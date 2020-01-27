XFL Rosters 2020: Here are the 52-man rosters for all eight teams

The XFL has completed its 52-man list for each of its eight teams.
With the rapidly approaching start of the season (Sat., February 8), the need to shorten the roster became a must. Overall, there won’t be too many players without a team. The league’s draft made it so that each team ended with a 71-man squad for a total of 568 players.
After finalizing the squad, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the rosters have been shortened, there is still time for further transactions before the season. Just like in the NFL, when a team drops out a player, another team in the league may be interested in that player. There may also be late additions by free agents.
However, below you can see what the rosters look like. And of course each team still has time to complete their depth map and announce the starters. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks in their scrimmage game earlier this month, so the team is still deciding who to start with QB.
In fact, Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely teams are to have multiple quarterbacks.
“We decided to get two really solid players into the quarterback position for each team,” said Luck. “Based on what I saw, we did that. I’m shocked when a team has the same quarterback by week 10, considering it’s a startup and we have some good defenders.” Edge. “
Below you will find all rosters for each individual team.
D.C. defenders
No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University
1
Thompkins, DeAndre
WR
5’11 ”
187
Penn State
2
Rausa, Ty
K
5’9 ”
189
Boise State
3
Jackson, Tyree
QB
6’7 ”
250
buffalo
4
Rogers, Eli
WR
5’11 ”
176
Louisville
7
Niswander, Hunter
P
6’5 ”
230
North west
9
Rowell, Jalen
WR
6’4 ”
air force
10
Cobbs, Simmie
WR
6’3 ”
220
Indiana
12
Jones, Cardale
QB
6’5 ”
264
Ohio State
15
Ross, Rashad
WR
6’0 ”
180
Arizona State
16
Palka, Tyler
WR
6’0 ”
197
Gannon
19
Dupre, Malachi
WR
6’4 ”
195
LSU
20
Merritt, Carlos
S
6’0 ”
190
Campbell
21
Grant, Doran
CB
5’10 ”
195
Ohio State
22
Elam, Matt
S
5’10 ”
205
Florida
23
Myrick, Jalen
CB
5’10 ”
201
Minnesota
24
Pumphrey, Donnel
RB
5’8 ”
178
State of San Diego
25
Lawrence, Desmond
CB
5’11 ”
187
North Carolina
26
Pressley, Jhurell
RB
5’10 ”
209
New Mexico
28
Campbell, Elijah
CB
5’11 ”
192
Northern Iowa
29
Kinnel, Tyree
S
5’11 ”
210
Michigan
30
Sylve, Bradley
CB
6’0 ”
172
Alabama
31
Brossette, Nick
RB
5’11 ”
210
LSU
32
Abdullah, Khalid
RB
5’9 ”
226
James Madison
38
Thomas, Shamarko
S
5’9 ”
205
Syracuse
42
Khoury, Brian
DE
6’3 ”
238
Carnegie Mellon
51
Johnson, Dorian
OG
6’5 ”
291
Pittsburgh
52
Celestin, Jonathan
LB
6’0 ”
227
Minnesota
53
Thurman, Jameer
LB
6’0 ”
223
Indiana State
54
Massaquoi, Jonathan
LB
6’2 ”
265
Troy
55
Williams, Antwione
LB
6’3 ”
245
Georgia Southern
56
Freeman, KeShun
DE
6’2 ”
259
Georgia Tech
58
Wright, Scooby
LB
6’0 ”
228
Arizona
59
Tarpley, A.J.
