Nick
RB
5’11 ”
210
Louisiana stands
32
Abdullah, Khalid
RB
5’9 ”
226
James Madison
38
Thomas, Shamarko
S
5’9 ”
205
Syracuse
42
Khoury, Brian
THE
6’3 ”
238
Carnegie Mellon
51
Johnson, Dorian
OG
6’5 ”
291
Pittsburgh
52
Celestin, Jonathan
LB
6’0 ”
227
Minnesota
53
Thurman, Jameer
LB
6’0 ”
223
Indiana State
54
Massquo, Jonathan
LB
6’2 ”
265
troje
55
Williams, Antwione
LB
6’3 ”
245
Georgia Southern
56
Freeman, KeShun
THE
6’2 ”
259
Georgia Tech
58
Wright, Scooby
LB
6’0 ”
228
Arizona
59
Tarpley, A.J.
LB
6’2 ”
225
Stanford
64
Toth, Jon
OC
6’5 ”
298
Kentucky
69
Boozer, Cole
OT
6’5 ”
306
Temple
72
Tuley-Tillman, Logan
OT
6’6 ”
308
Texas El Paso
74
Cook, Rishard
OG
6’3 ”
364
UAB
75
Brown, Chris
OG
6’4 ”
315
Southern California
77
O’Hagan, James
OC
6’2 ”
299
buffalo
78
Bunche, Malcolm
OT
6’6 ”
326
UCLA
79
Wesley, De’Ondre
OT
6’6 ”
320
Brigham Young
80
Ernsberger, Donnie
TO
6’3 ”
241
West Michigan
85
Hayward, Derrick
TO
6’5 ”
260
Maryland
86
Lee, Khari
TO
6’4 ”
255
Bowie state
90
Anau, Siupeli
DT
6’2 ”
286
Northern Arizona
91
Barnes, Tavaris
THE
6’4 ”
267
Clemson
92
Qualls, Elijah
DT
6’1 ”
337
Washington
93
Sprinkle, Tracy
DT
6’2 ”
287
State of Ohio
94
Vakameilalo, Kalani
DT
6’3 ”
322
Oregon State
95
Bigelow, Kenny
DT
6’3 ”
308
West Virginia
96
Bromley, Jay
DT
6’3 ”
297
Syracuse
99
Montgomery, Sam
THE
6’3 ”
248
Louisiana stands
Timetable Dallas Renegades
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
1
Jazz
Ferguson
WR
6-5
218
Northwestern state
2
Drew
Galitz
P
6-0
191
Baylor
3
Flynn
Nail
WR
5-11
195
Northwestern
7
Eric
Dungey
QB
6-3
236
Syracuse
8
Austin
MacGinnis
K.
5-11
176
Kentucky
9
Philip
Nelson
QB
6-2
209
East Carolina
11
Joshua
Crockett
WR
6-2
192
Central Oklahoma
12
Landry
Jones
QB
6-4
234
Oklahoma
13
Jeff
Badet
WR
5-11
178
Oklahoma
16
Jerrod
Heard
WR
6-2
203
Texas
18
Freddie
Martino
WR
6-0
208
North Greenville
20
Tenny
Adewusi
S
6-0
205
Delaware
21
Micah
Abernathy
S
6-0
198
Tennessee
22
Marquis
young
RB
6-0
216
Massachusetts
23
Josh
Thornton
CB
5-11
183
South Utah
24
Treston
Decoud
CB
6-2
208
Oregon State
25
Lance
Dunbar
RB
5-9
192
North Texas
26
Donatello
Brown
CB
6-0
185
Valdosta state
27
Austin
Walter
RB
5-8
197
Rice
28
Josh
Hawkins
CB
5-10
190
East Carolina
31
Derron
blacksmith
S
6-0
197
Fresno state
34
Cameron
Artis-Payne
RB
5-10
215
Maroon
40
Tre
Watson
LB
6-1
240
Maryland
41
Dashaun
Phillips
CB
5-11
191
State of Tarleton
43
Christian
Kuntz
LB
6-2
237
Duquesne
44
Hau’oli
Kikaha
OB
6-3
250
Washington
45
Doyin
Jibowu
S
6-1
196
Fort Hays state
46
Tegray
Scale
LB
6-1
236
Indiana
47
Tobenna
Okay
OLB
6-3
251
