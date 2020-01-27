XFL Rosters 2020: Here are the 52-man rosters for all eight teams
The XFL has completed its 52-man list for each of its eight teams.

With the rapidly approaching start of the season (Sat., February 8), the need to shorten the roster became a must. Overall, there won’t be too many players without a team. The league’s draft made it so that each team ended with a 71-man squad for a total of 568 players.

After finalizing the squad, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the rosters have been shortened, there is still time for further transactions before the season. Just like in the NFL, when a team drops out a player, another team in the league may be interested in that player. There may also be late additions by free agents.

However, below you can see what the rosters look like. And of course each team still has time to complete their depth map and announce the starters. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks in their scrimmage game earlier this month, so the team is still deciding who to start with QB.

In fact, Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely teams are to have multiple quarterbacks.

“We decided to get two really solid players into the quarterback position for each team,” said Luck. “Based on what I saw, we did that. I’m shocked when a team has the same quarterback by week 10, considering it’s a startup and we have some good defenders.” Edge. “

Below you will find all rosters for each individual team.

D.C. defenders

No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University

1
Thompkins, DeAndre
WR
5’11 ”
187
Penn State

2
Rausa, Ty
K
5’9 ”
189
Boise State

3
Jackson, Tyree
QB
6’7 ”
250
buffalo

4
Rogers, Eli
WR
5’11 ”
176
Louisville

7
Niswander, Hunter
P
6’5 ”
230
North west

9
Rowell, Jalen
WR
6’4 ”

air force

10
Cobbs, Simmie
WR
6’3 ”
220
Indiana

12
Jones, Cardale
QB
6’5 ”
264
Ohio State

15
Ross, Rashad
WR
6’0 ”
180
Arizona State

16
Palka, Tyler
WR
6’0 ”
197
Gannon

19
Dupre, Malachi
WR
6’4 ”
195
LSU

20
Merritt, Carlos
S
6’0 ”
190
Campbell

21
Grant, Doran
CB
5’10 ”
195
Ohio State

22
Elam, Matt
S
5’10 ”
205
Florida

23
Myrick, Jalen
CB
5’10 ”
201
Minnesota

24
Pumphrey, Donnel
RB
5’8 ”
178
State of San Diego

25
Lawrence, Desmond
CB
5’11 ”
187
North Carolina

26
Pressley, Jhurell
RB
5’10 ”
209
New Mexico

28
Campbell, Elijah
CB
5’11 ”
192
Northern Iowa

29
Kinnel, Tyree
S
5’11 ”
210
Michigan

30
Sylve, Bradley
CB
6’0 ”
172
Alabama

31
Brossette, Nick
RB
5’11 ”
210
LSU

32
Abdullah, Khalid
RB
5’9 ”
226
James Madison

38
Thomas, Shamarko
S
5’9 ”
205
Syracuse

42
Khoury, Brian
DE
6’3 ”
238
Carnegie Mellon

51
Johnson, Dorian
OG
6’5 ”
291
Pittsburgh

52
Celestin, Jonathan
LB
6’0 ”
227
Minnesota

53
Thurman, Jameer
LB
6’0 ”
223
Indiana State

54
Massaquoi, Jonathan
LB
6’2 ”
265
Troy

55
Williams, Antwione
LB
6’3 ”
245
Georgia Southern

56
Freeman, KeShun
DE
6’2 ”
259
Georgia Tech

58
Wright, Scooby
LB
6’0 ”
228
Arizona

59
Tarpley, A.J.
LB
6’2 ”
225
Stanford

64
Toth, Jon
OC
6’5 ”
298
Kentucky

69
Boozer, Cole
OT
6’5 ”
306
temple

72
Tuley-Tillman, Logan
OT
6’6 ”
308
Texas-El Paso

74
Koch, Rishard
