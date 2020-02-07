Advertisement

The XFL has completed its 52-man rosters for each of its eight teams.

When the start of the season approached quickly (Sat. 8 February), the need to reduce the schedules became a must. In general there won’t be too many players without a team. The design of the competition ensured that each team ended with a selection of 71 men for a total of 568 players.

After completing the selection, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the schedules have been shortened, there is of course still time for the season for more transactions. Just like in the NFL, when a team cuts a player, there may be another team in the competition that is interested in that player. There may also be late additions for free agents.

But from now on, below is what the grids look like. And of course there is still time for every team to complete the depth chart and announce starters. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks earlier this month in its scrimmage game, so the team still decides who should start at QB.

Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely it is that teams will use multiple quarterbacks.

“We decided that we wanted two really solid players in the quarterback position for each team,” Luck said. “Based on what I saw, we did that. I will be shocked if a team has the same quarterback up to and including week 10, just considering the nature of the game, the fact that it is a startup and we have some good defensive players edge. “

Below are all schedules for each individual team.

D.C. Selection of defenders

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College

1

Thompkins, DeAndre

WR

5’11 ”

187

Penn State

2

Rausa, Ty

K.

5’9 ”

189

Boise state

3

Jackson, Tyree

QB

6’7 ”

250

buffalo

4

Rogers, Eli

WR

5’11 ”

176

Louisville

7

Niswander, Hunter

P

6’5 ”

230

Northwestern

9

Rowell, Jalen

WR

6’4 ”

Air force

10

Cobbs, Simmie

WR

6’3 ”

220

Indiana

12

Jones, Cardale

QB

6’5 ”

264

State of Ohio

15

Ross, Rashad

WR

6’0 ”

180

State of Arizona

16

Palka, Tyler

WR

6’0 ”

197

Gannon

19

Dupre, Malachi

WR

6’4 ”

195

Louisiana stands

20

Merritt, Carlos

S

6’0 ”

190

Campbell

21

Grant, Doran

CB

5’10 ”

195

State of Ohio

22

Elam, Matt

S

5’10 ”

205

Florida

23

Myrick, Jalen

CB

5’10 ”

201

Minnesota

24

Pumphrey, Donnel

RB

5’8 ”

178

State of San Diego

25

Lawrence, Desmond

CB

5’11 ”

187

North Carolina

26

Pressley, Jhurell

RB

5’10 ”

209

New Mexico

28

Campbell, Elijah

CB

5’11 ”

192

Northern Iowa

29

Kinnel, Tyree

S

5’11 ”

210

Michigan

30

Sylve, Bradley

CB

6’0 ”

172

Alabama

31

Brossette, Nick

RB

5’11 ”

210

Louisiana stands

32

Abdullah, Khalid

RB

5’9 ”

226

James Madison

38

Thomas, Shamarko

S

5’9 ”

205

Syracuse

42

Khoury, Brian

THE

6’3 ”

238

Carnegie Mellon

51

Johnson, Dorian

OG

6’5 ”

291

Pittsburgh

52

Celestin, Jonathan

LB

6’0 ”

227

Minnesota

53

Thurman, Jameer

LB

6’0 ”

223

Indiana State

54

Massquo, Jonathan

LB

6’2 ”

265

troje

55

Williams, Antwione

LB

6’3 ”

245

Georgia Southern

56

Freeman, KeShun

THE

6’2 ”

259

Georgia Tech

58

Wright, Scooby

LB

6’0 ”

228

Arizona

59

Tarpley, A.J.

LB

6’2 ”

225

Stanford

64

Toth, Jon

OC

6’5 ”

298

Kentucky

69

Boozer, Cole

OT

6’5 ”

306

Temple

72

Tuley-Tillman, Logan

OT

6’6 ”

308

Texas El Paso

74

Cook, Rishard

OG

6’3 ”

364

UAB

75

Brown, Chris

OG

6’4 ”

315

Southern California

77

O’Hagan, James

OC

6’2 ”

299

buffalo

78

Bunche, Malcolm

OT

6’6 ”

326

UCLA

79

Wesley, De’Ondre

OT

6’6 ”

320

Brigham Young

80

Ernsberger, Donnie

TO

6’3 ”

