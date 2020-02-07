XFL rosters 2020: the former NFL, university names that you will recognize in the new football competition

Advertisement

The XFL announced shortened rosters for its 2020 restart season, and under the names are numerous players that you will recognize when the new football competition starts in February.

In total there are 416 players in the XFL, 52 for each of the eight teams. Those are many names to find out, and there will be plenty that you may not recognize. But there are some who have had mild success in the NFL, or who were stars for their college football teams. Fans of the AAF (Alliance of American Football) will recognize many of the names – many players have switched from the now defunct football competition.

XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has said in several interviews that he wants quarterbacks to be the focus of the competition. He felt that having good quarterbacks would have a major impact on whether or not the XFL became successful.

“If there is one thing we have learned by watching the Alliance, the quarterback game was crucial. In football today – whether it is professional, college or even high school – your quarterback game is decisive , “Luck told the Tampa Bay Times. “So we did our best to sign guys, some of whom played in the AAF, but the vast majority didn’t.”

Because quarterbacks are so important to the XFL, let’s look at the names that made the last selection.

Quarterbacks in the XFL

Player

XFL team

Cardale Jones

D.C. Defenders

Tyree Jackson

D.C. Defenders

Eric Dungey

Dallas Renegades

Philip Nelson

Dallas Renegades

Landry Jones

Dallas Renegades

Luis Perez

N.Y. Watchmen

Marquise Williams

N.Y. Watchmen

Matt McGloin

N.Y. Watchmen

P.J. Walker

Houston Roughnecks

Connor Cook

Houston Roughnecks

Nick Fitzgerald

St. Louis BattleHawks

Taylor Heinicke

St. Louis BattleHawks

Brogan Roback

St. Louis BattleHawks

Jordan Ta’Amu

St. Louis BattleHawks

Cornelius Taylor

Tampa Bay Vipers

Chase Litton

Tampa Bay Vipers

Quinton flowers

Tampa Bay Vipers

Aaron Murray

Tampa Bay Vipers

B.J. Daniels

Seattle dragons

Brandon Silvers

Seattle dragons

Josh Johnson

L.A. Wildcats

Jalan McClendon

L.A. Wildcats

Chad Kanoff

L.A. Wildcats

A few recognizable names Cardale Jones, the Ohio State QB who led the Buckeyes to a national championship after injuries to starting quarterbacks. Josh Johnson is an NFL quarterback rider who has signed with 13 teams. Matt McGloin, Connor Cook and Aaron Murray all played for high-profile college football teams and all saw success.

Quinton flowers is an interesting player because he is on the official selection of the team as QB / RB. He played QB in South Florida before switching to RB while trying to make an NFL selection. Brogan Roback is not so well known for his play on the field, but he was a featured player on “Hard Knocks” by HBO.

Although the players mainly made the 52-player rosters, it is still unclear which players will start for each team. The BattleHawks seem to have a four-way competition on quarterback because they transport most players to the position of a team. Three of the eight teams (Defenders, Dragons, Roughnecks) only carry two quarterbacks.

Other striking XFL players

Antonio Callaway, WR

Cameron Artis-Payne, RB

Sammie Coates, WR

Lance Dunbar, RB

Kony Ealy, DE

Matt Jones, RB

Christine Michael, RB

Rahim Moore, DB

Donnel Pumphrey, RB

Keenan Reynolds, WR

Eli Rogers, WR

Rashad Ross, WR

Will Sutton, DT

Andre Williams, RB

Scooby Wright, LB

Derron Smith, S

Charles James, CB

Will Hill, S

Terrance Williams, WR

Kenneth Farrow, RB

Marquette King, P

Nick Novak, K

Garrett Hartley, K

When going through the schedules, the names above are most striking. You can go through the schedules yourself to see if anyone recognizes you that I missed. But most must be able to recognize most names from the list.

Antonio Callaway was a draft round in the fourth round in 2018, but several off-field issues led to his release from the Browns. Sammie Coates and Eli Rogers are both former recipients of Steelers. Keenan Reynolds is the former navy quarterback that once finished fifth in the Heisman vote.

Notable running include Christine Michael (draft round second round in 2012), Matt Jones (draft round third round in 2015) and Donnel Pumphrey (third most hasty yards in a career in the history of NCAA) among others.