OG
6’3 ”
364
UAB

75
Brown, Chris
OG
6’4 ”
315
Southern California

77
O’Hagan, James
OC
6’2 ”
299
buffalo

78
Bunche, Malcolm
OT
6’6 ”
326
UCLA

79
Wesley, De’Ondre
OT
6’6 ”
320
Brigham Young

80
Ernsberger, Donnie
TE
6’3 ”
241
Western Michigan

85
Hayward, Derrick
TE
6’5 ”
260
Maryland

86
Lee, Khari
TE
6’4 ”
255
Bowie State

90
Anau, Siupeli
DT
6’2 ”
286
Northern Arizona

91
Barnes, Tavaris
DE
6’4 ”
267
Clemson

92
Qualls, Elijah
DT
6’1 ”
337
Washington

93
Sprinkle, Tracy
DT
6’2 ”
287
Ohio State

94
Vakameilalo, Kalani
DT
6’3 ”
322
Oregon State

95
Bigelow, Kenny
DT
6’3 ”
308
West Virginia

96
Bromley, Jay
DT
6’3 ”
297
Syracuse

99
Montgomery, Sam
DE
6’3 ”
248
LSU

Dallas Renegades squad

No.
Surname

Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University

1
jazz
Ferguson
WR
6-5
228
Northwestern State

2
Drew
Galitz
P
6-0
221
Baylor

7
Eric
bitch
QB
6-4
226
Syracuse

8th
Austin
MacGinnis
K
5-10
175
Kentucky

9
Philip
Nelson
QB
6-3
222
East Carolina

11
Joshua
Crockett
WR
6-2
197
Central Oklahoma

12
Landry
Jones
QB
6-4
225
Oklahoma

13
Jeff
bathes
WR
5-11
182
Oklahoma

16
Jerrod
Heard
WR
6-1
201
Texas

18
Freddie
Martino
WR
6-0
195
North Greenville

19
Flynn
nail
WR
5-11
188
North west

20
Tenny
Adewusi
S
5-11
200
Delaware

21
Micah
Abernathy
S
6-0
195
Tennessee

22
marquis
Young
RB
5-11
210
Massachusetts

23
Josh
Thornton
CB
5-11
181
Southern Utah

24
Treston
Decoud
CB
6-2
206
Oregon State

25
lance
Dunbar
RB
5-8
205
North Texas

27
Austin
Walter
RB
5-7
194
rice

28
Josh
Hawkins
CB
5-10
189
East Carolina

31
derron
smith
S
5-10
200
Fresno State

34
Cameron
Artis-Payne
RB
5-10
212
Auburn

38
Donatello
brown
CB
6-0
192
State of Valdosta

40
Tre
Watson
LB
6-2
242
Maryland

41
Dashaun
Phillips
CB
5-11
182
Tarleton State

43
Christian
Kuntz
LB
6-2
228
Duquesne

44
Hau’oli
Kikaha
IF
6-2
253
Washington

45
Doyin
Jibowu
S
6-1
200
Fort Hays State

46
Tegray
Libra
LB
6-0
230
Indiana

47
Tobenna
Okeke
OLB
6-3
244
Fresno State

48
greetings
Martini
LB
6-3
232
Notre Dame

49
Donald
Parham
TE
6-8
240
Stetson

50
Reshard
Cliett
LB
6-2
235
South Florida

51
Ray Ray
Davison
LB
6-2
230
California

52
John
Keenoy
OG
6-3
300
Western Michigan

55
James
Folston
IF
6-3
233
Pittsburgh

57
Frank
Alexander
DE
6-4
270
Oklahoma

58
Asantay
brown
LB
6-0
215
Western Michigan

59
Johnathan
Calvin
IF
6-3
272
Mississippi State

61
Maurquice
Shakir
OG
6-4
313
Middle Tennessee

62
Darius
James
OT
6-4
327
Auburn

65
Alex
Balducci
OC
6-4
309
Oregon

66
Josh
all
OG
6-3
312
UL Monroe

70
Willie
beaver
OT
6-5
321
Western Michigan

71
Justin
Evans
OT
6-5
300
State of south carolina

74
Salesi
Uhatafe
OG
6-5
324
Utah

77
tempo
Murphy
OT
6-6
296
Northwestern State

80
Sean
price
TE / H
6-2
245
South Florida

86
Julian
all
TE
6-3
234
Southern Mississippi

91
Tomasi
Laulile
DT
6-4
285
BYU

93
Tony
Guerad
DT
6-3
297
UCF

96
Winston
Craig
DE
6-3
288
Richmond

98
gels
Robinson
DE
6-1
283
Purdue

New York Guardians roster

No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University

1
McKay, Mekale
WR
6-5
201
Cincinnati

2
Horn, Joe
WR
5-10
174
Missouri Western

3
Pearson, Colby
WR
6-0
197
Brigham Young

7
Perez, Luis
QB
6-3
218
Texas A&M Commerce

8th
Vogel, Justin
P
6-5
214
Miami, Florida)