241

West Michigan

85

Hayward, Derrick

TO

6’5 ”

260

Maryland

86

Lee, Khari

TO

6’4 ”

255

Bowie state

90

Anau, Siupeli

DT

6’2 ”

286

Northern Arizona

91

Barnes, Tavaris

THE

6’4 ”

267

Clemson

92

Qualls, Elijah

DT

6’1 ”

337

Washington

93

Sprinkle, Tracy

DT

6’2 ”

287

State of Ohio

94

Vakameilalo, Kalani

DT

6’3 ”

322

Oregon State

95

Bigelow, Kenny

DT

6’3 ”

308

West Virginia

96

Bromley, Jay

DT

6’3 ”

297

Syracuse

99

Montgomery, Sam

THE

6’3 ”

248

Louisiana stands

Timetable Dallas Renegades

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College

1

Jazz

Ferguson

WR

6-5

218

Northwestern state

2

Drew

Galitz

P

6-0

191

Baylor

3

Flynn

Nail

WR

5-11

195

Northwestern

7

Eric

Dungey

QB

6-3

236

Syracuse

8

Austin

MacGinnis

K.

5-11

176

Kentucky

9

Philip

Nelson

QB

6-2

209

East Carolina

11

Joshua

Crockett

WR

6-2

192

Central Oklahoma

12

Landry

Jones

QB

6-4

234

Oklahoma

13

Jeff

Badet

WR

5-11

178

Oklahoma

16

Jerrod

Heard

WR

6-2

203

Texas

18

Freddie

Martino

WR

6-0

208

North Greenville

20

Tenny

Adewusi

S

6-0

205

Delaware

21

Micah

Abernathy

S

6-0

198

Tennessee

22

Marquis

young

RB

6-0

216

Massachusetts

23

Josh

Thornton

CB

5-11

183

South Utah

24

Treston

Decoud

CB

6-2

208

Oregon State

25

Lance

Dunbar

RB

5-9

192

North Texas

26

Donatello

Brown

CB

6-0

185

Valdosta state

27

Austin

Walter

RB

5-8

197

Rice

28

Josh

Hawkins

CB

5-10

190

East Carolina

31

Derron

blacksmith

S

6-0

197

Fresno state

34

Cameron

Artis-Payne

RB

5-10

215

Maroon

40

Tre

Watson

LB

6-1

240

Maryland

41

Dashaun

Phillips

CB

5-11

191

State of Tarleton

43

Christian

Kuntz

LB

6-2

237

Duquesne

44

Hau’oli

Kikaha

OB

6-3

250

Washington

45

Doyin

Jibowu

S

6-1

196

Fort Hays state

46

Tegray

Scale

LB

6-1

236

Indiana

47

Tobenna

Okay

OLB

6-3

251

Fresno state

48

Greer

Martini

LB

6-4

233

Notre Dame

49

Donald

Parham

TO

6-8

257

Stetson

50

Reshard

Cliett

LB

6-2

243

South Florida

51

Ray Ray

Davison

LB

6-3

231

California

52

John

Keenoy

OG

6-3

295

West Michigan

55

James

Folston

OB

6-4

238

Pittsburgh

57

frank

Alexander

THE

6-4

282

Oklahoma

58

Asantay

Brown

LB

6-0

229

West Michigan

59

Johnathan

Calvin

OB

6-3

254

State of Mississippi

61

Maurquice

Shakir

OG

6-3

311

Middle Tennessee

62

Darius

James

OT

6-4

315

Maroon

64

Salesi

Uhatafe

OG

6-4

332

Utah

65

Alex

Balducci

OC

6-4

300

Oregon

66

Josh

Allen

OG

6-2

280

UL Monroe

70

Willie

beavers

OT

6-5

320

West Michigan

71

Justin

Evans

OT

6-6

335

State of South Carolina

77

Tempo

Murphy

OT

6-6

310

Northwestern state

80

Sean

price

TE / H

6-3

252

South Florida

86

Julian

Allen

TE / H

6-2

244

Southern Mississippi

91

Tomasi

Laulile

DT

6-3

318

BYU

93

Tony

Guerad

DT

6-4

326

UCF

96

Winston

Craig

THE

6-3

299

Richmond

98

Gelen

Robinson

THE

6-1

302

Purdue

New York Guardians selection

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College

1

McKay, Mekale

WR

6-5

195

Cincinnati

2

Horn, Joe

WR

5-10

182

Western Missouri

3

Pearson, Colby

WR

6-0

194

Brigham Young

7

Perez, Luis

QB

6-2

222

Texas A&M Commerce

8

Bird, Justin

P

6-4

215

Miami (FL)