Fresno state
48
Greer
Martini
LB
6-4
233
Notre Dame
49
Donald
Parham
TO
6-8
257
Stetson
50
Reshard
Cliett
LB
6-2
243
South Florida
51
Ray Ray
Davison
LB
6-3
231
California
52
John
Keenoy
OG
6-3
295
West Michigan
55
James
Folston
OB
6-4
238
Pittsburgh
57
frank
Alexander
THE
6-4
282
Oklahoma
58
Asantay
Brown
LB
6-0
229
West Michigan
59
Johnathan
Calvin
OB
6-3
254
State of Mississippi
61
Maurquice
Shakir
OG
6-3
311
Middle Tennessee
62
Darius
James
OT
6-4
315
Maroon
64
Salesi
Uhatafe
OG
6-4
332
Utah
65
Alex
Balducci
OC
6-4
300
Oregon
66
Josh
Allen
OG
6-2
280
UL Monroe
70
Willie
beavers
OT
6-5
320
West Michigan
71
Justin
Evans
OT
6-6
335
State of South Carolina
77
Tempo
Murphy
OT
6-6
310
Northwestern state
80
Sean
price
TE / H
6-3
252
South Florida
86
Julian
Allen
TE / H
6-2
244
Southern Mississippi
91
Tomasi
Laulile
DT
6-3
318
BYU
93
Tony
Guerad
DT
6-4
326
UCF
96
Winston
Craig
THE
6-3
299
Richmond
98
Gelen
Robinson
THE
6-1
302
Purdue
New York Guardians selection
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
1
McKay, Mekale
WR
6-5
195
Cincinnati
2
Horn, Joe
WR
5-10
182
Western Missouri
3
Pearson, Colby
WR
6-0
194
Brigham Young
7
Perez, Luis
QB
6-2
222
Texas A&M Commerce
8
Bird, Justin
P
6-4
215
Miami (FL)
9
Rescue, Teo
WR
6-0
176
Bowling green
10
Duke, Austin
WR
5-9
170
Charlotte
12
Williams, Marquise
QB
6-2
233
North Carolina
14
McGloin, Matt
QB
6-1
200
Penn State
16
McCrane, Matthew
K.
5-10
167
Kansas State
17
Liggins, justice
WR
6-1
198
Stephen F. Austin
20
Cook III, Tim
RB
6-0
247
Oregon State
21
Summer, Jamar
CB
5-11
186
Connecticut
22
Askew-Henry, Dravon
S
5-11
187
West Virginia
23
Stockton, Justin
RB
5-9
197
Texas Tech
24
Texada II, Ranthony
CB
5-8
181
Texas Christian
26
Neal, DeJuan
CB
5-11
193
shepherd
27
Victor, Darius
RB
5-6
226
Towson
28
Sutton, Wesley
S
5-11
188
Northern Arizona
29
Jones, Bryce
CB
5’11
168
Akron
30
Soroh, Andrew
S
6-0
206
Florida Atlantic
31
Alexander, Terrence
CB
5-9
181
Louisiana stands
33
Hendy, A.J.
S
6-1
202
Maryland
34
Colburn II, Matthew
RB
5-8
189
Wake Forest
36
Cox, Demetrious
S
6-0
196
Michigan State
42
Daly, Scott
LS
6-2
237
Notre Dame
44
Mueller, Ryan
LB
6-1
247
Kansas State
45
Hines, D’Juan
LB
6-1
227
Houston
47
Ginda, Frank
LB
6-0
235
State of San Jose
48
Johnson, Jawuan
LB
5-11
230
Texas Christian
49
DeLuca, Nick
LB
6-3
227
North Dakota State
55
Wright, Charles
THE
6-3
221
Vanderbilt
56
Heeney, Ben
LB
6-0
218
Kansas
58
Rotimi JR, Bunmi
THE
6-3
265
Old rule
59
Dooley, Garret
LB
6-2
237
Wisconsin
68
Brumfield, Garrett
C.
6-3
299
Louisiana stands
69
Silberman, Ian
C.