9
Redding, Teo
WR
6-2
176
Bowling green

10
Duke, Austin
WR
5-9
161
Charlotte

12
Williams, Marquise
QB
6-2
229
North Carolina

14
McGloin, Matt
QB
6-0
205
Penn State

16
McCrane, Matthew
K
5-10
168
Kansas State

17
Liggins, justice
WR
6-0
198
Stephen F. Austin

20
Koch III, Tim
RB
6-0
248
Oregon State

21
Summer, Jamar
CB
5-11
185
Connecticut

22
Schief-Henry, Dravon
S
5-11
188
West Virginia

23
Stockton, Justin
RB
5-9
200
Texas Tech

24
Texada II, Ranthony
CB
5-8
177
Texas Christian

26
Neal, DeJuan
CB
5-11
193
shepherd

27
Victor, Darius
RB
5-6
230
Towson

28
Sutton, Wesley
S
5-11
194
Northern Arizona

29
Jones, Bryce
CB
5’11
177
Akron

30
Soroh, Andrew
S
6-0
203
Florida Atlantic

31
Alexander, Terrence
CB
5-9
183
LSU

33
Hendy, A.J.
S
6-0
205
Maryland

34
Colburn II, Matthew
RB
5-8
198
Awaken forest

36
Cox, Demetrious
S
6-0
198
Michigan State

42
Daly, Scott
LS
6-2
245
Notre Dame

44
Muller, Ryan
LB
6-2
251
Kansas State

45
Hines, D’Juan
LB
6-1
227
Houston

47
Ginda, Frank
LB
6-0
234
State of San Jose

48
Johnson, Jawuan
LB
5-11
229
Texas Christian

49
DeLuca, Nick
LB
6-3
233
North Dakota State

55
Wright, Charles
DE
6-3
240
Vanderbilt

56
Heeney, Ben
LB
6-0
217
Kansas

58
Rotimi JR, Bunmi
DE
6-3
266
Old Dominion

59
Dooley, Garret
LB
6-2
227
Wisconsin

68
Brumfield, Garrett
C
6-3
294
LSU

69
Silberman, Ian
C
6-5
309
Boston college

70
Kling IV, John
T
6-7
349
buffalo

71
Weiss, Brant
T
6-6
292
Toledo

73
Young, Avery
OIL
6-6
306
Auburn

74
Jones, Jarron
T
6-6
315
Notre Dame

78
Coyle, Anthony
G
6-5
296
Fordham

79
Mom, Damien
G
6-3
324
USC

83
Sutherland, Jake
TE
6-4
253
Morehead State

85
Brown, Keenen
TE
6-3
252
Texas State

87
Powell, Jake
TE
6-5
232
Monmouth (NJ)

88
Bibbs, EJ
TE
6-3
254
Iowa State

91
Owens, Jarrell
DE
6-2
275
Oklahoma State

93
Barnes, TJ
DT
6-7
362
Georgia Tech

94
Mbu, Joey
DT
6-3
336
Houston

96
Johnson JR, Toby
DT
6-4
350
Georgia

99
Walker, Cavon
DT
6-2
288
Maryland

Houston Roughnecks roster

No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University

1
Lewis, Kahlil
WR
5-10
190
Cincinnati

3
Mobley, Sam
WR
5-10
175
Catawba

5
Rehkow, Austin
P
6-3
214
Idaho

7
Castillo, Sergio
K
5-10
175
West Texas AM

10
Coats, Sammie
WR
6-1
210
Auburn

11
Walker, P.J.
QB
5-11
214
temple

13
Bolden, Ray
WR
5-9
165
Stony brook

14
Phillips, Cam
WR
6-0
201
Virginia Tech

15
Malone, Ryheem
WR
5-9
187
Louisiana-Lafayette

17
Jackson, Blake
WR
5-11
200
Mary Hardin-Baylor

18
Cook, Connor
QB
6-4
217
Michigan State

20
Huff, Marqueston
S
5-11
196
Wyoming

21
James, Charles
CB
5-9
185
Charleston Southern

22
Ballard, Corrian
S
6-3
195
Utah

23
Elston, Trae
S
5-11
193
Mississippi

25
Brown, Cody
S
6-0
208
Arkansas State

26
Smith, Saivion
CB
6-1
190
Alabama

27
Harris, Ajene
CB
5-10
190
USC

28
Butler, James