LB
6’2 ”
225
Stanford
64
Toth, Jon
OC
6’5 ”
298
Kentucky
69
Boozer, Cole
OT
6’5 ”
306
temple
72
Tuley-Tillman, Logan
OT
6’6 ”
308
Texas-El Paso
74
Koch, Rishard
OG
6’3 ”
364
UAB
75
Brown, Chris
OG
6’4 ”
315
Southern California
77
O’Hagan, James
OC
6’2 ”
299
buffalo
78
Bunche, Malcolm
OT
6’6 ”
326
UCLA
79
Wesley, De’Ondre
OT
6’6 ”
320
Brigham Young
80
Ernsberger, Donnie
TE
6’3 ”
241
Western Michigan
85
Hayward, Derrick
TE
6’5 ”
260
Maryland
86
Lee, Khari
TE
6’4 ”
255
Bowie State
90
Anau, Siupeli
DT
6’2 ”
286
Northern Arizona
91
Barnes, Tavaris
DE
6’4 ”
267
Clemson
92
Qualls, Elijah
DT
6’1 ”
337
Washington
93
Sprinkle, Tracy
DT
6’2 ”
287
Ohio State
94
Vakameilalo, Kalani
DT
6’3 ”
322
Oregon State
95
Bigelow, Kenny
DT
6’3 ”
308
West Virginia
96
Bromley, Jay
DT
6’3 ”
297
Syracuse
99
Montgomery, Sam
DE
6’3 ”
248
LSU
Dallas Renegades squad
No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University
1
jazz
Ferguson
WR
6-5
228
Northwestern State
2
Drew
Galitz
P
6-0
221
Baylor
7
Eric
bitch
QB
6-4
226
Syracuse
8th
Austin
MacGinnis
K
5-10
175
Kentucky
9
Philip
Nelson
QB
6-3
222
East Carolina
11
Joshua
Crockett
WR
6-2
197
Central Oklahoma
12
Landry
Jones
QB
6-4
225
Oklahoma
13
Jeff
bathes
WR
5-11
182
Oklahoma
16
Jerrod
Heard
WR
6-1
201
Texas
18
Freddie
Martino
WR
6-0
195
North Greenville
19
Flynn
nail
WR
5-11
188
North west
20
Tenny
Adewusi
S
5-11
200
Delaware
21
Micah
Abernathy
S
6-0
195
Tennessee
22
marquis
Young
RB
5-11
210
Massachusetts
23
Josh
Thornton
CB
5-11
181
Southern Utah
24
Treston
Decoud
CB
6-2
206
Oregon State
25
lance
Dunbar
RB
5-8
205
North Texas
27
Austin
Walter
RB
5-7
194
rice
28
Josh
Hawkins
CB
5-10
189
East Carolina
31
derron
smith
S
5-10
200
Fresno State
34
Cameron
Artis-Payne
RB
5-10
212
Auburn
38
Donatello
brown
CB
6-0
192
State of Valdosta
40
Tre
Watson
LB
6-2
242
Maryland
41
Dashaun
Phillips
CB
5-11
182
Tarleton State
43
Christian
Kuntz
LB
6-2
228
Duquesne
44
Hau’oli
Kikaha
IF
6-2
253
Washington
45
Doyin
Jibowu
S
6-1
200
Fort Hays State
46
Tegray
Libra
LB
6-0
230
Indiana
47
Tobenna
Okeke
OLB
6-3
244
Fresno State
48
greetings
Martini
LB
6-3
232
Notre Dame
49
Donald
Parham
TE
6-8
240
Stetson
50
Reshard
Cliett
LB
6-2
235
South Florida
51
Ray Ray
Davison
LB
6-2
230
California
52
John
Keenoy
OG
6-3
300
Western Michigan
55
James
Folston
IF
6-3
233
Pittsburgh
57
Frank
Alexander
DE
6-4
270
Oklahoma
58
Asantay
brown
LB
6-0
215
Western Michigan
59
Johnathan
Calvin
IF
6-3
272
Mississippi State
61
Maurquice
Shakir
OG
6-4
313
Middle Tennessee
62
Darius
James
OT
6-4
327
Auburn
65
Alex
Balducci
OC
6-4
309
Oregon
66
Josh
all
OG
6-3
312
UL Monroe
70
Willie
beaver
OT
6-5
321
Western Michigan
71
Justin
Evans
OT
6-5
300
State of south carolina
74
Salesi
Uhatafe
OG
6-5
324
Utah
77
tempo
Murphy
OT
6-6
296
Northwestern State
80
Sean
price
TE / H
6-2
245
South Florida
86
Julian
all
TE
6-3
234
Southern Mississippi
91
Tomasi
Laulile
DT
6-4
285
BYU
93
Tony
Guerad
DT
6-3
297
UCF
96
Winston
Craig
DE
6-3
288
Richmond
98
gels
Robinson
DE
6-1
283
Purdue
New York Guardians roster
No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University
1
McKay, Mekale
WR
6-5
201
Cincinnati
2
Horn, Joe
WR
5-10
174
Missouri Western
3
Pearson, Colby
WR
6-0
197
Brigham Young
7
Perez, Luis
QB
6-3
218
Texas A&M Commerce
8th
Vogel, Justin
P
6-5
214
Miami, Florida)
9
Redding, Teo
WR
6-2
176
Bowling green
10
Duke, Austin
WR
5-9
161
Charlotte
12
Williams, Marquise
QB
6-2
229
North Carolina
14
McGloin, Matt
QB
6-0
205
Penn State
16
McCrane, Matthew
K
5-10
168
Kansas State
17
Liggins, justice
WR
6-0
198
Stephen F. Austin
20
Koch III, Tim
RB
6-0
248
Oregon State
21
Summer, Jamar
CB
5-11
185
Connecticut
22
Schief-Henry, Dravon
S
5-11
188
West Virginia
23
Stockton, Justin
RB
5-9
200
Texas Tech
24
Texada II, Ranthony
CB
5-8
177
Texas Christian
26
Neal, DeJuan
CB
5-11
193
shepherd
27
Victor, Darius
RB
5-6
230
Towson
28
Sutton, Wesley
S
5-11
194
Northern Arizona
29
Jones, Bryce
CB
5’11
177
Akron
30
Soroh, Andrew
S
6-0
203
Florida Atlantic
31
Alexander, Terrence
CB
5-9
183
LSU
33
Hendy, A.J.