6-5
311
Boston College
70
Kling IV, John
T
6-7
353
buffalo
71
Weiss, Brant
T
6-5
291
Toledo
73
Young, Avery
OL
6-5
347
Maroon
74
Jones, Jarron
T
6-6
320
Notre Dame
77
Mama, Damien
G
6-4
333
USC
78
Coyle, Anthony
G
6-5
298
Fordham
83
Sutherland, Jake
TO
6-4
250
Morehead state
85
Brown, Keenen
TO
6-2
256
Texas state
87
Powell, Jake
TO
6-5
231
Monmouth (NJ)
88
Bibbs, EJ
TO
6-3
260
State of Iowa
91
Owens, Jarrell
THE
6-2
276
State of Oklahoma
93
Barnes, TJ
DT
6-7
365
Georgia Tech
94
Mbu, Joey
DT
6-3
341
Houston
95
Johnson JR, Toby
DT
6-4
340
Georgia
99
Walker, Cavon
DT
6-2
287
Maryland
Timetable of Houston Roughnecks
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
1
Lewis, Kahlil
WR
5-10
190
Cincinnati
3
Mobley, Sam
WR
5-10
175
catawba
5
Rehkow, Austin
P
6-3
214
Idaho
7
Castillo, Sergio
K.
5-10
175
West Texas AM
10
Coates, Sammie
WR
6-1
210
Maroon
11
Walker, P.J.
QB
5-11
214
Temple
13
Bolden, Ray
WR
5-9
165
Stony Brook
14
Phillips, Cam
WR
6-0
201
Virginia Tech
15
Malone, Ryheem
WR
5-9
187
Louisiana-Lafayette
17
Jackson, Blake
WR
5-11
200
Mary Hardin-Baylor
18
Cook, Connor
QB
6-4
217
Michigan State
20
Huff, Marqueston
S
5-11
196
Wyoming
21
James, Charles
CB
5-9
185
Charleston Southern
22
Ballard, Corrian
S
6-3
195
Utah
23
Elston, Trae
S
5-11
193
Mississippi
25
Brown, Cody
S
6-0
208
Arkansas state
26
Smith, Saivion
CB
6-1
190
Alabama
27
Harris, Ajene
CB
5-10
190
USC
28
Butler, James
RB
5-10
205
Nevada / Iowa
29
Henderson, De’Angelo
RB
5-8
207
Coastal Carolina
30
Olatoye, Deji
CB
6-1
205
North Carolina A&T
32
Nichols, Deatrick
CB
5-9
185
South Florida
33
Holley, Nick
RB
5-10
194
Kent State
40
Schwab, Ty
LB
6-1
225
Boston College
41
Johnson, Jeremiah
CB
6-1
185
Agreement
42
Brown, Beniquez
LB
6-0
229
State of Mississippi
43
Bradford, Carl
LB
6-1
250
State of Arizona
44
Williams, Andre
RB
6-0
220
Boston College
47
Gates, DeMarquis
LB
6-2
221
Mississippi
50
Burnett, Kaelin
LB
6-4
234
Nevada
51
Robinson, Edmond
LB
6-3
245
Newberry
53
Lewis, Drew
LB
6-2
229
Colorado
54
Lewis, LaTroy
LB
6-3
240
Tennessee
56
Koroma, Tejan
OL
6-1
300
Brigham Young
58
Taylor, Colton
LS
5-11
241
Virginia Tech
59
McMillian, Vantrell
DL
6-3
255
Chattanooga
60
Weathersby, Toby
OL
6-5
315
LSU
65
Rhaney, Demetrius
OL
6-2
305
Tennessee state
66
Tucker, Marquez
OL
6-3
300
South Utah
69
Faciane, Isame
OL
6-3
300
Florida International
73
Tretola, Sebastian
OL
6-3
325
Arkansas
74
Gennesy, Avery
OL
6-5
315
Texas A&M
76
Bushell-Beatty, Juwann
OL
6-5
333
Michigan
77
Palmer, Kelvin
OL
6-4
290
Baylor
79
Poole, Terry
OL
6-5
307
State of San Diego
90
Maxey, Johnny
THE
6-4
293
Mars Hill
91
Lyon, Caushaud
DL
6-5
284
Tusculum
93
Crawford, Corey
THE
6-5
283
Clemson
94
Ealy, Kony
THE
6-4
273
Missouri
96
Palmore, Walter
DL
6-4
320
Missouri
97
Wright, Gabe
DL
6-3
285
Maroon
98
James, Nick
DL
6-4
314
State of Mississippi
St. Louis BattleHawks selection
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
00
Payne, Jake
DT
6’4
300
Shenandoah
2
Washington, L’Damian
WR
6’4
216
Missouri
4
Fitzgerald, Nick
QB
6’5
227
State of Mississippi
5
Russolino, Taylor
K.