RB
5-10
205
Nevada / Iowa

29
Henderson, De’Angelo
RB
5-8
207
Carolina Coast

30
Olatoye, Deji
CB
6-1
205
North Carolina A&T

32
Nichols, Deatrick
CB
5-9
185
South Florida

33
Holley, Nick
RB
5-10
194
Kent State

40
Schwab, Ty
LB
6-1
225
Boston college

41
Johnson, Jeremiah
CB
6-1
185
concord

42
Brown, Beniquez
LB
6-0
229
Mississippi State

43
Bradford, Carl
LB
6-1
250
Arizona State

44
Williams, Andre
RB
6-0
220
Boston college

47
Tore, DeMarquis
LB
6-2
221
Mississippi

50
Burnett, Kaelin
LB
6-4
234
Nevada

51
Robinson, Edmond
LB
6-3
245
Newberry

53
Lewis, Drew
LB
6-2
229
Colorado

54
Lewis, LaTroy
LB
6-3
240
Tennessee

56
Koroma, Tejan
OIL
6-1
300
Brigham Young

58
Taylor, Colton
LS
5-11
241
Virginia Tech

59
McMillian, Vantrell
DL
6-3
255
Chattanooga

60
Weathersby, Toby
OIL
6-5
315
LSU

65
Rhaney, Demetrius
OIL
6-2
305
Tennessee State

66
Tucker, Marquez
OIL
6-3
300
Southern Utah

69
Faciane, Isame
OIL
6-3
300
Florida International

73
Tretola, Sebastian
OIL
6-3
325
Arkansas

74
Gennesy, Avery
OIL
6-5
315
Texas A&M

76
Bushell-Beatty, Juwann
OIL
6-5
333
Michigan

77
Palmer, Kelvin
OIL
6-4
290
Baylor

79
Poole, Terry
OIL
6-5
307
State of San Diego

90
Maxey, Johnny
DE
6-4
293
Mars Hill

91
Lyon, Caushaud
DL
6-5
284
Tusculum

93
Crawford, Corey
DE
6-5
283
Clemson

94
Ealy, Kony
DE
6-4
273
Missouri

96
Palmore, Walter
DL
6-4
320
Missouri

97
Wright, Gabe
DL
6-3
285
Auburn

98
James, Nick
DL
6-4
314
Mississippi State

St. Louis BattleHawks roster

No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University

14
Agudosi, Carlton
WR
6’6
220
Rutgers

55
Ankrah, Andrew
DE
6’3
216
James Madison

32
Badie, Sherman
RB
5’10
194
Tulane

58
Beauharnais, Steve
LB
6’0
240
Rutgers

60
Bushell-Beatty, Juwann
OG
6’5
333
Michigan

31
Caldwell, Trey
CB
5’8
188
Louisiana-Monroe

72
Campos, Jake
OG
6’7
320
Iowa State

48
Carew, Tanner
LS
6’1
245
Oregon

98
Clarke, Will
DL
6’6
271
West Virginia

88
Davis, Connor
TE
6’7
254
Stony brook

89
Deane, Mik’Quan
TE
6’3
240
Western Kentucky

4
Fitzgerald, Nick
QB
6’5
227
Mississippi State

67
Folkerts, Brian
OG
6’4
310
Washburn

36
Ford, Keith
RB
5’10
219
Texas A&M

59
Garcia-Williams, Jamell
DE
6’8
260
Alabama Birmingham

57
Garvin, Terence
LB
6’3
242
West Virginia

9
Grayson, of which
WR
6’0
199
East Carolina

91
Hardison, Marcus
DT
6’3
315
Arizona State

6
Heinicke, Taylor
QB
6’1
205
Old Dominion

54
Hendrix, Dewayne
DL
6’4
269
Pittsburgh

25
Hill, Will
S
6’1
202
Florida

41
Hillary, Darius
DB
5’10
183
Wisconsin

56
Hoskins, Ro’Derrick
LB
6’2
230
Florida State

82
Hunt, Cole
TE
6’6
254
Texas Christian

52
Jenkins, Alex
DL
6’6
269
Incarnate word

34
Johnson, Trey
DB
5’11
161
Villanova

24
Jones, Matt
RB
6’2
227
Florida

51
Jones, Shaq
DE
6’2
248
Alabama Birmingham

93
Jones, Ulric
DE
6’5
300