S
6-0
205
Maryland
34
Colburn II, Matthew
RB
5-8
198
Awaken forest
36
Cox, Demetrious
S
6-0
198
Michigan State
42
Daly, Scott
LS
6-2
245
Notre Dame
44
Muller, Ryan
LB
6-2
251
Kansas State
45
Hines, D’Juan
LB
6-1
227
Houston
47
Ginda, Frank
LB
6-0
234
State of San Jose
48
Johnson, Jawuan
LB
5-11
229
Texas Christian
49
DeLuca, Nick
LB
6-3
233
North Dakota State
55
Wright, Charles
DE
6-3
240
Vanderbilt
56
Heeney, Ben
LB
6-0
217
Kansas
58
Rotimi JR, Bunmi
DE
6-3
266
Old Dominion
59
Dooley, Garret
LB
6-2
227
Wisconsin
68
Brumfield, Garrett
C
6-3
294
LSU
69
Silberman, Ian
C
6-5
309
Boston college
70
Kling IV, John
T
6-7
349
buffalo
71
Weiss, Brant
T
6-6
292
Toledo
73
Young, Avery
OIL
6-6
306
Auburn
74
Jones, Jarron
T
6-6
315
Notre Dame
78
Coyle, Anthony
G
6-5
296
Fordham
79
Mom, Damien
G
6-3
324
USC
83
Sutherland, Jake
TE
6-4
253
Morehead State
85
Brown, Keenen
TE
6-3
252
Texas State
87
Powell, Jake
TE
6-5
232
Monmouth (NJ)
88
Bibbs, EJ
TE
6-3
254
Iowa State
91
Owens, Jarrell
DE
6-2
275
Oklahoma State
93
Barnes, TJ
DT
6-7
362
Georgia Tech
94
Mbu, Joey
DT
6-3
336
Houston
96
Johnson JR, Toby
DT
6-4
350
Georgia
99
Walker, Cavon
DT
6-2
288
Maryland
Houston Roughnecks roster
No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University
1
Lewis, Kahlil
WR
5-10
190
Cincinnati
3
Mobley, Sam
WR
5-10
175
Catawba
5
Rehkow, Austin
P
6-3
214
Idaho
7
Castillo, Sergio
K
5-10
175
West Texas AM
10
Coats, Sammie
WR
6-1
210
Auburn
11
Walker, P.J.