9

Rescue, Teo

WR

6-0

176

Bowling green

10

Duke, Austin

WR

5-9

170

Charlotte

12

Williams, Marquise

QB

6-2

233

North Carolina

14

McGloin, Matt

QB

6-1

200

Penn State

16

McCrane, Matthew

K.

5-10

167

Kansas State

17

Liggins, justice

WR

6-1

198

Stephen F. Austin

20

Cook III, Tim

RB

6-0

247

Oregon State

21

Summer, Jamar

CB

5-11

186

Connecticut

22

Askew-Henry, Dravon

S

5-11

187

West Virginia

23

Stockton, Justin

RB

5-9

197

Texas Tech

24

Texada II, Ranthony

CB

5-8

181

Texas Christian

26

Neal, DeJuan

CB

5-11

193

shepherd

27

Victor, Darius

RB

5-6

226

Towson

28

Sutton, Wesley

S

5-11

188

Northern Arizona

29

Jones, Bryce

CB

5’11

168

Akron

30

Soroh, Andrew

S

6-0

206

Florida Atlantic

31

Alexander, Terrence

CB

5-9

181

Louisiana stands

33

Hendy, A.J.

S

6-1

202

Maryland

34

Colburn II, Matthew

RB

5-8

189

Wake Forest

36

Cox, Demetrious

S

6-0

196

Michigan State

42

Daly, Scott

LS

6-2

237

Notre Dame

44

Mueller, Ryan

LB

6-1

247

Kansas State

45

Hines, D’Juan

LB

6-1

227

Houston

47

Ginda, Frank

LB

6-0

235

State of San Jose

48

Johnson, Jawuan

LB

5-11

230

Texas Christian

49

DeLuca, Nick

LB

6-3

227

North Dakota State

55

Wright, Charles

THE

6-3

221

Vanderbilt

56

Heeney, Ben

LB

6-0

218

Kansas

58

Rotimi JR, Bunmi

THE

6-3

265

Old rule

59

Dooley, Garret

LB

6-2

237

Wisconsin

68

Brumfield, Garrett

C.

6-3

299

Louisiana stands

69

Silberman, Ian

C.

6-5

311

Boston College

70

Kling IV, John

T

6-7

353

buffalo

71

Weiss, Brant

T

6-5

291

Toledo

73

Young, Avery

OL

6-5

347

Maroon

74

Jones, Jarron

T

6-6

320

Notre Dame

77

Mama, Damien

G

6-4

333

USC

78

Coyle, Anthony

G

6-5

298

Fordham

83

Sutherland, Jake

TO

6-4

250

Morehead state

85

Brown, Keenen

TO

6-2

256

Texas state

87

Powell, Jake

TO

6-5

231

Monmouth (NJ)

88

Bibbs, EJ

TO

6-3

260

State of Iowa

91

Owens, Jarrell

THE

6-2

276

State of Oklahoma

93

Barnes, TJ

DT

6-7

365

Georgia Tech

94

Mbu, Joey

DT

6-3

341

Houston

95

Johnson JR, Toby

DT

6-4

340

Georgia

99

Walker, Cavon

DT

6-2

287

Maryland

Timetable of Houston Roughnecks

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College

1

Lewis, Kahlil

WR

5-10

190

Cincinnati

3

Mobley, Sam

WR

5-10

175

catawba

5

Rehkow, Austin

P

6-3

214

Idaho

7

Castillo, Sergio

K.

5-10

175

West Texas AM

10

Coates, Sammie

WR

6-1

210

Maroon

11

Walker, P.J.

