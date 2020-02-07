XFL rules, explained: The biggest differences with NFL, including overtime, kicking off and more

Advertisement

The XFL 2020 season starts on February 8, about a week after the Super Bowl.

So if you want some extra football after the NFL season, you might want to tune into the XFL to see what it’s all about. But although the XFL is a football competition, the rules differ greatly from the NFL. The competition announced its rules at the beginning of January and there are several important differences between the two football leagues.

“What we did is listen to fans,” XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said in a statement. “And what they told us is that they love this game, but they would like it at a slightly faster pace and with a little more excitement. They thought there was too much time to do nothing. We tried to listen to what they did want too. They didn’t want gimmicks or things that weren’t authentic. They also didn’t want to be complicit when it comes to player safety. So what we wanted to do is take a great game and make it a little better. “

The XFL does not completely change the sport, but there are a few notable rules to point out, which we will review below.

XFL kicks and points are radically different

You can read about all the specific kickoff rules on the XFL website, but the most important thing to know is that players cannot move until the ball is caught by the ball. Similarly, the scoring team at the points of scrimmage cannot let go until the ball is kicked. The XFL rulebook is made in a way to stimulate the return on kick-off and points.

If you’ve been watching an NFL game in recent years, you know it’s extremely annoying when the broadcast goes to the commercial after a touchdown, comes back to show a kickoff, get a touchback, and then back to commercial before the offensive drive starts.

The NFL has recently changed its rules to encourage touchbacks, because kicking off is dangerous. But the way the XFL set it up is supposed to be safer.

“In college football, kicking off is only 6% of the matches but leads to 21% of concussions,” the XFL explains. “To eliminate kick-off safety issues, the NCAA and NFL created more options for touchbacks. The increase in touchbacks naturally leads to fewer returns, which means less meaningful play. becomes dangerous by eliminating the 30-yard sprint to a collision. “

Scores after touchdowns

Just like the now defunct Alliance of American Football (AAF), the XFL does not do field goals for extra points. Instead, they have a threefold point system for teams that follow touchdowns. It is actually very simple and is broken down as follows:

1 point: Perform a play from the 2-yard line

Perform a play from the 2-yard line 2 points: Perform a play from the 5-yard line

Perform a play from the 5-yard line 3 points: Perform a play from the 10-yard line

Kicking is not allowed. If the defense generates a turnover, they get so many points that the attacking team went for.

This rule change makes things fun because it means that a game with 18 points leaves only two possessions. We can also get many special play designs from coaches who come up with plays that work for short distances. We saw a lot of these in the AAF where teams became more creative after their touchdowns.

Overtime rules are brand new

A major complaint about the current NFL overtime system is that it can end without both teams hitting the ball. The NFL has made rule changes to make it a little fairer, but sometimes it only takes a team to win a toss and they essentially win the game.

The XFL has a really unique overtime system, unlike anything we’ve ever seen in football. Here’s how the competition explains it:

Overtime will consist of 5 “Rounds”, organized in alternating single-play possession as is customary in NHL shootouts or MLS penalty kicks. A “Round” will consist of one attack game per team. Each possession starts at the opponent’s 5-yard line and the attacking team has one game to score. The team with more points after 5 rounds is the winner.

If a team is eliminated mathematically early (as a team scores in the first three games and keeps the opponent scoreless), it is not necessary to play all five rounds. And if the score is the same after five rounds, it suddenly dies until one team scores and the other not in one round.

There are many ways in which this is better than the NFL system from a viewing perspective, but as the competition explains: “Overtime XFL allows both teams to play offensively, in less than 10 minutes, and always has a winner.” Overtime in the XFL will be a fast offensive spectacle that always results in a winner, what’s the fun?

Small line changes

Overtime, kicking off / points and the point after touchdowns are the most striking changes the XFL has. But there are lots of other smaller things to stand out from the NFL. The full set of rules can be viewed on the XFL website, but we will list a few that you may be interested in.

Double forward pass: “If a team completes a forward pass behind the scrim line, that team may throw a second forward pass, as long as the ball has never crossed the scrim line. … Once the ball has passed the scrim line, no forward passes are allowed “This is something that is not allowed in NFL or college football, so it can lead to some interesting game designs. But in general it is a fairly small rule that we would expect only a few times per season.

Much faster playing block: The XFL has a 25-second playing clock compared to the 40-second playing clock of the NFL. A 15-second difference may not sound like much, but this change will certainly be felt in the field. Expect a much faster pace, because teams have to hurry up their play call. However, something to note is that the NFL clock starts as soon as the game ends and the XFL clock starts as soon as the ball is spotted to play.

Comeback period: During the 2-minute warning (the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters), there are a few adjustments to give teams more time to come back, hence the “comeback period.” From the XFL: “In games that end in the playing field, the clock of the game is stopped until the ball is noticed and 5 seconds of the playing clock have expired.” This prevents a team from running the clock until only one minute is left (assuming the other team has no timeouts). In the NFL, a team can let the clock go if there are two minutes left.

Run game clock: “Outside the last 2 minutes of every half, the clock of the game will run after imperfections and outside the playing field.” This takes some getting used to for football fans, but the goal is to get games to play as quickly as possible.

Teams have two timeouts per half instead of three: A different pace of game change, fewer timeouts equals faster games.

Players only need one foot instead of two: YAt a different pace of play, it is easier to determine catches, leading to faster assessments.