QB
5-11
214
temple
13
Bolden, Ray
WR
5-9
165
Stony brook
14
Phillips, Cam
WR
6-0
201
Virginia Tech
15
Malone, Ryheem
WR
5-9
187
Louisiana-Lafayette
17
Jackson, Blake
WR
5-11
200
Mary Hardin-Baylor
18
Cook, Connor
QB
6-4
217
Michigan State
20
Huff, Marqueston
S
5-11
196
Wyoming
21
James, Charles
CB
5-9
185
Charleston Southern
22
Ballard, Corrian
S
6-3
195
Utah
23
Elston, Trae
S
5-11
193
Mississippi
25
Brown, Cody
S
6-0
208
Arkansas State
26
Smith, Saivion
CB
6-1
190
Alabama
27
Harris, Ajene
CB
5-10
190
USC
28
Butler, James
RB
5-10
205
Nevada / Iowa
29
Henderson, De’Angelo
RB
5-8
207
Carolina Coast
30
Olatoye, Deji
CB
6-1
205
North Carolina A&T
32
Nichols, Deatrick
CB
5-9
185
South Florida
33
Holley, Nick
RB
5-10
194
Kent State
40
Schwab, Ty
LB
6-1
225
Boston college
41
Johnson, Jeremiah
CB
6-1
185
concord
42
Brown, Beniquez
LB
6-0
229
Mississippi State
43
Bradford, Carl
LB
6-1
250
Arizona State
44
Williams, Andre
RB
6-0
220
Boston college
47
Tore, DeMarquis
LB
6-2
221
Mississippi
50
Burnett, Kaelin
LB
6-4
234
Nevada
51
Robinson, Edmond
LB
6-3
245
Newberry
53
Lewis, Drew
LB
6-2
229
Colorado
54
Lewis, LaTroy
LB
6-3
240
Tennessee
56
Koroma, Tejan
OIL
6-1
300
Brigham Young
58
Taylor, Colton
LS
5-11
241
Virginia Tech
59
McMillian, Vantrell
DL
6-3
255
Chattanooga
60
Weathersby, Toby
OIL
6-5
315
LSU
65
Rhaney, Demetrius
OIL
6-2
305
Tennessee State
66
Tucker, Marquez
OIL
6-3
300
Southern Utah
69
Faciane, Isame
OIL
6-3
300
Florida International
73
Tretola, Sebastian
OIL
6-3
325
Arkansas
74
Gennesy, Avery
OIL
6-5
315
Texas A&M
76
Bushell-Beatty, Juwann
OIL
6-5
333
Michigan
77
Palmer, Kelvin
OIL
6-4
290
Baylor
79
Poole, Terry
OIL
6-5
307
State of San Diego
90
Maxey, Johnny
DE
6-4
293
Mars Hill
91
Lyon, Caushaud
DL
6-5
284
Tusculum
93
Crawford, Corey
DE
6-5
283
Clemson
94
Ealy, Kony
DE
6-4
273
Missouri
96
Palmore, Walter
DL
6-4
320
Missouri
97
Wright, Gabe
DL
6-3
285
Auburn
98
James, Nick
DL
6-4
314
Mississippi State
St. Louis BattleHawks roster
No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University
14
Agudosi, Carlton
WR
6’6
220
Rutgers
55
Ankrah, Andrew
DE
6’3
216
James Madison
32
Badie, Sherman
RB
5’10
194
Tulane
58
Beauharnais, Steve
LB
6’0
240
Rutgers
60
Bushell-Beatty, Juwann
OG
6’5
333
Michigan
31
Caldwell, Trey
CB
5’8
188
Louisiana-Monroe
72
Campos, Jake
OG
6’7
320
Iowa State
48
Carew, Tanner
LS
6’1
245
Oregon
98
Clarke, Will
DL
6’6
271
West Virginia
88
Davis, Connor
TE
6’7
254
Stony brook
89
Deane, Mik’Quan
TE
6’3
240
Western Kentucky
4
Fitzgerald, Nick
QB
6’5
227
Mississippi State
67
Folkerts, Brian
OG
6’4
310
Washburn
36
Ford, Keith
RB
5’10
219
Texas A&M
59
Garcia-Williams, Jamell
DE
6’8
260
Alabama Birmingham
57
Garvin, Terence
LB
6’3
242
West Virginia
9
Grayson, of which
WR