QB

5-11

214

Temple

13

Bolden, Ray

WR

5-9

165

Stony Brook

14

Phillips, Cam

WR

6-0

201

Virginia Tech

15

Malone, Ryheem

WR

5-9

187

Louisiana-Lafayette

17

Jackson, Blake

WR

5-11

200

Mary Hardin-Baylor

18

Cook, Connor

QB

6-4

217

Michigan State

20

Huff, Marqueston

S

5-11

196

Wyoming

21

James, Charles

CB

5-9

185

Charleston Southern

22

Ballard, Corrian

S

6-3

195

Utah

23

Elston, Trae

S

5-11

193

Mississippi

25

Brown, Cody

S

6-0

208

Arkansas state

26

Smith, Saivion

CB

6-1

190

Alabama

27

Harris, Ajene

CB

5-10

190

USC

28

Butler, James

RB

5-10

205

Nevada / Iowa

29

Henderson, De’Angelo

RB

5-8

207

Coastal Carolina

30

Olatoye, Deji

CB

6-1

205

North Carolina A&T

32

Nichols, Deatrick

CB

5-9

185

South Florida

33

Holley, Nick

RB

5-10

194

Kent State

40

Schwab, Ty

LB

6-1

225

Boston College

41

Johnson, Jeremiah

CB

6-1

185

Agreement

42

Brown, Beniquez

LB

6-0

229

State of Mississippi

43

Bradford, Carl

LB

6-1

250

State of Arizona

44

Williams, Andre

RB

6-0

220

Boston College

47

Gates, DeMarquis

LB

6-2

221

Mississippi

50

Burnett, Kaelin

LB

6-4

234

Nevada

51

Robinson, Edmond

LB

6-3

245

Newberry

53

Lewis, Drew

LB

6-2

229

Colorado

54

Lewis, LaTroy

LB

6-3

240

Tennessee

56

Koroma, Tejan

OL

6-1

300

Brigham Young

58

Taylor, Colton

LS

5-11

241

Virginia Tech

59

McMillian, Vantrell

DL

6-3

255

Chattanooga

60

Weathersby, Toby

OL

6-5

315

LSU

65

Rhaney, Demetrius

OL

6-2

305

Tennessee state

66

Tucker, Marquez

OL

6-3

300

South Utah

69

Faciane, Isame

OL

6-3

300

Florida International

73

Tretola, Sebastian

OL

6-3

325

Arkansas

74

Gennesy, Avery

OL

6-5

315

Texas A&M

76

Bushell-Beatty, Juwann

OL

6-5

333

Michigan

77

Palmer, Kelvin

OL

6-4

290

Baylor

79

Poole, Terry

OL

6-5

307

State of San Diego

90

Maxey, Johnny

THE

6-4

293

Mars Hill

91

Lyon, Caushaud

DL

6-5

284

Tusculum

93

Crawford, Corey

THE

6-5

283

Clemson

94

Ealy, Kony

THE

6-4

273

Missouri

96

Palmore, Walter

DL

6-4

320

Missouri

97

Wright, Gabe

DL

6-3

285

Maroon

98

James, Nick

DL

6-4

314

State of Mississippi

St. Louis BattleHawks selection

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College

00

Payne, Jake

DT

6’4

300

Shenandoah

2

Washington, L’Damian

WR

6’4

216

Missouri

4

Fitzgerald, Nick

QB

6’5

227

State of Mississippi

5

Russolino, Taylor

K.

6’0

170

Millsaps

6

Heinicke, Taylor

QB

6’1

205

Old rule

7

King, Marquette

P

6’0

192

Fort Valley State

10

Ta’amu, Jordan

QB

6’2

221

Mississippi

14

Agudosi, Carlton

WR

6’6

220

rutgers

15

Pierson-El, De’Mornay

WR

5’9

194

Nebraska

17

Mumphery, Keith

WR

6’0

210

Michigan State

20

Tillery, Lenard

RB

5’9

201

Southern University

23

Robinson, Kenny

S

6’2

198

West Virginia

21

Jones-Quartey, Harold

DB

5’11 ”

215

Findlay

24

Jones, Matt

RB

6’2

227

Florida

22

White, Ryan

CB

5’11 ”

