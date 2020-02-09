XFL schedule Week 1: Which football matches are there today? TV channels, times, scores

Advertisement

The XFL is finally here … again.

Vince McMahon’s first attempt at the XFL in 2001 only worked for a single season, but there is optimism that the competition will be different from 2020. The competition starts with eight teams divided into two divisions. The East Division consists of the D.C. Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The West Division has the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

Each team plays 10 regular season games – one match against a team from the opposing team (4) and two matches against teams from your own division (6). Every week there are two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday. The regular season starts on 8 February and lasts until 12 April.

Games are broadcast throughout the year on various ESPN, ABC and Fox networks.

Here is everything you need to know about the XFL Week 1 games, including a full schedule with TV channels, tee times and scores.

XFL schedule Week 1: What games are there today?

Here is the full schedule for week 1 of the XFL season, plus the final scores and how you can view each match live.

Saturday, February 8

Game

D. C. Defenders 31, Seattle Dragons 19

Houston Roughnecks 37, Los Angeles Wildcats 17

Sunday, February 9

Game

Time

TV

Tampa Bay Vipers with New York Guardians

14:00 ET

Fox

St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades

5 p.m. ET

ESPN

Saturday XFL games, TV channels, live stream

Here’s how you can catch every game on Saturday.

Dragons with defenders

Kickoff: 14:00 ET

14:00 ET TV: ABC

ABC Livestream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app

Cardale Jones starts his XFL career at home against fellow quarterback Brandon Silvers. The defenders are one of the most hyped teams in the XFL, at least in the gambling world. And on the other hand, the Dragons are seen as the weakest team with more / less than 3.5 wins in the season, according to Bet Online.

Starting with recipient for the Dragons are Kasen Williams, Austin Proehl and former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds. Beginning to walk back is AAF star Ja’Quan Gardner, and behind him are former Chargers walking back Kenneth Farrow. Supporters have Malachi Dupre and DeAndre Thompkins starting at recipient with Jhurrel Pressley on the walk back.

Wildcats at Roughnecks

Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Livestream: Fox Sports app

Unfortunately for us, the Wildcats are likely to start quarterback without Josh Johnson. Johnson is an NFL quarterback companion champion who was actually wanted by the lions this season after Matthew Stafford was injured. Charles Kanoff, who played college football with Princeton, starts in his place for L.A. His starting recipients will be Jordan Smallwood, Adonis Jennings and Nelson Spruce. Elijah Wood starts running back for the Wildcats.

The Roughnecks are led by P.J. Walker on quarterback. His starting recipients are Sammie Coates, Cam Phillips, Kahlil Lewis and Nick Holley. Andre Williams, who was a finalist for the Heisman during his 2013 season in Boston College, started running for Houston.

Sunday XFL games, TV channels, live stream

Here’s how you can catch every game on Sunday

Vipers at Guardians

Kickoff: 14:00 ET

14:00 ET TV: Fox

Fox Livestream: Fox Sports app

The Vipers will be on their way to the former Georgia Star quarterback Aaron Murray. He will throw to novice recipients Dan Williams, Reece Horn and Jalen Tolliver. De’Veon Smith starts running back to Tampa Bay.

On the other side of the field, the Guardians will be the start of former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin. His recipients will be Colby Pearson, Austin Duke and Mekale McKay. Tim Cook starts running back to New York.

BattleHawks at Renegades

Kickoff: 5:00 AM ET

5:00 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: WatchESPN and the ESPN app

The BattleHawks gets a tough opening game on the road against one of the early favorites in the XFL. St. Louis starts Jordan Ta’amu on quarterback while making his first professional football debut in this game. His recipients will be De’Mornay Pierson-El, Alonzo Russell and L’Damian Washington. The way back is former fantasy football favorite Christine Michael and for him a backup of former Redskins rusher Matt Jones.

The Renegades are led by quarterback Landry Jones. He was injured in early January and worked his way back, but it is unclear whether he is ready to start in week 1. If he can’t go, expect Philip Nelson to start. The outings on Dallas include Freddie Martino, Flynn Nagel and Jeff Badet. Starting with a walk back, former Panthers player will be Cameron Artis-Payne.