South Carolina

29
Jones-Quartey, Harold
DB
5’11
215
Findlay

7
King, Marquette
P
6’0
192
Fort Valley State

78
Kirven, Korren
G
6’4
315
Alabama

96
Lambert, Davonte
DT
6’1
279
Auburn

30
Lawry III, Ray
RB
5’9
205
Old Dominion

28
Liggins, Jay
DB
6’2
200
Dickinson

85
Lucas, Marcus
WR
6’5
220
Missouri

73
McCants, Matt
OT
6’5
309
Alabama Birmingham

26
McCoil, Dexter
S
6’4
224
Tulsa

70
McDonald, Andrew
OT
6’5
316
Indiana

33
Michael, Christine
RB
5’10
220
Texas A&M

64
Miller, Michael
OG
6’4
298
Washburn

17
Mumphery, Keith
WR
6’0
210
Michigan State

8th
Patterson, Damoun
WR
6’4
192
Youngstown State

0
Payne, Jake
DT
6’4
300
Shenandoah

15
Pierson-El, De’Mornay
WR
5’9
194
Nebraska

76
Perkins, Kent
OT
6’5
311
Texas

44
Powell, Joe
S
6’2
235
Globe Tech

53
President, Gimel
DE
6’4
275
Illinois

61
Reagan, Bruno
OT
6’3
322
Vanderbilt

37
Reed, Trovon
CB
5’11
194
Auburn

87
Reilly, Brandon
WR
6’1
202
Nebraska

29
Rivers, David
CB
6’0
185
Youngstown State

11
Roback, Brogan
QB
6’3
215
Eastern Michigan

23
Robinson, Kenny
S
6’2
198
West Virginia

84
Russell, Alonzo
WR
6’4
218
Toledo

5
Russolino, Taylor
K
6’0
170
Milsaps

90
Sayles, Casey
DT
6’3
289
Ohio

94
Soulek, Kellen
DT
6’4
310
South Dakota State

10
Ta’Amu, Jordan
QB
6’2
221
Mississippi

46
Thomas, Matthew
LB
6’3
209
Florida State

20
Tillery, Lenard
RB
5’9
201
Southern University

99
Tuaau, Charles
DL
6’5
311
Texas A&M Commerce

35
Wade, D’Montre
CB
6’0
200
Murray State

75
Wallace, Brian
OIL
6’5
326
Arkansas

95
Ward, Channing
DT
6’4
260
Mississippi

2
Washington, L’Damian
WR
6’4
216
Missouri

22
White, Marquez
CB
5’11
194
Florida State

27
White, Ryan
CB
5’11
196
Auburn

83
Williams, Terrance
WR
6’2
210
Baylor

Tampa Bay Vipers list

No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University

3
Andrew Franks
K
6-1
205
Rensselaer Polytechnic

4
Taylor Cornelius
QB
6-6
232
Oklahoma State

5
Antonio Callaway
WR
5-11
200
Florida

8th
Chase Litton
QB
6-5
230
Marshall

9
Quinton Flowers
QB / RB
5-10
211
South Florida

10
Jake Schum
P
5-11
212
buffalo

11
Aaron Murray
QB
6-1
207
Georgia

13
Donteea Dye
WR
5-10
195
Heidelberg

14
Stacy Coley
WR
6-0
195
Miami, Florida)

15
Seantavius ​​Jones
WR
6-4
209
State of Valdosta

17
Jalen Tolliver
WR
6-3
209
Arkansas-Monticello

18
Reece horn
WR
6-3
213
Indianapolis

19
Tanner McEvoy
WR
6-6
230
Wisconsin

20
Tarvarus McFadden
DB
6-2
205
Florida State

21
Robert priest
S
5-9
181
Wyoming

22
Rannell Hall
DB
6-0
200
Central Florida

23
Anthoula Kelly
DB
5-10
183
Fresno State

24
De’Veon Smith
RB
5-11
225
Michigan

27
Micah Hannemann
S
6-0
190
Brigham Young

28
Bryce Canady
CB
6-0
193
Florida International

29
Jacques Patrick
RB
6-3
235
Florida State

30
Demontre Hurst
CB
5-10
183
Oklahoma

31
Corey Moore
DB
6-2
200
Georgia

32
Jalen Collins