196

Maroon

25

Hill, Will

S

6’1

202

Florida

26

McCoil, Dexter

S

6’4

224

Tulsa

28

Nelson, Robert

CB

5’10

174

State of Arizona

29

Rivers, David

CB

6’0

185

Youngstown State

31

Caldwell, Trey

CB

5’8

188

Louisiana-Monroe

33

Michael, Christine

RB

5’10

220

Texas A&M

35

Wade, D’Montre

CB

6’0

200

Murray State

36

Ford, Keith

RB

5’10

219

Texas A&M

41

Hillary, Darius

DB

5’10

183

Wisconsin

42

Jones, Shaq

THE

6’2

248

Alabama-Birmingham

44

Powell, Joe

S

6’2

235

Globe Tech

48

Carew, Tanner

LS

6’1

245

Oregon

53

President, Gimel

THE

6’4

275

Illinois

54

Hendrix, Dewayne

DL

6’4

269

Pittsburgh

55

Ankrah, Andrew

THE

6’3

216

James Madison

56

Hoskins, Ro’Derrick

LB

6’2

230

State of Florida

57

Garvin, Terence

LB

6’3

242

West Virginia

58

Beauharnais, Steve

LB

6’0

240

rutgers

61

Reagan, Bruno

OT

6’3

322

Vanderbilt

64

Miller, Michael

OG

6’4

298

Washburn

66

Allen, Dejon

OG

6’3

290

Hawaii

67

Folkerts, Brian

OG

6’4

310

Washburn

69

McDonald, Andrew

OT

6’5

316

Indiana

72

Campos, Jake

OG

6’7

320

State of Iowa

73

McCants, Matt

OT

6’5

309

Alabama-Birmingham

75

Wallace, Brian

OL

6’5

326

Arkansas

76

Perkins, Kent

OT

6’5

311

Texas

82

Hunt, Cole

TO

6’6

254

Texas Christian

83

Saxton, Wes

TO

6’4

240

South Alabama

84

Russell, Alonzo

WR

6’4

218

Toledo

85

Lucas, Marcus

WR

6’5

220

Missouri

87

Reilly, Brandon

WR

6’1

202

Nebraska

90

Sayles, Casey

DT

6’3

289

Ohio

94

Soulek, Kellen

DT

6’4

310

State of South Dakota

95

Ward, Channing

DT

6’4

260

Mississippi

96

Lambert, Davonte

DT

6’1

279

Maroon

98

Clarke, Will

DL

6’6

271

West Virginia

Timetable of Tampa Bay Vipers

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College

3

Andrew Franks

K.

6-1

205

Rensselaer Polytechnic

4

Taylor Cornelius

QB

6-6

232

State of Oklahoma

8

Chase Litton

QB

6-5

230

Marshall

9

Quinton flowers

QB / RB

5-10

211

South Florida

10

Jake Schum

P

5-11

212

buffalo

11

Aaron Murray

QB

6-1

207

Georgia

13

Donteea Dye

WR

5-10

195

Heidelberg

14

Stacy Coley

WR

6-0

195

Miami (FL)

