When does the XFL season start in 2020? Dates, times, TV schedule for each XFL game
The XFL has completed its 52-man rosters for each of its eight teams.

When the start of the season approached quickly (Sat. 8 February), the need to reduce the schedules became a must. In general there won’t be too many players without a team. The design of the competition ensured that each team ended with a selection of 71 men for a total of 568 players.

After completing the selection, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the schedules have been shortened, there is of course still time for the season for more transactions. Just like in the NFL, when a team cuts a player, there may be another team in the competition that is interested in that player. There may also be late additions for free agents.

MORE XFL: Rules | Schedule | uniforms

But from now on, below is what the grids look like. And of course there is still time for every team to complete the depth chart and announce starters. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks earlier this month in its scrimmage game, so the team still decides who should start at QB.

Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely it is that teams will use multiple quarterbacks.

“We decided that we wanted two really solid players in the quarterback position for each team,” Luck said. “Based on what I saw, we did that. I will be shocked if a team has the same quarterback up to and including week 10, just considering the nature of the game, the fact that it is a startup and we have some good defensive players edge. “

Below are all schedules for each individual team.

MORE: Former NFL, university names that you will recognize in XFL

D.C. Selection of defenders

No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College

1
Thompkins, DeAndre
WR
5’11 ”
187
Penn State

2
Rausa, Ty
K.
5’9 ”
189
Boise state

3
Jackson, Tyree
QB
6’7 ”
250
buffalo

4
Rogers, Eli
WR
5’11 ”
176
Louisville

7
Niswander, Hunter
P
6’5 ”
230
Northwestern

9
Rowell, Jalen
WR
6’4 ”

Air force

10
Cobbs, Simmie
WR
6’3 ”
220
Indiana

12
Jones, Cardale
QB
6’5 ”
264
State of Ohio

15
Ross, Rashad
WR
6’0 ”
180
State of Arizona

16
Palka, Tyler
WR
6’0 ”
197
Gannon

19
Dupre, Malachi
WR
6’4 ”
195
Louisiana stands

20
Merritt, Carlos
S
6’0 ”
190
Campbell

21
Grant, Doran
CB
5’10 ”
195
State of Ohio

22
Elam, Matt
S
5’10 ”
205
Florida

23
Myrick, Jalen
CB
5’10 ”
201
Minnesota

24
Pumphrey, Donnel
RB
5’8 ”
178
State of San Diego

25
Lawrence, Desmond
CB
5’11 ”
187
North Carolina

26
Pressley, Jhurell
RB
5’10 ”
209
New Mexico

28
Campbell, Elijah
CB
5’11 ”
192
Northern Iowa

29
Kinnel, Tyree
S
5’11 ”
210
Michigan

30
Sylve, Bradley
CB
6’0 ”
172
Alabama

31
Brossette, Nick
RB
5’11 ”
210
Louisiana stands

32
Abdullah, Khalid
RB
5’9 ”
226
James Madison

38