6’0
199
East Carolina
91
Hardison, Marcus
DT
6’3
315
Arizona State
6
Heinicke, Taylor
QB
6’1
205
Old Dominion
54
Hendrix, Dewayne
DL
6’4
269
Pittsburgh
25
Hill, Will
S
6’1
202
Florida
41
Hillary, Darius
DB
5’10
183
Wisconsin
56
Hoskins, Ro’Derrick
LB
6’2
230
Florida State
82
Hunt, Cole
TE
6’6
254
Texas Christian
52
Jenkins, Alex
DL
6’6
269
Incarnate word
34
Johnson, Trey
DB
5’11
161
Villanova
24
Jones, Matt
RB
6’2
227
Florida
51
Jones, Shaq
DE
6’2
248
Alabama Birmingham
93
Jones, Ulric
DE
6’5
300
South Carolina
29
Jones-Quartey, Harold
DB
5’11
215
Findlay
7
King, Marquette
P
6’0
192
Fort Valley State
78
Kirven, Korren
G
6’4
315
Alabama
96
Lambert, Davonte
DT
6’1
279
Auburn
30
Lawry III, Ray
RB
5’9
205
Old Dominion
28
Liggins, Jay
DB
6’2
200
Dickinson
85
Lucas, Marcus
WR
6’5
220
Missouri
73
McCants, Matt
OT
6’5
309
Alabama Birmingham
26
McCoil, Dexter
S
6’4
224
Tulsa
70
McDonald, Andrew
OT
6’5
316
Indiana
33
Michael, Christine
RB
5’10
220
Texas A&M
64
Miller, Michael
OG
6’4
298
Washburn
17
Mumphery, Keith
WR
6’0
210
Michigan State
8th
Patterson, Damoun
WR
6’4
192
Youngstown State
0
Payne, Jake
DT
6’4
300
Shenandoah
15
Pierson-El, De’Mornay
WR
5’9
194
Nebraska
76
Perkins, Kent
OT
6’5
311
Texas
44
Powell, Joe
S
6’2
235
Globe Tech
53
President, Gimel
DE
6’4
275
Illinois
61
Reagan, Bruno
OT
6’3
322
Vanderbilt
37
Reed, Trovon
CB
5’11
194
Auburn
87
Reilly, Brandon
WR
6’1
202
Nebraska
29
Rivers, David
CB
6’0
185
Youngstown State
11
Roback, Brogan
QB
6’3
215
Eastern Michigan
23
Robinson, Kenny
S
6’2
198
West Virginia
84
Russell, Alonzo
WR
6’4
218
Toledo
5
Russolino, Taylor
K
6’0
170
Milsaps
90
Sayles, Casey
DT
6’3
289
Ohio
94
Soulek, Kellen
DT
6’4
310
South Dakota State
10
Ta’Amu, Jordan
QB
6’2
221
Mississippi
46
Thomas, Matthew
LB
6’3
209
Florida State
20
Tillery, Lenard
RB
5’9
201
Southern University
99
Tuaau, Charles
DL
6’5
311
Texas A&M Commerce
35
Wade, D’Montre
CB
6’0
200
Murray State
75
Wallace, Brian
OIL
6’5
326
Arkansas
95
Ward, Channing
DT
6’4
260
Mississippi
2
Washington, L’Damian
WR
6’4
216
Missouri
22
White, Marquez
CB
5’11
194
Florida State
27
White, Ryan
CB
5’11
196
Auburn
83
Williams, Terrance
WR
6’2
210
Baylor
Tampa Bay Vipers list
No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University
3
Andrew Franks
K
6-1
205
Rensselaer Polytechnic
4
Taylor Cornelius
QB
6-6
232
Oklahoma State
5
Antonio Callaway
WR
5-11
200
Florida
8th
Chase Litton
QB
6-5
230
Marshall
9
Quinton Flowers
QB / RB
5-10
211
South Florida
10
Jake Schum
P
5-11
212
buffalo
11
Aaron Murray
QB
6-1
207
Georgia
13
Donteea Dye
WR
5-10
195
Heidelberg
14
Stacy Coley
WR
6-0
195
Miami, Florida)
15
Seantavius Jones
WR
6-4
209
State of Valdosta
17
Jalen Tolliver
WR
6-3
209
Arkansas-Monticello
18
Reece horn
WR
6-3
213