15

Seantavius ​​Jones

WR

6-4

209

Valdosta state

17

Jalen Tolliver

WR

6-3

209

Arkansas-Monticello

18

Reece Horn

WR

6-3

213

Indianapolis

19

Tanner McEvoy

WR

6-6

230

Wisconsin

20

Tarvarus McFadden

DB

6-2

205

State of Florida

21

Robert Priester

S

5-9

181

Wyoming

22

Rannell Hall

DB

6-0

200

Central Florida

23

Anthoula Kelly

DB

5-10

183

Fresno state

24

De’Veon Smith

RB

5-11

225

Michigan

27

Micah Hannemann

S

6-0

190

Brigham Young

28

Bryce Canady

CB

6-0

193

Florida International

29

Jacques Patrick

RB

6-3

235

State of Florida

30

Demontre Hurst

CB

5-10

183

Oklahoma

31

Corey Moore

DB

6-2

200

Georgia

32

Jalen Collins

CB

6-1

203

Louisiana stands

33

Shelton Lewis

CB

6-0

185

Florida Atlantic

34

Mack Brown

RB

5-11

213

Florida

35

Marcelis Branch

S

5-11

190

Robert Morris

41

Terrance Plummer

LB

6-1

234

Central Florida

42

Nick Moore

LS

6-3

245

Georgia

43

Emmanuel Beal

LB

6-0

223

Oklahoma

45

Lucas Wacha

LB

6-1

230

Wyoming

49

Nikita Whitlock

DT

5-10

250

Wake Forest

50

John Yarbrough

OC

6-4

300

Richmond

53

Deiontrez mountain

THE

6-5

253

Louisville

56

Ike Spearman

LB

6-0

233

Eastern Michigan

63

Jordan McCray

OC

6-3

322

Central Florida

67

Jerald Foster

OG

6-3

335

Nebraska

71

Isaiah Williams

OT

6-3

306

Akron

73

Martez Ivey

OT

6-5

315

Florida

75

Andrew Tiller

OG

6-5

334

Syracuse

76

Daronte Bouldin

OG

6-6

331

Mississippi

78

Marquis Lucas

OT

6-4

315

West Virginia

80

DeAndre Goolsby

TO

6-5

240

Florida

81

Daniel Williams

WR

6-3

201

Jackson is standing

83

Ryan Davis

WR

5-10

189

Maroon

85

Nick Truesdell

TO

6-5

249

Grand Rapids Jr. Co.

86

Colin Thompson

TO

6-4

258

Temple

91

Bobby Richardson

THE

6-3

286

Indiana

92

Josh Banks

DT

6-4

290

Wake Forest

95

CeCe Jefferson

THE

6-1

266

Florida

96

Jason Neill

THE

6-3

278

Texas-San Antonio

97

Ricky Walker

DT

6-2

295

Virginia Tech

Roster of Seattle Dragons

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College

2

Kasen Williams

WR

6-1

218

Washington

7

B.J. Daniels

QB

5-11

222

South Florida

9

Brock Miller

P

5-11

190

South Utah

10

John Santiago

WR

5-9

170

North Dakota

11

Sergio Bailey

WR

6-0

185

Eastern Michigan

12

Brandon Silvers

QB

6-3

224

troje

13

Austin Proehl

WR

5-9

182

North Carolina

14

Alonzo Moore

WR

6-1

199

Nebraska

16

Dontez Byrd

WR

5-11

180

Tennessee Tech

19

Keenan Reynolds

WR

5-10

190

Marine

20

Kenneth Farrow

RB

5-10

219

Houston

21

Mohammed Seisay

CB

6-1

202

Nebraska

23

Trey Williams

RB

5-8

195

Texas A&M

24

Marko Myers

CB

5-10

185

southeast

25

Steve Williams

CB

5-9

181

California

27

Johnathan Alston

CB

6-1

206

State of North Carolina

30

Channing Stribling

CB

6-2

188

Michigan

31

Ja’Quan Gardner

RB

5-5

201

Humboldt State

32

Tyson Graham

S

6-2

208

south Dakota

33

Jordan Martin

S

6-2

204

Syracuse

34

Jeremy Clark

CB

6-3

206

Michigan

35

Godwin Igwebuike

S

6-0

212

Northwestern

39

Santos Ramirez

S

6-1

202

Arkansas

41

Noah Signs

LS

6-1

220

Hawaii

50

Dillon Day

C.

6-3

301

Mississippi St.

51

Martin-Oguike leaves

THE

6-0

258

Temple

52

Kyle Queiro

LB

6-2

215

Northwestern

55

Nick Temple

LB

5-10

224

Cincinnati

56

Nyles Morgan

LB

6-1

230

Notre Dame

57

Marcel Frazier

THE

6-5

256

Missouri

59

Steven Johnson

LB

6-1

239

Kansas

68

Cyril Richardson

G

6-5

329

Baylor

69

William Campbell

G

6-5

309

Michigan

72

Anthony Moten

DT

6-4

315

Miami (FL)

73

Kirk Barron

C.

