XFL rosters 2020: the former NFL, university names that you will recognize in the new football competition

The XFL announced shortened rosters for its 2020 restart season, and under the names are numerous players that you will recognize when the new football competition starts in February.
In total there are 416 players in the XFL, 52 for each of the eight teams. Those are many names to find out, and there will be plenty that you may not recognize. But there are some who have had mild success in the NFL, or who were stars for their college football teams. Fans of the AAF (Alliance of American Football) will recognize many of the names – many players have switched from the now defunct football competition.
XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has said in several interviews that he wants quarterbacks to be the focus of the competition. He felt that having good quarterbacks would have a major impact on whether or not the XFL became successful.
“If there is one thing we have learned by watching the Alliance, the quarterback game was crucial. In football today – whether it is professional, college or even high school – your quarterback game is decisive , “Luck told the Tampa Bay Times. “So we did our best to sign guys, some of whom played in the AAF, but the vast majority didn’t.”
Because quarterbacks are so important to the XFL, let’s look at the names that made the last selection.
Quarterbacks in the XFL
Player
XFL team
Cardale Jones
D.C. Defenders
Tyree Jackson
D.C. Defenders
Eric Dungey
Dallas Renegades
Philip Nelson
Dallas Renegades
Landry Jones
Dallas Renegades
Luis Perez
N.Y. Watchmen
Marquise Williams
N.Y. Watchmen
Matt McGloin
N.Y. Watchmen
P.J. Walker
Houston Roughnecks
Connor Cook
Houston Roughnecks
Nick Fitzgerald
St. Louis BattleHawks
Taylor Heinicke
St. Louis BattleHawks
Brogan Roback
St. Louis BattleHawks
Jordan Ta’Amu
St. Louis BattleHawks
Cornelius Taylor
Tampa Bay Vipers
Chase Litton
Tampa Bay Vipers
Quinton flowers
Tampa Bay Vipers
Aaron Murray
Tampa Bay Vipers
B.J. Daniels
Seattle dragons
Brandon Silvers
Seattle dragons
Josh Johnson
L.A. Wildcats
Jalan McClendon
L.A. Wildcats
Chad Kanoff
L.A. Wildcats
A few recognizable names Cardale Jones, the Ohio State QB who led the Buckeyes to a national championship after injuries to starting quarterbacks. Josh Johnson is an NFL quarterback rider who has signed with 13 teams. Matt McGloin, Connor Cook and Aaron Murray all played for high-profile college football teams and all saw success.
Quinton flowers is an interesting player because he is on the official selection of the team as QB / RB. He played QB in South Florida before switching to RB while trying to make an NFL selection. Brogan Roback is not so well known for his play on the field, but he was a featured player on “Hard Knocks” by HBO.
Although the players mainly made the 52-player rosters, it is still unclear which players will start for each team. The BattleHawks seem to have a four-way competition on quarterback because they transport most players to the position of a team. Three of the eight teams (Defenders, Dragons, Roughnecks) only carry two quarterbacks.
Other striking XFL players
- Antonio Callaway, WR
- Cameron Artis-Payne, RB
- Sammie Coates, WR
- Lance Dunbar, RB
- Kony Ealy, DE
- Matt Jones, RB
- Christine Michael, RB
- Rahim Moore, DB
- Donnel Pumphrey, RB
- Keenan Reynolds, WR
- Eli Rogers, WR
- Rashad Ross, WR
- Will Sutton, DT
- Andre Williams, RB
- Scooby Wright, LB
- Derron Smith, S
- Charles James, CB
- Will Hill, S
- Terrance Williams, WR
- Kenneth Farrow, RB
- Marquette King, P
- Nick Novak, K
- Garrett Hartley, K
When going through the schedules, the names above are most striking. You can go through the schedules yourself to see if anyone recognizes you that I missed. But most must be able to recognize most names from the list.
Antonio Callaway was a draft round in the fourth round in 2018, but several off-field issues led to his release from the Browns. Sammie Coates and Eli Rogers are both former recipients of Steelers. Keenan Reynolds is the former navy quarterback that once finished fifth in the Heisman vote.
Notable running include Christine Michael (draft round second round in 2012), Matt Jones (draft round third round in 2015) and Donnel Pumphrey (third most hasty yards in a career in the history of NCAA) among others.