XFL schedule 2020: dates, times, TV channels, live stream & how to watch each match, week by week

The XFL schedule for 2020 has been established. For 12 weeks starting in February and continuing in April, 43 XFL games, including play-offs, will determine the champion of the restarted football competition.
The XFL schedule is based on an eight-team league that is divided into two divisions, East and West. During the regular 10-week season, each XFL team will host five games. One team plays each of the other three teams in its own division twice, once at home and once on the road, and each of the four teams in the opposite division plays once, two at home and two away.
The XFL East includes the D.C. Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West includes the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.
The XFL schedule for 2020 starts Saturday, February 8, with the D.C. defenders organizing the Seattle Dragons, followed by the Houston Roughnecks with the Los Angeles Wildcats. Below you will find the full XFL schedule for 2020, including the start time and the TV channel for each game.
XFL schedule 2020
Week 1
Saturday, February 8
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Seattle Dragons with D.C Defenders
14:00 ET
ABC
Los Angeles Wildcats in the Houston Roughnecks
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, February 9
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Tampa Bay Vipers with New York Guardians
14:00 ET
Fox
St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades
5 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 2
Saturday, February 15
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
New York Guardians with D.C. Defenders
14:00 ET
ABC
Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, February 16
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Dallas Renegades at the Wildcats of Los Angeles
3 p.m. ET
ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks on Houston Roughnecks
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 3
Saturday, February 22
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers
14:00 ET
ABC
Dallas Renegades at the Seattle Dragons
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, February 23
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
New York Guardians at the St. Louis BattleHawks
3 p.m. ET
ESPN
D.C. Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 4
Saturday, February 29
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Los Angeles Wildcats with New York Guardians
14:00 ET
ABC
Seattle Dragons in the St. Louis BattleHawks
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, March 1
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades
4 p.m. ET
FS1
D.C. Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers
7 p.m. ET
ESPN2
Week 5
Saturday, March 7
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Seattle Dragons in the Houston Roughnecks
14:00 ET
ABC
New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, March 8
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
St. Louis BattleHawks with D.C. Defenders
3 p.m. ET
FS1
Tampa Bay Vipers at Wildcats in Los Angeles
9 o’clock in the evening. ET
ESPN
Week 6
Saturday, March 14
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks with New York Guardians
14:00 ET
ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers
5 p.m. ET
FS2
Sunday, March 15
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Dallas Renegades at D.C. Defenders
4 p.m. ET
FS1
Los Angeles Wildcats in the Seattle Dragons
7 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 7
Saturday, March 21
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers
14:00 ET
ABC
Los Angeles Wildcats at the St. Louis BattleHawks
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, March 22
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
New York Guardians in Seattle Dragons
3 p.m. ET
ABC
D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 8
Saturday, March 28
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Tampa Bay Vipers at D.C. Defenders
14:00 ET
ABC
St. Louis BattleHawks with New York Guardians
5 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, March 29
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats
3 p.m. ET
ABC
Seattle Dragons in the Dallas Renegades
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 9
Thursday, April 2
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks
8 p.m. ET
Fox
Saturday, April 4
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
D.C. Defenders at New York Guardians
14:00 ET
ABC
Sunday, April 5
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks
12 hours ET
ESPN
Seattle dragons at the Los Angeles Wildcats
6 p.m. ET
FS1
Week 10
Thursday, April 9
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Los Angeles Wildcats in Dallas Renegades
8 p.m. ET
Fox
Saturday, April 10
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons
14:00 ET
ABC
Sunday, April 12
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
D.C Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks
TBD
ABC
New York Guardians on Tampa Bay Vipers
TBD
FS1
XFL playoffs schedule 2020
After the regular season, the two best teams in each division, East and West, compete for the right to play for the XFL championship. The Eastern Final is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 and the Western Final will be held on Sunday, April 19.
The team in first place in each division organizes the division final.
East and West finals
Saturday, April 18
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
East No. 2 at East No. 1
3 p.m. ET
Fox
Sunday, April 19
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
West No. 2 by West No. 1
3 p.m. ET
ESPN
Championship
Sunday, April 26
Game
Kick-off time
TV channel
East versus West
3 p.m. ET
ESPN
How to view XFL games
The TV channels for XFL games are not hard to find. Every game on the 2020 XFL schedule is available to a national TV audience and 25 of the games are broadcast via ABC or Fox cable networks.
The Fox and ESPN network family will have all 43 XFL games in 2020, with a total of six networks broadcasting an XFL game at least once. Below are those networks.
- ESPN (seven games)
- ESPN2 (one game)
- ABC (14 games)
- Fox (11 games)
- FS1 (nine games)
- FS2 (one game)
Live streams from XFL games will be available via ESPN (ESPN App) and Fox (Fox Sports App).
According to Sports Business Daily, ESPN and Fox do not pay rights to broadcast XFL games in 2020, but the networks “collect production costs, which are generally around $ 400,000 per game.”