6-2

309

Purdue

75

Venzell Boulware

G

6-3

306

Tennessee

76

Michael Dunn

T

6-5

300

Maryland

77

Quinterrius Eatmon

T

6-6

313

South Florida

79

Isaiah Battle

T

6-6

312

Clemson

81

Colin Jeter

TO

6-5

250

LSU

84

Ben Johnson

TO

6-4

246

Kansas

85

Cam free

TO

6-5

277

Texas A&M

88

Evan Rodriguez

TO

6-2

239

Temple

89

Connor Hamlett

TO

6-7

259

Oregon State

90

Stansly Maponga

THE

6-2

256

TCU

91

Anthony Johnson

THE

6-3

279

Florida International

92

Durrant Miles

THE

6-4

263

Boise state

93

Will Sutton

DT

6-1

303

State of Arizona

94

Pasoni Tasini

DT

6-4

297

Utah

97

Jacquies Smith

THE

6-3

253

Missouri

99

Jordan Thompson

DT

6-2

284

Northwestern

L.A. Rooster wildcats

No.

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

College

2

McClendon

Jalan

QB

6-4

222

Baylor

3

Kanoff

Chad

QB

6-4

205

Princeton

6

Schmidt

Colton

P

5-11

224

California Davis

8

Johnson

Josh

QB

6-3

205

San Diego

9

Novak

Nick

K.

5-11

202

Maryland

10

Whitfield

Kermit

WR

5-7

185

State of Florida

11

just

Nelson

WR

6-1

206

Colorado

15

McBride

Tre

WR

6-0

200

William & Mary

17

Greene

Jalen

WR

6-1

205

State of Utah

18

Jennings

Adonis

WR

6-2

203

Temple

20

Dunlap

Jaylen

CB

6-0

186

Illinois

21

Diggs

Mar’Sean

SAF

6-1

218

Alabama-Birmingham

22

Couplin

Jerome

SAF

6-1

213

William & Mary

23

Stevens

Mike

CB

5-11

185

State of North Carolina

24

Rose

Larry

RB

5-9

192

State of New Mexico

25

Tatum

Roman

CB

5-1

174

South Illinois

26

Springs

Arrion

CB

5-11

208

Oregon

27

Miller

Harlan

CB

5-11

182

Southeast Louisiana

28

Carter

Martez

RB

5-7

210

Grambling state

29

Tocho

mortar

SAF

6-0

202

State of North Carolina

32

Wiley

LaDarius

SAF

6-1

209

Vanderbilt

33

Harris

Dujuan

RB

5-7

206

troje

34

Cap

Elijah

RB

5-11

232

North Carolina

36

Dixon

Ahmad

SAF

6-0

212

Baylor

44

Mays

Willie

LB

6-4

242

have lunch

45

Navarro

Ryan

LS

6-0

234

Oregon State

50

Gause

Quentin

LB

6-0

232

rutgers

52

Williams

Tre ‘

LB

6-2

236

Maroon

54

Jones

Taiwan

LB

6-2

245

Michigan State

56

Siragusa

Nico

OG

6-4

319

State of San Diego

57

blacksmith

Will

LB

6-2

231

Texas Tech

59

Lauina

Fred

OG

6-3

315

Oregon State

62

Wallace

Dwayne

OT

6-3

327

Kansas

66

Vahe

Patrick

OG

6-2

325

Texas

70

McKenzie

Kahlil

OG

6-3

320

Tennessee

72

Norton

Storm

OT

6-8

308

Toledo

73

Robinson

Jaelin

OT

6-5

336

Temple

74

Roemer

Tyler

OT

6-6

315

State of San Diego

75

Maiava

Lene

OT

6-5

311.6

Arizona

77

Oakman

Shawn

THE

6-9

280

Baylor

80

Blacknall

Saeed

WR

6-2

209

Penn State

82

Barnes

Brandon

TO

6-4

255

State of Alabama

84

Small wood

Jordan

WR

6-2

225

Oklahoma

88

Hampton

De’Quan

WR

6-3

223

Southern California

90

Henderson

Roderick

THE

6-1

355

Baylor

91

Roberts

Boogie

DT

6-2

289

State of San Jose

93

Sanders

Trevon

DT

6-2

327

troje

94

Reed

Cedric

THE

6-5

259

Texas

95

Hughes

Montori

DT

6-4

350

Tennessee Martin

96

Johnson

Anthony

LB

6-2

263

Louisiana stands

98

Taylor

Devin

THE

6-8

267

South Carolina

99

Brady

Latarius

DT

6-2

281

Memphis