CB
6-1
203
LSU

33
Shelton Lewis
CB
6-0
185
Florida Atlantic

34
Mack Brown
RB
5-11
213
Florida

35
Marcelis Branch
S
5-11
190
Robert Morris

41
Terrance Plummer
LB
6-1
234
Central Florida

42
Nick Moore
LS
6-3
245
Georgia

43
Emmanuel Beal
LB
6-0
223
Oklahoma

45
Lucas Wacha
LB
6-1
230
Wyoming

49
Nikita Whitlock
DT
5-10
250
Awaken forest

50
John Yarbrough
OC
6-4
300
Richmond

53
Deiontrez Mountain
DE
6-5
253
Louisville

56
Ike Spearman
LB
6-0
233
Eastern Michigan

63
Jordan McCray
OC
6-3
322
Central Florida

67
Jerald Foster
OG
6-3
335
Nebraska

71
Isaiah Williams
OT
6-3
306
Akron

73
Martez Ivey
OT
6-5
315
Florida

75
Andrew Tiller
OG
6-5
334
Syracuse

76
Daronte Bouldin
OG
6-6
331
Mississippi

78
Marquis Lucas
OT
6-4
315
West Virginia

80
DeAndre Goolsby
TE
6-5
240
Florida

81
Daniel Williams
WR
6-3
201
Jackson State

83
Ryan Davis
WR
5-10
189
Auburn

85
Nick Truesdell
TE
6-5
249
Grand Rapids Jr. Co.

86
Colin Thompson
TE
6-4
258
temple

91
Bobby Richardson
DE
6-3
286
Indiana

92
Josh Banks
DT
6-4
290
Awaken forest

95
CeCe Jefferson
DE
6-1
266
Florida

96
Jason Neill
DE
6-3
278
Texas-San Antonio

97
Ricky Walker
DT
6-2
295
Virginia Tech

Seattle Dragons squad

No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University

2
Kasen Williams
WR
6-1
218
Washington

5
Garrett Hartley
K
5-8
196
Oklahoma

7
B. J. Daniels
QB
5-11
222
South Florida

9
Brock Miller
P
5-11
190
Southern Utah

10
John Santiago
WR
5-9
170
North Dakota

11
Sergio Bailey
WR
6-0
185
Eastern Michigan

12
Brandon Silvers
QB
6-3
224
Troy

13
Austin Proehl
WR
5-9
182
North Carolina

14
Alonzo Moore
WR
6-1
199
Nebraska

16
Dontez Byrd
WR
5-11
180
Tennessee Tech

19
Keenan Reynolds
WR
5-10
190
marine

20
Kenneth Farrow
RB
5-10
219
Houston

21
Mohammed Seisay
CB
6-1
202
Nebraska

23
Trey Williams
RB
5-8
195
Texas A&M

24
Marko Myers
CB
5-10
185
southeast

25
Steve Williams
CB
5-9
181
California

27
Johnathan Alston
CB
6-1
206
North Carolina State

30
Channing Stribling
CB
6-2
188
Michigan

31
Ja’Quan Gardner
RB
5-5
201
Humboldt State

32
Tyson Graham
S
6-2
208
South Dakota

33
Jordan Martin
S
6-2
204
Syracuse

34
Jeremy Clark
CB
6-3
206
Michigan

35
Godwin Igwebuike
S
6-0
212
North west

39
Santos Ramirez
S
6-1
202
Arkansas

41
Noah Borden
LS
6-1
220
Hawaii

50
Dillon Day
C
6-3
301
Mississippi St.

51
Praise Martin-Oguike
DE
6-0
258
temple

52
Kyle Queiro
LB
6-2
215
North west

55
Nick Temple
LB
5-10
224
Cincinnati

56
Nyles Morgan
LB
6-1
230
Notre Dame

57
Marcel Frazier
DE
6-5
256
Missouri

59
Steven Johnson
LB
6-1
239
Kansas

68
Cyril Richardson
G
6-5
329
Baylor

69
William Campbell
G
6-5
309
Michigan

72
Anthony Moten
DT
6-4
315
Miami, Florida)

73
Kirk Barron
C
6-2
309
Purdue

75
Venzell Boulware
G
6-3
306
Tennessee

76
Michael Dunn
T
6-5
300
Maryland