Thomas, Shamarko
S
5’9 ”
205
Syracuse

42
Khoury, Brian
THE
6’3 ”
238
Carnegie Mellon

51
Johnson, Dorian
OG
6’5 ”
291
Pittsburgh

52
Celestin, Jonathan
LB
6’0 ”
227
Minnesota

53
Thurman, Jameer
LB
6’0 ”
223
Indiana State

54
Massquo, Jonathan
LB
6’2 ”
265
troje

55
Williams, Antwione
LB
6’3 ”
245
Georgia Southern

56
Freeman, KeShun
THE
6’2 ”
259
Georgia Tech

58
Wright, Scooby
LB
6’0 ”
228
Arizona

59
Tarpley, A.J.
LB
6’2 ”
225
Stanford

64
Toth, Jon
OC
6’5 ”
298
Kentucky

69
Boozer, Cole
OT
6’5 ”
306
Temple

72
Tuley-Tillman, Logan
OT
6’6 ”
308
Texas El Paso

74
Cook, Rishard
OG
6’3 ”
364
UAB

75
Brown, Chris
OG
6’4 ”
315
Southern California

77
O’Hagan, James
OC
6’2 ”
299
buffalo

78
Bunche, Malcolm
OT
6’6 ”
326
UCLA

79
Wesley, De’Ondre
OT
6’6 ”
320
Brigham Young

80
Ernsberger, Donnie
TO
6’3 ”
241
West Michigan

85
Hayward, Derrick
TO
6’5 ”
260
Maryland

86
Lee, Khari
TO
6’4 ”
255
Bowie state

90
Anau, Siupeli
DT
6’2 ”
286
Northern Arizona

91
Barnes, Tavaris
THE
6’4 ”
267
Clemson

92
Qualls, Elijah
DT
6’1 ”
337
Washington

93
Sprinkle, Tracy
DT
6’2 ”
287
State of Ohio

94
Vakameilalo, Kalani
DT
6’3 ”
322
Oregon State

95
Bigelow, Kenny
DT
6’3 ”
308
West Virginia

96
Bromley, Jay
DT
6’3 ”
297
Syracuse

99
Montgomery, Sam
THE
6’3 ”
248
Louisiana stands

Timetable Dallas Renegades

No.
Name

Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College

1
Jazz
Ferguson
WR
6-5
218
Northwestern state

2
Drew
Galitz
P
6-0
191
Baylor

3
Flynn
Nail
WR
5-11
195
Northwestern

7
Eric
Dungey
QB
6-3
236
Syracuse

8
Austin
MacGinnis
K.
5-11
176
Kentucky

9
Philip
Nelson
QB
6-2
209
East Carolina

11
Joshua
Crockett
WR
6-2
192
Central Oklahoma

12
Landry
Jones
QB
6-4
234
Oklahoma

13
Jeff
Badet
WR
5-11
178
Oklahoma

16
Jerrod
Heard
WR
6-2
203
Texas

18
Freddie
Martino
WR
6-0
208
North Greenville

20
Tenny
Adewusi
S
6-0
205
Delaware

21
Micah
Abernathy
S
6-0
198
Tennessee

22
Marquis
young
RB
6-0
216
Massachusetts

23
Josh
Thornton
CB
5-11
183
South Utah

24
Treston
Decoud
CB
6-2
208
Oregon State

25
Lance
Dunbar
RB
5-9
192
North Texas

26
Donatello
Brown
CB
6-0
185
Valdosta state

27
Austin
Walter
RB
5-8
197
Rice

28
Josh
Hawkins
CB
5-10
190
East Carolina

31
Derron
blacksmith
S
6-0
197
Fresno state

34
Cameron
Artis-Payne
RB
5-10
215
Maroon

40
Tre
Watson
LB
6-1
240
Maryland

41
Dashaun
Phillips
CB
5-11
191
State of Tarleton

43
Christian
Kuntz
LB
6-2
237
Duquesne

44
Hau’oli
Kikaha
OB
6-3
250
Washington

45
Doyin
Jibowu
S
6-1
196
Fort Hays state

46
Tegray
Scale
LB
6-1
236
Indiana

47
Tobenna
Okay
OLB
6-3
251
Fresno state

48
Greer
Martini
LB
6-4
233
Notre Dame

49
Donald
Parham
TO
6-8
257
Stetson

50
Reshard
Cliett
LB
6-2
243
South Florida

51
Ray Ray
Davison
LB
6-3
231
California

52
John
Keenoy
OG
6-3
295
West Michigan

55
James
Folston
OB
6-4
238
Pittsburgh

57
frank
Alexander
THE
6-4
282