6’0
170
Millsaps
6
Heinicke, Taylor
QB
6’1
205
Old rule
7
King, Marquette
P
6’0
192
Fort Valley State
10
Ta’amu, Jordan
QB
6’2
221
Mississippi
14
Agudosi, Carlton
WR
6’6
220
rutgers
15
Pierson-El, De’Mornay
WR
5’9
194
Nebraska
17
Mumphery, Keith
WR
6’0
210
Michigan State
20
Tillery, Lenard
RB
5’9
201
Southern University
23
Robinson, Kenny
S
6’2
198
West Virginia
21
Jones-Quartey, Harold
DB
5’11 ”
215
Findlay
24
Jones, Matt
RB
6’2
227
Florida
22
White, Ryan
CB
5’11 ”
196
Maroon
25
Hill, Will
S
6’1
202
Florida
26
McCoil, Dexter
S
6’4
224
Tulsa
28
Nelson, Robert
CB
5’10
174
State of Arizona
29
Rivers, David
CB
6’0
185
Youngstown State
31
Caldwell, Trey
CB
5’8
188
Louisiana-Monroe
33
Michael, Christine
RB
5’10
220
Texas A&M
35
Wade, D’Montre
CB
6’0
200
Murray State
36
Ford, Keith
RB
5’10
219
Texas A&M
41
Hillary, Darius
DB
5’10
183
Wisconsin
42
Jones, Shaq
THE
6’2
248
Alabama-Birmingham
44
Powell, Joe
S
6’2
235
Globe Tech
48
Carew, Tanner
LS
6’1
245
Oregon
53
President, Gimel
THE
6’4
275
Illinois
54
Hendrix, Dewayne
DL
6’4
269
Pittsburgh
55
Ankrah, Andrew
THE
6’3
216
James Madison
56
Hoskins, Ro’Derrick
LB
6’2
230
State of Florida
57
Garvin, Terence
LB
6’3
242
West Virginia
58
Beauharnais, Steve
LB
6’0
240
rutgers
61
Reagan, Bruno
OT
6’3
322
Vanderbilt
64
Miller, Michael
OG
6’4
298
Washburn
66
Allen, Dejon
OG
6’3
290
Hawaii
67
Folkerts, Brian
OG
6’4
310
Washburn
69
McDonald, Andrew
OT
6’5
316
Indiana
72
Campos, Jake
OG
6’7
320
State of Iowa
73
McCants, Matt
OT
6’5
309
Alabama-Birmingham
75
Wallace, Brian
OL
6’5
326
Arkansas
76
Perkins, Kent
OT
6’5
311
Texas
82
Hunt, Cole
TO
6’6
254
Texas Christian
83
Saxton, Wes
TO
6’4
240
South Alabama
84
Russell, Alonzo
WR
6’4
218
Toledo
85
Lucas, Marcus
WR
6’5
220
Missouri
87
Reilly, Brandon
WR
6’1
202
Nebraska
90
Sayles, Casey
DT
6’3
289
Ohio
94
Soulek, Kellen
DT
6’4
310
State of South Dakota
95
Ward, Channing
DT
6’4
260
Mississippi
96
Lambert, Davonte
DT
6’1
279
Maroon
98
Clarke, Will
DL
6’6
271
West Virginia
Timetable of Tampa Bay Vipers
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
3
Andrew Franks
K.