Indianapolis
19
Tanner McEvoy
WR
6-6
230
Wisconsin
20
Tarvarus McFadden
DB
6-2
205
Florida State
21
Robert priest
S
5-9
181
Wyoming
22
Rannell Hall
DB
6-0
200
Central Florida
23
Anthoula Kelly
DB
5-10
183
Fresno State
24
De’Veon Smith
RB
5-11
225
Michigan
27
Micah Hannemann
S
6-0
190
Brigham Young
28
Bryce Canady
CB
6-0
193
Florida International
29
Jacques Patrick
RB
6-3
235
Florida State
30
Demontre Hurst
CB
5-10
183
Oklahoma
31
Corey Moore
DB
6-2
200
Georgia
32
Jalen Collins
CB
6-1
203
LSU
33
Shelton Lewis
CB
6-0
185
Florida Atlantic
34
Mack Brown
RB
5-11
213
Florida
35
Marcelis Branch
S
5-11
190
Robert Morris
41
Terrance Plummer
LB
6-1
234
Central Florida
42
Nick Moore
LS
6-3
245
Georgia
43
Emmanuel Beal
LB
6-0
223
Oklahoma
45
Lucas Wacha
LB
6-1
230
Wyoming
49
Nikita Whitlock
DT
5-10
250
Awaken forest
50
John Yarbrough
OC
6-4
300
Richmond
53
Deiontrez Mountain
DE
6-5
253
Louisville
56
Ike Spearman
LB
6-0
233
Eastern Michigan
63
Jordan McCray
OC
6-3
322
Central Florida
67
Jerald Foster
OG
6-3
335
Nebraska
71
Isaiah Williams
OT
6-3
306
Akron
73
Martez Ivey
OT
6-5
315
Florida
75
Andrew Tiller
OG
6-5
334
Syracuse
76
Daronte Bouldin
OG
6-6
331
Mississippi
78
Marquis Lucas
OT
6-4
315
West Virginia
80
DeAndre Goolsby
TE
6-5
240
Florida
81
Daniel Williams
WR
6-3
201
Jackson State
83
Ryan Davis
WR
5-10
189
Auburn
85
Nick Truesdell
TE
6-5
249
Grand Rapids Jr. Co.
86
Colin Thompson
TE
6-4
258
temple
91
Bobby Richardson
DE
6-3
286
Indiana
92
Josh Banks
DT
6-4
290
Awaken forest
95
CeCe Jefferson
DE
6-1
266
Florida
96
Jason Neill
DE
6-3
278
Texas-San Antonio
97
Ricky Walker
DT
6-2
295
Virginia Tech
Seattle Dragons squad
No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University
2
Kasen Williams
WR
6-1
218
Washington
5
Garrett Hartley
K
5-8
196
Oklahoma
7
B. J. Daniels
QB
5-11
222
South Florida
9
Brock Miller
P
5-11
190
Southern Utah
10
John Santiago
WR
5-9
170
North Dakota
11
Sergio Bailey
WR
6-0
185
Eastern Michigan
12
Brandon Silvers
QB
6-3
224
Troy
13
Austin Proehl
WR
5-9
182
North Carolina
14
Alonzo Moore
WR
6-1
199
Nebraska
16
Dontez Byrd
WR
5-11
180
Tennessee Tech
19
Keenan Reynolds
WR
5-10
190
marine
20
Kenneth Farrow
RB
5-10
219
Houston
21
Mohammed Seisay
CB
6-1
202
Nebraska
23
Trey Williams
RB
5-8
195
Texas A&M
24
Marko Myers
CB
5-10
185
southeast
25
Steve Williams
CB
5-9
181
California
27
Johnathan Alston
CB
6-1
206
North Carolina State
30
Channing Stribling
CB
6-2
188
Michigan
31
Ja’Quan Gardner
RB
5-5
201
Humboldt State
32
Tyson Graham
S
6-2
208
South Dakota
33
Jordan Martin
S
6-2
204
Syracuse
34
Jeremy Clark
CB
6-3
206
Michigan
35
Godwin Igwebuike
S
6-0
212
North west
39
Santos Ramirez
S
6-1
202
Arkansas
41
Noah Borden
LS
6-1
220
Hawaii
50
Dillon Day
C
6-3
301
Mississippi St.
