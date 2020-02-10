XFL schedule 2020: dates, times, TV channels, live stream & how to watch each match, week by week

Advertisement

The XFL schedule for 2020 has been established. For 12 weeks starting in February and continuing in April, 43 XFL games, including play-offs, will determine the champion of the restarted football competition.

The XFL schedule is based on an eight-team league that is divided into two divisions, East and West. During the regular 10-week season, each XFL team will host five games. One team plays each of the other three teams in its own division twice, once at home and once on the road, and each of the four teams in the opposite division plays once, two at home and two away.

The XFL East includes the D.C. Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West includes the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

The XFL schedule for 2020 starts Saturday, February 8, with the D.C. defenders organizing the Seattle Dragons, followed by the Houston Roughnecks with the Los Angeles Wildcats. Below you will find the full XFL schedule for 2020, including the start time and the TV channel for each game.

XFL schedule 2020

Week 1

Saturday, February 8

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Seattle Dragons with D.C Defenders

14:00 ET

ABC

Los Angeles Wildcats in the Houston Roughnecks

5 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, February 9

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Tampa Bay Vipers with New York Guardians

14:00 ET

Fox

St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades

5 p.m. ET

ESPN

Week 2

Saturday, February 15

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

New York Guardians with D.C. Defenders

14:00 ET

ABC

Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons

5 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, February 16

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Dallas Renegades at the Wildcats of Los Angeles

3 p.m. ET

ABC

St. Louis BattleHawks on Houston Roughnecks

6 p.m. ET

FS1

Week 3

Saturday, February 22

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers

14:00 ET

ABC

Dallas Renegades at the Seattle Dragons

5 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, February 23

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

New York Guardians at the St. Louis BattleHawks

3 p.m. ET

ESPN

D.C. Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats

6 p.m. ET

FS1

Week 4

Saturday, February 29

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Los Angeles Wildcats with New York Guardians

14:00 ET

ABC

Seattle Dragons in the St. Louis BattleHawks

5 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, March 1

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades

4 p.m. ET

FS1

D.C. Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers

7 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Week 5

Saturday, March 7

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Seattle Dragons in the Houston Roughnecks

14:00 ET

ABC

New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades

5 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, March 8

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

St. Louis BattleHawks with D.C. Defenders

3 p.m. ET

FS1

Tampa Bay Vipers at Wildcats in Los Angeles

9 o’clock in the evening. ET

ESPN

Week 6

Saturday, March 14

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Houston Roughnecks with New York Guardians

14:00 ET

ABC

St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers

5 p.m. ET

FS2

Sunday, March 15

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Dallas Renegades at D.C. Defenders

4 p.m. ET

FS1

Los Angeles Wildcats in the Seattle Dragons

7 p.m. ET

ESPN

Week 7

Saturday, March 21

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers

14:00 ET

ABC

Los Angeles Wildcats at the St. Louis BattleHawks

5 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, March 22

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

New York Guardians in Seattle Dragons

3 p.m. ET

ABC

D.C. Defenders at Houston Roughnecks

6 p.m. ET

FS1

Week 8

Saturday, March 28

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Tampa Bay Vipers at D.C. Defenders

14:00 ET

ABC

St. Louis BattleHawks with New York Guardians

5 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, March 29

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats

3 p.m. ET

ABC

Seattle Dragons in the Dallas Renegades

6 p.m. ET

FS1

Week 9

Thursday, April 2

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks

8 p.m. ET

Fox

Saturday, April 4

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

D.C. Defenders at New York Guardians

14:00 ET

ABC

Sunday, April 5

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis BattleHawks

12 hours ET

ESPN

Seattle dragons at the Los Angeles Wildcats

6 p.m. ET

FS1

Week 10

Thursday, April 9

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Los Angeles Wildcats in Dallas Renegades

8 p.m. ET

Fox

Saturday, April 10

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons

14:00 ET

ABC

Sunday, April 12

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

D.C Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks

TBD

ABC

New York Guardians on Tampa Bay Vipers

TBD

FS1

XFL playoffs schedule 2020

After the regular season, the two best teams in each division, East and West, compete for the right to play for the XFL championship. The Eastern Final is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 and the Western Final will be held on Sunday, April 19.

The team in first place in each division organizes the division final.

East and West finals

Saturday, April 18

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

East No. 2 at East No. 1

3 p.m. ET

Fox

Sunday, April 19

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

West No. 2 by West No. 1

3 p.m. ET

ESPN

Championship

Sunday, April 26

Game

Kick-off time

TV channel

East versus West

3 p.m. ET

ESPN

How to view XFL games

The TV channels for XFL games are not hard to find. Every game on the 2020 XFL schedule is available to a national TV audience and 25 of the games are broadcast via ABC or Fox cable networks.

The Fox and ESPN network family will have all 43 XFL games in 2020, with a total of six networks broadcasting an XFL game at least once. Below are those networks.

ESPN (seven games)

ESPN2 (one game)

ABC (14 games)

Fox (11 games)

FS1 (nine games)

FS2 (one game)

Live streams from XFL games will be available via ESPN (ESPN App) and Fox (Fox Sports App).

According to Sports Business Daily, ESPN and Fox do not pay rights to broadcast XFL games in 2020, but the networks “collect production costs, which are generally around $ 400,000 per game.”