Oklahoma

58
Asantay
Brown
LB
6-0
229
West Michigan

59
Johnathan
Calvin
OB
6-3
254
State of Mississippi

61
Maurquice
Shakir
OG
6-3
311
Middle Tennessee

62
Darius
James
OT
6-4
315
Maroon

64
Salesi
Uhatafe
OG
6-4
332
Utah

65
Alex
Balducci
OC
6-4
300
Oregon

66
Josh
Allen
OG
6-2
280
UL Monroe

70
Willie
beavers
OT
6-5
320
West Michigan

71
Justin
Evans
OT
6-6
335
State of South Carolina

77
Tempo
Murphy
OT
6-6
310
Northwestern state

80
Sean
price
TE / H
6-3
252
South Florida

86
Julian
Allen
TE / H
6-2
244
Southern Mississippi

91
Tomasi
Laulile
DT
6-3
318
BYU

93
Tony
Guerad
DT
6-4
326
UCF

96
Winston
Craig
THE
6-3
299
Richmond

98
Gelen
Robinson
THE
6-1
302
Purdue

New York Guardians selection

No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College

1
McKay, Mekale
WR
6-5
195
Cincinnati

2
Horn, Joe
WR
5-10
182
Western Missouri

3
Pearson, Colby
WR
6-0
194
Brigham Young

7
Perez, Luis
QB
6-2
222
Texas A&M Commerce

8
Bird, Justin
P
6-4
215
Miami (FL)

9
Rescue, Teo
WR
6-0
176
Bowling green

10
Duke, Austin
WR
5-9
170
Charlotte

12
Williams, Marquise
QB
6-2
233
North Carolina

14
McGloin, Matt
QB
6-1
200
Penn State

16
McCrane, Matthew
K.
5-10
167
Kansas State

17
Liggins, justice
WR
6-1
198
Stephen F. Austin

20
Cook III, Tim
RB
6-0
247
Oregon State

21
Summer, Jamar
CB
5-11
186
Connecticut

22
Askew-Henry, Dravon
S
5-11
187
West Virginia

23
Stockton, Justin
RB
5-9
197
Texas Tech

24
Texada II, Ranthony
CB
5-8
181
Texas Christian

26
Neal, DeJuan
CB
5-11
193
shepherd

27
Victor, Darius
RB
5-6
226
Towson

28
Sutton, Wesley
S
5-11
188
Northern Arizona

29
Jones, Bryce
CB
5’11
168
Akron

30
Soroh, Andrew
S
6-0
206
Florida Atlantic

31
Alexander, Terrence
CB
5-9
181
Louisiana stands

33
Hendy, A.J.
S
6-1
202
Maryland

34
Colburn II, Matthew
RB
5-8
189
Wake Forest

36
Cox, Demetrious
S
6-0
196
Michigan State

42
Daly, Scott
LS
6-2
237
Notre Dame

44
Mueller, Ryan
LB
6-1
247
Kansas State

45
Hines, D’Juan
LB
6-1
227
Houston

47
Ginda, Frank
LB
6-0
235
State of San Jose

48
Johnson, Jawuan
LB
5-11
230
Texas Christian

49
DeLuca, Nick
LB
6-3
227
North Dakota State

55
Wright, Charles
THE
6-3
221
Vanderbilt

56
Heeney, Ben
LB
6-0
218
Kansas

58
Rotimi JR, Bunmi
THE
6-3
265
Old rule

59
Dooley, Garret
LB
6-2
237
Wisconsin

68
Brumfield, Garrett
C.
6-3
299
Louisiana stands

69
Silberman, Ian
C.
6-5
311
Boston College

70
Kling IV, John
T
6-7
353
buffalo

71
Weiss, Brant
T
6-5
291
Toledo

73
Young, Avery
OL
6-5
347
Maroon

74
Jones, Jarron
T
6-6
320
Notre Dame

77
Mama, Damien
G
6-4
333
USC

78
Coyle, Anthony
G
6-5
298
Fordham

83
Sutherland, Jake
TO
6-4
250
Morehead state

85
Brown, Keenen
TO
6-2
256
Texas state

87
Powell, Jake
TO
6-5
231
Monmouth (NJ)

88
Bibbs, EJ
TO
6-3
260
State of Iowa

91
Owens, Jarrell
THE
6-2
276
State of Oklahoma

93
Barnes, TJ
DT
6-7
365
Georgia Tech