6-1
205
Rensselaer Polytechnic
4
Taylor Cornelius
QB
6-6
232
State of Oklahoma
8
Chase Litton
QB
6-5
230
Marshall
9
Quinton flowers
QB / RB
5-10
211
South Florida
10
Jake Schum
P
5-11
212
buffalo
11
Aaron Murray
QB
6-1
207
Georgia
13
Donteea Dye
WR
5-10
195
Heidelberg
14
Stacy Coley
WR
6-0
195
Miami (FL)
15
Seantavius Jones
WR
6-4
209
Valdosta state
17
Jalen Tolliver
WR
6-3
209
Arkansas-Monticello
18
Reece Horn
WR
6-3
213
Indianapolis
19
Tanner McEvoy
WR
6-6
230
Wisconsin
20
Tarvarus McFadden
DB
6-2
205
State of Florida
21
Robert Priester
S
5-9
181
Wyoming
22
Rannell Hall
DB
6-0
200
Central Florida
23
Anthoula Kelly
DB
5-10
183
Fresno state
24
De’Veon Smith
RB
5-11
225
Michigan
27
Micah Hannemann
S
6-0
190
Brigham Young
28
Bryce Canady
CB
6-0
193
Florida International
29
Jacques Patrick
RB
6-3
235
State of Florida
30
Demontre Hurst
CB
5-10
183
Oklahoma
31
Corey Moore
DB
6-2
200
Georgia
32
Jalen Collins
CB
6-1
203
Louisiana stands
33
Shelton Lewis
CB
6-0
185
Florida Atlantic
34
Mack Brown
RB
5-11
213
Florida
35
Marcelis Branch
S
5-11
190
Robert Morris
41
Terrance Plummer
LB
6-1
234
Central Florida
42
Nick Moore
LS
6-3
245
Georgia
43
Emmanuel Beal
LB
6-0
223
Oklahoma
45
Lucas Wacha
LB
6-1
230
Wyoming
49
Nikita Whitlock
DT
5-10
250
Wake Forest
50
John Yarbrough
OC
6-4
300
Richmond
53
Deiontrez mountain
THE
6-5
253
Louisville
56
Ike Spearman
LB
6-0
233
Eastern Michigan
63
Jordan McCray
OC
6-3
322
Central Florida
67
Jerald Foster
OG
6-3
335
Nebraska
71
Isaiah Williams
OT
6-3
306
Akron
73
Martez Ivey
OT
6-5
315
Florida
75
Andrew Tiller
OG
6-5
334
Syracuse
76
Daronte Bouldin
OG
6-6
331
Mississippi
78
Marquis Lucas
OT
6-4
315
West Virginia
80
DeAndre Goolsby
TO
6-5
240
Florida
81
Daniel Williams
WR
6-3
201
Jackson is standing
83
Ryan Davis
WR
5-10
189
Maroon
85
Nick Truesdell
TO
6-5
249
Grand Rapids Jr. Co.
86
Colin Thompson
TO
6-4
258
Temple
91
Bobby Richardson
THE
6-3
286
Indiana
92
Josh Banks
DT
6-4
290
Wake Forest
95
CeCe Jefferson
THE
6-1
266
Florida
96
Jason Neill
THE
6-3
278
Texas-San Antonio
97
Ricky Walker
DT
6-2
295
Virginia Tech
Roster of Seattle Dragons
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
2
Kasen Williams
WR
6-1
218
Washington
7
B.J. Daniels
QB
5-11
222
South Florida
9
Brock Miller
P
5-11
190
South Utah
10
John Santiago
WR
5-9
170
North Dakota
11
Sergio Bailey
WR
6-0
185
Eastern Michigan
12
Brandon Silvers
QB
6-3
224
troje
13
Austin Proehl
WR
5-9
182
North Carolina
14
Alonzo Moore
WR
6-1
199
Nebraska
16
Dontez Byrd
WR
5-11
180
Tennessee Tech
19
Keenan Reynolds
WR
5-10
190
Marine
20
Kenneth Farrow
RB
5-10
219
Houston
21
Mohammed Seisay
CB
6-1
202
Nebraska
23
Trey Williams
RB
5-8
195
Texas A&M
24
Marko Myers
CB
5-10
185
southeast
25
Steve Williams
CB
5-9
181
California
27
Johnathan Alston
CB
6-1
206
State of North Carolina
30
Channing Stribling
CB
6-2
188
Michigan
31
Ja’Quan Gardner
RB
5-5
201
Humboldt State
32
Tyson Graham
S
6-2
208
south Dakota
33
Jordan Martin
S
6-2
204
Syracuse
34
Jeremy Clark
CB
6-3
206
Michigan
35
Godwin Igwebuike
S
6-0
212
Northwestern
39
Santos Ramirez
S
6-1
202
Arkansas
41
Noah Signs
LS
6-1
220
Hawaii
50
Dillon Day
C.
6-3
301
Mississippi St.
51
Martin-Oguike leaves
THE
6-0
258
Temple
52
Kyle Queiro
LB
6-2
215
Northwestern
55
Nick Temple
LB
5-10
224
Cincinnati
56
Nyles Morgan
LB
6-1
230
Notre Dame
57
Marcel Frazier
THE
6-5
256
Missouri
59
Steven Johnson
LB
6-1
239
Kansas
68
Cyril Richardson
G
6-5
329
Baylor
69
William Campbell
G
6-5
309
Michigan
72
Anthony Moten
DT
6-4
315
Miami (FL)
73
Kirk Barron
C.