51
Praise Martin-Oguike
DE
6-0
258
temple
52
Kyle Queiro
LB
6-2
215
North west
55
Nick Temple
LB
5-10
224
Cincinnati
56
Nyles Morgan
LB
6-1
230
Notre Dame
57
Marcel Frazier
DE
6-5
256
Missouri
59
Steven Johnson
LB
6-1
239
Kansas
68
Cyril Richardson
G
6-5
329
Baylor
69
William Campbell
G
6-5
309
Michigan
72
Anthony Moten
DT
6-4
315
Miami, Florida)
73
Kirk Barron
C
6-2
309
Purdue
75
Venzell Boulware
G
6-3
306
Tennessee
76
Michael Dunn
T
6-5
300
Maryland
77
Quinterrius Eatmon
T
6-6
313
South Florida
79
Isaiah Battle
T
6-6
312
Clemson
81
Colin Jeter
TE
6-5
250
LSU
84
Ben Johnson
TE
6-4
246
Kansas
85
Cam clear
TE
6-5
277
Texas A&M
88
Evan Rodriguez
TE
6-2
239
temple
89
Connor Hamlett
TE
6-7
259
Oregon State
90
Stansly Maponga
DE
6-2
256
TCU
91
Anthony Johnson
DE
6-3
279
Florida International
92
Durrant Miles
DE
6-4
263
Boise State
93
Will Sutton
DT
6-1
303
Arizona State
94
Pasoni Tasini
DT
6-4
297
Utah
97
Jacquies Smith
DE
6-3
253
Missouri
99
Jordan Thompson
DT
6-2
284
North west
LA Wildcats roster
No.
Surname
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
University
2
McClendon
Jalan
QB
6-4
222
Baylor
3
Kanoff
Chad
QB
6-4
205
Princeton
6
Schmidt
Colton
P
5-11
224
California-Davis
8th
Johnson
Josh
QB
6-3
205
San Diego
9
Novak
Nick
K
5-11
202
Maryland
10
Whitfield
Kermit
WR
5-7
185
Florida State
11
Spruce
Nelson
WR
6-1
206
Colorado
15
McBride
Tre
WR
6-0
245
William & Mary
17
Greene
Jalen
WR
6-1
205
Utah State
18
Jennings
Adonis
WR
6-2
203
temple
20
Dunlap
Jaylen
CB
6-0
186
Illinois
21
Diggs
Mar’Sean
SAF
6-1
218
Alabama Birmingham
22
couplin
Hieronymus
SAF
6-1
213
William & Mary
23
Stevens
Mike
CB
5-11
185
North Carolina State
24
rose
Larry
RB
5-9
192
State of New Mexico
27
miller
Harlan
CB
5-11
182
Southeast Louisiana
28
carter
Martez
RB
5-7
210
Grambling State
29
Tocho
Jack
SAF
6-0
202
North Carolina State
32
Wiley
Ladarius
SAF
6-1
209
Vanderbilt
33
feathers
Arrion
CB
5-11
208
Oregon
34
hood
Elijah
RB
5-11
232
North Carolina
36
Dixon
Ahmad
SAF
6-0
212
Baylor
41
Harris
Dujuan
RB
5-7
206
Troy
44
mays
Willie
LB
6-4
242
Tiffin
45
Navarro
Ryan
LS
6-0
234
Oregon State
47
Tatum
Roman
CB
5-1
174
Southern Illinois
50
Gause
Quentin
LB
6-0
232
Rutgers
52
Williams
Tre ‘
LB
6-2
236
Auburn
54
Jones
Taiwan
LB
6-2
245
Michigan State
56
Siragusa
Nico
OG
6-4
319
State of San Diego
57
smith
will
LB
6-2
231
Texas Tech
59
Lauina
Fred
OG
6-3
315
Oregon State
62
Wallace
Dwayne
OT
6-3
327
Kansas
66
Vahe
Patrick
OG
6-2
325
Texas
70
McKenzie
Kahlil
OG
6-3
320
Tennessee
72
Norton
Storm
OT
6-8
308
Toledo
73
Robinson
Jaelin
OT
6-5
336
temple
74
Roemer
Tyler
OT
6-6
315
State of San Diego
75
maiava
Lene
OT
6-5
311.6
Arizona
77
Oakman
Shawn
DE
6-9
280
Baylor
80
Blacknall
Saeed
WR
6-2
209
Penn State
82
Barnes
Brandon
TE
6-4
255
Alabama State
84
kindling
Jordan
WR
6-2
225
Oklahoma
88
Hampton
De’Quan
WR
6-3
223
Southern California
90
Henderson
Roderick
DE
6-9
287
Baylor
91
Roberts
Boogie
DT
6-2
289
State of San Jose
93
Sanders
Trevon
DT
6-2
327
Troy
94
reed
Cedric
DE
6-5
259
Texas
95
Hughes
Montori
DT
6-4
350
Tennessee-Martin
96
Johnson
Anthony
LB
6-2
308
LSU
98
Taylor
Devin
DE
6-8
267
South Carolina
99
Brady
Latarius
DT
6-2
281
Memphis