94
Mbu, Joey
DT
6-3
341
Houston

95
Johnson JR, Toby
DT
6-4
340
Georgia

99
Walker, Cavon
DT
6-2
287
Maryland

Timetable of Houston Roughnecks

No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College

1
Lewis, Kahlil
WR
5-10
190
Cincinnati

3
Mobley, Sam
WR
5-10
175
catawba

5
Rehkow, Austin
P
6-3
214
Idaho

7
Castillo, Sergio
K.
5-10
175
West Texas AM

10
Coates, Sammie
WR
6-1
210
Maroon

11
Walker, P.J.
QB
5-11
214
Temple

13
Bolden, Ray
WR
5-9
165
Stony Brook

14
Phillips, Cam
WR
6-0
201
Virginia Tech

15
Malone, Ryheem
WR
5-9
187
Louisiana-Lafayette

17
Jackson, Blake
WR
5-11
200
Mary Hardin-Baylor

18
Cook, Connor
QB
6-4
217
Michigan State

20
Huff, Marqueston
S
5-11
196
Wyoming

21
James, Charles
CB
5-9
185
Charleston Southern

22
Ballard, Corrian
S
6-3
195
Utah

23
Elston, Trae
S
5-11
193
Mississippi

25
Brown, Cody
S
6-0
208
Arkansas state

26
Smith, Saivion
CB
6-1
190
Alabama

27
Harris, Ajene
CB
5-10
190
USC

28
Butler, James
RB
5-10
205
Nevada / Iowa

29
Henderson, De’Angelo
RB
5-8
207
Coastal Carolina

30
Olatoye, Deji
CB
6-1
205
North Carolina A&T

32
Nichols, Deatrick
CB
5-9
185
South Florida

33
Holley, Nick
RB
5-10
194
Kent State

40
Schwab, Ty
LB
6-1
225
Boston College

41
Johnson, Jeremiah
CB
6-1
185
Agreement

42
Brown, Beniquez
LB
6-0
229
State of Mississippi

43
Bradford, Carl
LB
6-1
250
State of Arizona

44
Williams, Andre
RB
6-0
220
Boston College

47
Gates, DeMarquis
LB
6-2
221
Mississippi

50
Burnett, Kaelin
LB
6-4
234
Nevada

51
Robinson, Edmond
LB
6-3
245
Newberry

53
Lewis, Drew
LB
6-2
229
Colorado

54
Lewis, LaTroy
LB
6-3
240
Tennessee

56
Koroma, Tejan
OL
6-1
300
Brigham Young

58
Taylor, Colton
LS
5-11
241
Virginia Tech

59
McMillian, Vantrell
DL
6-3
255
Chattanooga

60
Weathersby, Toby
OL
6-5
315
LSU

65
Rhaney, Demetrius
OL
6-2
305
Tennessee state

66
Tucker, Marquez
OL
6-3
300
South Utah

69
Faciane, Isame
OL
6-3
300
Florida International

73
Tretola, Sebastian
OL
6-3
325
Arkansas

74
Gennesy, Avery
OL
6-5
315
Texas A&M

76
Bushell-Beatty, Juwann
OL
6-5
333
Michigan

77
Palmer, Kelvin
OL
6-4
290
Baylor

79
Poole, Terry
OL
6-5
307
State of San Diego

90
Maxey, Johnny
THE
6-4
293
Mars Hill

91
Lyon, Caushaud
DL
6-5
284
Tusculum

93
Crawford, Corey
THE
6-5
283
Clemson

94
Ealy, Kony
THE
6-4
273
Missouri

96
Palmore, Walter
DL
6-4
320
Missouri

97
Wright, Gabe
DL
6-3
285
Maroon

98
James, Nick
DL
6-4
314
State of Mississippi

St. Louis BattleHawks selection

No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College

00
Payne, Jake
DT
6’4
300
Shenandoah

2
Washington, L’Damian
WR
6’4
216
Missouri

4
Fitzgerald, Nick
QB
6’5
227
State of Mississippi

5
Russolino, Taylor
K.
6’0
170
Millsaps

6
Heinicke, Taylor
QB
6’1
205
Old rule

7
King, Marquette
P
6’0
192
Fort Valley State

10
Ta’amu, Jordan
QB
6’2
221
Mississippi

14
Agudosi, Carlton
WR