77
Quinterrius Eatmon
T
6-6
313
South Florida

79
Isaiah Battle
T
6-6
312
Clemson

81
Colin Jeter
TE
6-5
250
LSU

84
Ben Johnson
TE
6-4
246
Kansas

85
Cam clear
TE
6-5
277
Texas A&M

88
Evan Rodriguez
TE
6-2
239
temple

89
Connor Hamlett
TE
6-7
259
Oregon State

90
Stansly Maponga
DE
6-2
256
TCU

91
Anthony Johnson
DE
6-3
279
Florida International

92
Durrant Miles
DE
6-4
263
Boise State

93
Will Sutton
DT
6-1
303
Arizona State

94
Pasoni Tasini
DT
6-4
297
Utah

97
Jacquies Smith
DE
6-3
253
Missouri

99
Jordan Thompson
DT
6-2
284
North west

LA Wildcats roster

No.
Surname

Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University

2
McClendon
Jalan
QB
6-4
222
Baylor

3
Kanoff
Chad
QB
6-4
205
Princeton

6
Schmidt
Colton
P
5-11
224
California-Davis

8th
Johnson
Josh
QB
6-3
205
San Diego

9
Novak
Nick
K
5-11
202
Maryland

10
Whitfield
Kermit
WR
5-7
185
Florida State

11
Spruce
Nelson
WR
6-1
206
Colorado

15
McBride
Tre
WR
6-0
245
William & Mary

17
Greene
Jalen
WR
6-1
205
Utah State

18
Jennings
Adonis
WR
6-2
203
temple

20
Dunlap
Jaylen
CB
6-0
186
Illinois

21
Diggs
Mar’Sean
SAF
6-1
218
Alabama Birmingham

22
couplin
Hieronymus
SAF
6-1
213
William & Mary

23
Stevens
Mike
CB
5-11
185
North Carolina State

24
rose
Larry
RB
5-9
192
State of New Mexico

27
miller
Harlan
CB
5-11
182
Southeast Louisiana

28
carter
Martez
RB
5-7
210
Grambling State

29
Tocho
Jack
SAF
6-0
202
North Carolina State

32
Wiley
Ladarius
SAF
6-1
209
Vanderbilt

33
feathers
Arrion
CB
5-11
208
Oregon

34
hood
Elijah
RB
5-11
232
North Carolina

36
Dixon
Ahmad
SAF
6-0
212
Baylor

41
Harris
Dujuan
RB
5-7
206
Troy

44
mays
Willie
LB
6-4
242
Tiffin

45
Navarro
Ryan
LS
6-0
234
Oregon State

47
Tatum
Roman
CB
5-1
174
Southern Illinois

50
Gause
Quentin
LB
6-0
232
Rutgers

52
Williams
Tre ‘
LB
6-2
236
Auburn

54
Jones
Taiwan
LB
6-2
245
Michigan State

56
Siragusa
Nico
OG
6-4
319
State of San Diego

57
smith
will
LB
6-2
231
Texas Tech

59
Lauina
Fred
OG
6-3
315
Oregon State

62
Wallace
Dwayne
OT
6-3
327
Kansas

66
Vahe
Patrick
OG
6-2
325
Texas

70
McKenzie
Kahlil
OG
6-3
320
Tennessee

72
Norton
Storm
OT
6-8
308
Toledo

73
Robinson
Jaelin
OT
6-5
336
temple

74
Roemer
Tyler
OT
6-6
315
State of San Diego

75
maiava
Lene
OT
6-5
311.6
Arizona

77
Oakman
Shawn
DE
6-9
280
Baylor

80
Blacknall
Saeed
WR
6-2
209
Penn State

82
Barnes
Brandon
TE
6-4
255
Alabama State

84
kindling
Jordan
WR
6-2
225
Oklahoma

88
Hampton
De’Quan
WR
6-3
223
Southern California

90
Henderson
Roderick
DE
6-9
287
Baylor

91
Roberts
Boogie
DT
6-2
289
State of San Jose

93
Sanders
Trevon
DT
6-2
327
Troy

94
reed
Cedric
DE
6-5
259
Texas

95
Hughes
Montori
DT
6-4
350
Tennessee-Martin

96
Johnson
Anthony
LB
6-2
308
LSU

98
Taylor
Devin
DE
6-8
267
South Carolina

99
Brady
Latarius
DT
6-2
281
Memphis