6-2
309
Purdue
75
Venzell Boulware
G
6-3
306
Tennessee
76
Michael Dunn
T
6-5
300
Maryland
77
Quinterrius Eatmon
T
6-6
313
South Florida
79
Isaiah Battle
T
6-6
312
Clemson
81
Colin Jeter
TO
6-5
250
LSU
84
Ben Johnson
TO
6-4
246
Kansas
85
Cam free
TO
6-5
277
Texas A&M
88
Evan Rodriguez
TO
6-2
239
Temple
89
Connor Hamlett
TO
6-7
259
Oregon State
90
Stansly Maponga
THE
6-2
256
TCU
91
Anthony Johnson
THE
6-3
279
Florida International
92
Durrant Miles
THE
6-4
263
Boise state
93
Will Sutton
DT
6-1
303
State of Arizona
94
Pasoni Tasini
DT
6-4
297
Utah
97
Jacquies Smith
THE
6-3
253
Missouri
99
Jordan Thompson
DT
6-2
284
Northwestern
L.A. Rooster wildcats
No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College
2
McClendon
Jalan
QB
6-4
222
Baylor
3
Kanoff
Chad
QB
6-4
205
Princeton
6
Schmidt
Colton
P
5-11
224
California Davis
8
Johnson
Josh
QB
6-3
205
San Diego
9
Novak
Nick
K.
5-11
202
Maryland
10
Whitfield
Kermit
WR
5-7
185
State of Florida
11
just
Nelson
WR
6-1
206
Colorado
15
McBride
Tre
WR
6-0
200
William & Mary
17
Greene
Jalen
WR
6-1
205
State of Utah
18
Jennings
Adonis
WR
6-2
203
Temple
20
Dunlap
Jaylen
CB
6-0
186
Illinois
21
Diggs
Mar’Sean
SAF
6-1
218
Alabama-Birmingham
22
Couplin
Jerome
SAF
6-1
213
William & Mary
23
Stevens
Mike
CB
5-11
185
State of North Carolina
24
Rose
Larry
RB
5-9
192
State of New Mexico
25
Tatum
Roman
CB
5-1
174
South Illinois
26
Springs
Arrion
CB
5-11
208
Oregon
27
Miller
Harlan
CB
5-11
182
Southeast Louisiana
28
Carter
Martez
RB
5-7
210
Grambling state
29
Tocho
mortar
SAF
6-0
202
State of North Carolina
32
Wiley
LaDarius
SAF
6-1
209
Vanderbilt
33
Harris
Dujuan
RB
5-7
206
troje
34
Cap
Elijah
RB
5-11
232
North Carolina
36
Dixon
Ahmad
SAF
6-0
212
Baylor
44
Mays
Willie
LB
6-4
242
have lunch
45
Navarro
Ryan
LS
6-0
234
Oregon State
50
Gause
Quentin
LB
6-0
232
rutgers
52
Williams
Tre ‘
LB
6-2
236
Maroon
54
Jones
Taiwan
LB
6-2
245
Michigan State
56
Siragusa
Nico
OG
6-4
319
State of San Diego
57
blacksmith
Will
LB
6-2
231
Texas Tech
59
Lauina
Fred
OG
6-3
315
Oregon State
62
Wallace
Dwayne
OT
6-3
327
Kansas
66
Vahe
Patrick
OG
6-2
325
Texas
70
McKenzie
Kahlil
OG
6-3
320
Tennessee
72
Norton
Storm
OT
6-8
308
Toledo
73
Robinson
Jaelin
OT
6-5
336
Temple
74
Roemer
Tyler
OT
6-6
315
State of San Diego
75
Maiava
Lene
OT
6-5
311.6
Arizona
77
Oakman
Shawn
THE
6-9
280
Baylor
80
Blacknall
Saeed
WR
6-2
209
Penn State
82
Barnes
Brandon
TO
6-4
255
State of Alabama
84
Small wood
Jordan
WR
6-2
225
Oklahoma
88
Hampton
De’Quan
WR
6-3
223
Southern California
90
Henderson
Roderick
THE
6-1
355
Baylor
91
Roberts
Boogie
DT
6-2
289
State of San Jose
93
Sanders
Trevon
DT
6-2
327
troje
94
Reed
Cedric
THE
6-5
259
Texas
95
Hughes
Montori
DT
6-4
350
Tennessee Martin
96
Johnson
Anthony
LB
6-2
263
Louisiana stands
98
Taylor
Devin
THE
6-8
267
South Carolina
99
Brady
Latarius
DT
6-2
281
Memphis