6’6
220
rutgers

15
Pierson-El, De’Mornay
WR
5’9
194
Nebraska

17
Mumphery, Keith
WR
6’0
210
Michigan State

20
Tillery, Lenard
RB
5’9
201
Southern University

23
Robinson, Kenny
S
6’2
198
West Virginia

21
Jones-Quartey, Harold
DB
5’11 ”
215
Findlay

24
Jones, Matt
RB
6’2
227
Florida

22
White, Ryan
CB
5’11 ”
196
Maroon

25
Hill, Will
S
6’1
202
Florida

26
McCoil, Dexter
S
6’4
224
Tulsa

28
Nelson, Robert
CB
5’10
174
State of Arizona

29
Rivers, David
CB
6’0
185
Youngstown State

31
Caldwell, Trey
CB
5’8
188
Louisiana-Monroe

33
Michael, Christine
RB
5’10
220
Texas A&M

35
Wade, D’Montre
CB
6’0
200
Murray State

36
Ford, Keith
RB
5’10
219
Texas A&M

41
Hillary, Darius
DB
5’10
183
Wisconsin

42
Jones, Shaq
THE
6’2
248
Alabama-Birmingham

44
Powell, Joe
S
6’2
235
Globe Tech

48
Carew, Tanner
LS
6’1
245
Oregon

53
President, Gimel
THE
6’4
275
Illinois

54
Hendrix, Dewayne
DL
6’4
269
Pittsburgh

55
Ankrah, Andrew
THE
6’3
216
James Madison

56
Hoskins, Ro’Derrick
LB
6’2
230
State of Florida

57
Garvin, Terence
LB
6’3
242
West Virginia

58
Beauharnais, Steve
LB
6’0
240
rutgers

61
Reagan, Bruno
OT
6’3
322
Vanderbilt

64
Miller, Michael
OG
6’4
298
Washburn

66
Allen, Dejon
OG
6’3
290
Hawaii

67
Folkerts, Brian
OG
6’4
310
Washburn

69
McDonald, Andrew
OT
6’5
316
Indiana

72
Campos, Jake
OG
6’7
320
State of Iowa

73
McCants, Matt
OT
6’5
309
Alabama-Birmingham

75
Wallace, Brian
OL
6’5
326
Arkansas

76
Perkins, Kent
OT
6’5
311
Texas

82
Hunt, Cole
TO
6’6
254
Texas Christian

83
Saxton, Wes
TO
6’4
240
South Alabama

84
Russell, Alonzo
WR
6’4
218
Toledo

85
Lucas, Marcus
WR
6’5
220
Missouri

87
Reilly, Brandon
WR
6’1
202
Nebraska

90
Sayles, Casey
DT
6’3
289
Ohio

94
Soulek, Kellen
DT
6’4
310
State of South Dakota

95
Ward, Channing
DT
6’4
260
Mississippi

96
Lambert, Davonte
DT
6’1
279
Maroon

98
Clarke, Will
DL
6’6
271
West Virginia

Timetable of Tampa Bay Vipers

No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College

3
Andrew Franks
K.
6-1
205
Rensselaer Polytechnic

4
Taylor Cornelius
QB
6-6
232
State of Oklahoma

8
Chase Litton
QB
6-5
230
Marshall

9
Quinton flowers
QB / RB
5-10
211
South Florida

10
Jake Schum
P
5-11
212
buffalo

11
Aaron Murray
QB
6-1
207
Georgia

13
Donteea Dye
WR
5-10
195
Heidelberg

14
Stacy Coley
WR
6-0
195
Miami (FL)

15
Seantavius ​​Jones
WR
6-4
209
Valdosta state

17
Jalen Tolliver
WR
6-3
209
Arkansas-Monticello

18
Reece Horn
WR
6-3
213
Indianapolis

19
Tanner McEvoy
WR
6-6
230
Wisconsin

20
Tarvarus McFadden
DB
6-2
205
State of Florida

21
Robert Priester
S
5-9
181
Wyoming

22
Rannell Hall
DB
6-0
200
Central Florida

23
Anthoula Kelly
DB
5-10
183
Fresno state

24
De’Veon Smith
RB
5-11
225
Michigan

27
Micah Hannemann
S
6-0
190
Brigham Young

28
Bryce Canady
CB
6-0
193
Florida International

29
Jacques Patrick
RB
6-3
235
State of Florida

30
Demontre Hurst
CB
5-10
183
Oklahoma

31
Corey Moore
DB
6-2
200
Georgia

32
Jalen Collins
CB
6-1
203
Louisiana stands

33
Shelton Lewis
CB
6-0
185
Florida Atlantic

34
Mack Brown
RB
5-11
213
Florida

35
Marcelis Branch
S
5-11
190
Robert Morris

41
Terrance Plummer
LB
6-1
234
Central Florida

42
Nick Moore
LS
6-3
245
Georgia

43
Emmanuel Beal
LB
6-0
223
Oklahoma

45
Lucas Wacha
LB
6-1
230
Wyoming

49
Nikita Whitlock
DT
5-10
250
Wake Forest

50
John Yarbrough
OC
6-4
300
Richmond

53
Deiontrez mountain
THE
6-5
253
Louisville

56
Ike Spearman
LB
6-0
233
Eastern Michigan

63
Jordan McCray
OC
6-3
322
Central Florida

67
Jerald Foster
OG
6-3
335
Nebraska

71
Isaiah Williams
OT
6-3
306
Akron

73
Martez Ivey
OT
6-5
315
Florida

75
Andrew Tiller
OG
6-5
334
Syracuse

76
Daronte Bouldin
OG
6-6
331
Mississippi

78
Marquis Lucas
OT
6-4
315
West Virginia

80
DeAndre Goolsby
TO
6-5
240
Florida

81
Daniel Williams
WR
6-3
201
Jackson is standing

83
Ryan Davis
WR
5-10
189
Maroon

85
Nick Truesdell
TO
6-5
249
Grand Rapids Jr. Co.

86
Colin Thompson
TO
6-4
258
Temple

91
Bobby Richardson
THE
6-3
286
Indiana

92
Josh Banks
DT
6-4
290
Wake Forest

95
CeCe Jefferson
THE
6-1
266
Florida

96
Jason Neill
THE
6-3
278
Texas-San Antonio

97
Ricky Walker
DT
6-2
295
Virginia Tech

Roster of Seattle Dragons

No.
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College

2
Kasen Williams
WR
6-1
218
Washington

7
B.J. Daniels
QB
5-11
222
South Florida

9
Brock Miller
P
5-11
190
South Utah

10
John Santiago
WR
5-9
170
North Dakota

11
Sergio Bailey
WR
6-0
185
Eastern Michigan

12
Brandon Silvers
QB
6-3
224
troje

13
Austin Proehl
WR
5-9
182
North Carolina

14
Alonzo Moore
WR
6-1
199
Nebraska

16
Dontez Byrd
WR
5-11
180
Tennessee Tech

19
Keenan Reynolds
WR
5-10
190
Marine

20
Kenneth Farrow
RB
5-10
219
Houston

21
Mohammed Seisay
CB
6-1
202
Nebraska

23
Trey Williams
RB
5-8
195
Texas A&M

24
Marko Myers
CB
5-10
185
southeast

25
Steve Williams
CB
5-9
181
California

27
Johnathan Alston
CB
6-1
206
State of North Carolina

30
Channing Stribling
CB
6-2
188
Michigan

31
Ja’Quan Gardner
RB
5-5
201
Humboldt State

32
Tyson Graham
S
6-2
208
south Dakota

33
Jordan Martin
S
6-2
204
Syracuse

34
Jeremy Clark
CB
6-3
206
Michigan

35
Godwin Igwebuike
S
6-0
212
Northwestern

39
Santos Ramirez
S
6-1
202
Arkansas

41
Noah Signs
LS
6-1
220
Hawaii

50
Dillon Day
C.
6-3
301
Mississippi St.

51
Martin-Oguike leaves
THE
6-0
258
Temple

52
Kyle Queiro
LB
6-2
215
Northwestern

55
Nick Temple
LB
5-10
224
Cincinnati

56
Nyles Morgan
LB
6-1
230
Notre Dame

57
Marcel Frazier
THE
6-5
256
Missouri

59
Steven Johnson
LB
6-1
239
Kansas

68
Cyril Richardson
G
6-5
329
Baylor

69
William Campbell
G
6-5
309
Michigan

72
Anthony Moten
DT
6-4
315
Miami (FL)

73
Kirk Barron
C.
6-2
309
Purdue

75
Venzell Boulware
G
6-3
306
Tennessee

76
Michael Dunn
T
6-5
300
Maryland

77
Quinterrius Eatmon
T
6-6
313
South Florida

79
Isaiah Battle
T
6-6
312
Clemson

81
Colin Jeter
TO
6-5
250
LSU

84
Ben Johnson
TO
6-4
246
Kansas

85
Cam free
TO
6-5
277
Texas A&M

88
Evan Rodriguez
TO
6-2
239
Temple

89
Connor Hamlett
TO
6-7
259
Oregon State

90
Stansly Maponga
THE
6-2
256
TCU

91
Anthony Johnson
THE
6-3
279
Florida International

92
Durrant Miles
THE
6-4
263
Boise state

93
Will Sutton
DT
6-1
303
State of Arizona

94
Pasoni Tasini
DT
6-4
297
Utah

97
Jacquies Smith
THE
6-3
253
Missouri

99
Jordan Thompson
DT
6-2
284
Northwestern

L.A. Rooster wildcats

No.
Name

Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
College

2
McClendon
Jalan
QB
6-4
222
Baylor

3
Kanoff
Chad
QB
6-4
205
Princeton

6
Schmidt
Colton
P
5-11
224
California Davis

8
Johnson
Josh
QB
6-3
205
San Diego

9
Novak
Nick
K.
5-11
202
Maryland

10
Whitfield
Kermit
WR
5-7
185
State of Florida

11
just
Nelson
WR
6-1
206
Colorado

15
McBride
Tre
WR
6-0
200
William & Mary

17
Greene
Jalen
WR
6-1
205
State of Utah

18
Jennings
Adonis
WR
6-2
203
Temple

20
Dunlap
Jaylen
CB
6-0
186
Illinois

21
Diggs
Mar’Sean
SAF
6-1
218
Alabama-Birmingham

22
Couplin
Jerome
SAF
6-1
213
William & Mary

23
Stevens
Mike
CB
5-11
185
State of North Carolina

24
Rose
Larry
RB
5-9
192
State of New Mexico

25
Tatum
Roman
CB
5-1
174
South Illinois

26
Springs
Arrion
CB
5-11
208
Oregon

27
Miller
Harlan
CB
5-11
182
Southeast Louisiana

28
Carter
Martez
RB
5-7
210
Grambling state

29
Tocho
mortar
SAF
6-0
202
State of North Carolina

32
Wiley
LaDarius
SAF
6-1
209
Vanderbilt

33
Harris
Dujuan
RB
5-7
206
troje

34
Cap
Elijah
RB
5-11
232
North Carolina

36
Dixon
Ahmad
SAF
6-0
212
Baylor

44
Mays
Willie
LB
6-4
242
have lunch

45
Navarro
Ryan
LS
6-0
234
Oregon State

50
Gause
Quentin
LB
6-0
232
rutgers

52
Williams
Tre ‘
LB
6-2
236
Maroon

54
Jones
Taiwan
LB
6-2
245
Michigan State

56
Siragusa
Nico
OG
6-4
319
State of San Diego

57
blacksmith
Will
LB
6-2
231
Texas Tech

59
Lauina
Fred
OG
6-3
315
Oregon State

62
Wallace
Dwayne
OT
6-3
327
Kansas

66
Vahe
Patrick
OG
6-2
325
Texas

70
McKenzie
Kahlil
OG
6-3
320
Tennessee

72
Norton
Storm
OT
6-8
308
Toledo

73
Robinson
Jaelin
OT
6-5
336
Temple

74
Roemer
Tyler
OT
6-6
315
State of San Diego

75
Maiava
Lene
OT
6-5
311.6
Arizona

77
Oakman
Shawn
THE
6-9
280
Baylor

80
Blacknall
Saeed
WR
6-2
209
Penn State

82
Barnes
Brandon
TO
6-4
255
State of Alabama

84
Small wood
Jordan
WR
6-2
225
Oklahoma

88
Hampton
De’Quan
WR
6-3
223
Southern California

90
Henderson
Roderick
THE
6-1
355
Baylor

91
Roberts
Boogie
DT
6-2
289
State of San Jose

93
Sanders
Trevon
DT
6-2
327
troje

94
Reed
Cedric
THE
6-5
259
Texas

95
Hughes
Montori
DT
6-4
350
Tennessee Martin

96
Johnson
Anthony
LB
6-2
263
Louisiana stands

98
Taylor
Devin
THE
6-8
267
South Carolina

99
Brady
Latarius
DT
6-2
281
Memphis

