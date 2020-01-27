XFL Rosters 2020: Here are the 52-man rosters for all eight teams

Advertisement

The XFL has completed its 52-man list for each of its eight teams.

With the rapidly approaching start of the season (Sat., February 8), the need to shorten the roster became a must. Overall, there won’t be too many players without a team. The league’s draft made it so that each team ended with a 71-man squad for a total of 568 players.

After finalizing the squad, there are now a total of 416 players in the league. And although the rosters have been shortened, there is still time for further transactions before the season. Just like in the NFL, when a team drops out a player, another team in the league may be interested in that player. There may also be late additions by free agents.

However, below you can see what the rosters look like. And of course each team still has time to complete their depth map and announce the starters. For example, the St. Louis BattleHawks used four different quarterbacks in their scrimmage game earlier this month, so the team is still deciding who to start with QB.

In fact, Commissioner Oliver Luck recently told XFL.com how likely teams are to have multiple quarterbacks.

“We decided to get two really solid players into the quarterback position for each team,” said Luck. “Based on what I saw, we did that. I’m shocked when a team has the same quarterback by week 10, considering it’s a startup and we have some good defenders.” Edge. “

Below you will find all rosters for each individual team.

D.C. defenders

No.

Surname

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

University

1

Thompkins, DeAndre

WR

5’11 ”

187

Penn State

2

Rausa, Ty

K

5’9 ”

189

Boise State

3

Jackson, Tyree

QB

6’7 ”

250

buffalo

4

Rogers, Eli

WR

5’11 ”

176

Louisville

7

Niswander, Hunter

P

6’5 ”

230

North west

9

Rowell, Jalen

WR

6’4 ”

air force

10

Cobbs, Simmie

WR

6’3 ”

220

Indiana

12

Jones, Cardale

QB

6’5 ”

264

Ohio State

15

Ross, Rashad

WR

6’0 ”

180

Arizona State

16

Palka, Tyler

WR

6’0 ”

197

Gannon

19

Dupre, Malachi

WR

6’4 ”

195

LSU

20

Merritt, Carlos

S

6’0 ”

190

Campbell

21

Grant, Doran

CB

5’10 ”

195

Ohio State

22

Elam, Matt

S

5’10 ”

205

Florida

23

Myrick, Jalen

CB

5’10 ”

201

Minnesota

24

Pumphrey, Donnel

RB

5’8 ”

178

State of San Diego

25

Lawrence, Desmond

CB

5’11 ”

187

North Carolina

26

Pressley, Jhurell

RB

5’10 ”

209

New Mexico

28

Campbell, Elijah

CB

5’11 ”

192

Northern Iowa

29

Kinnel, Tyree

S

5’11 ”

210

Michigan

30

Sylve, Bradley

CB

6’0 ”

172

Alabama

31

Brossette, Nick

RB

5’11 ”

210

LSU

32

Abdullah, Khalid

RB

5’9 ”

226

James Madison

38

Thomas, Shamarko

S

5’9 ”

205

Syracuse

42

Khoury, Brian

DE

6’3 ”

238

Carnegie Mellon

51

Johnson, Dorian

OG

6’5 ”

291

Pittsburgh

52

Celestin, Jonathan

LB

6’0 ”

227

Minnesota

53

Thurman, Jameer

LB

6’0 ”

223

Indiana State

54

Massaquoi, Jonathan

LB

6’2 ”

265

Troy

55

Williams, Antwione

LB

6’3 ”

245

Georgia Southern

56

Freeman, KeShun

DE

6’2 ”

259

Georgia Tech

58

Wright, Scooby

LB

6’0 ”

228

Arizona

59

Tarpley, A.J.

LB

6’2 ”

225

Stanford

64

Toth, Jon

OC

6’5 ”

298

Kentucky

69

Boozer, Cole

OT

6’5 ”

306

temple

72

Tuley-Tillman, Logan

OT

6’6 ”

308

Texas-El Paso

74

Koch, Rishard

OG

6’3 ”

364

UAB

75

Brown, Chris

OG

6’4 ”

315

Southern California

77

O’Hagan, James

OC

6’2 ”

299

buffalo

78

Bunche, Malcolm

OT

6’6 ”

326

UCLA

79

Wesley, De’Ondre

OT

6’6 ”

320

Brigham Young

80

Ernsberger, Donnie

TE

6’3 ”

241

Western Michigan

85

Hayward, Derrick

TE

6’5 ”

260

Maryland

86

Lee, Khari

TE

6’4 ”

255

Bowie State

90

Anau, Siupeli

DT

6’2 ”

286

Northern Arizona

91

Barnes, Tavaris

DE

6’4 ”

267

Clemson

92

Qualls, Elijah

DT

6’1 ”

337

Washington

93

Sprinkle, Tracy

DT

6’2 ”

287

Ohio State

94

Vakameilalo, Kalani

DT

6’3 ”

322

Oregon State

95

Bigelow, Kenny

DT

6’3 ”

308

West Virginia

96

Bromley, Jay

DT

6’3 ”

297

Syracuse

99

Montgomery, Sam

DE

6’3 ”

248

LSU

Dallas Renegades squad

No.

Surname

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

University

1

jazz

Ferguson

WR

6-5

228

Northwestern State

2

Drew

Galitz

P

6-0

221

Baylor

7

Eric

bitch

QB

6-4

226

Syracuse

8th

Austin

MacGinnis

K

5-10

175

Kentucky

9

Philip

Nelson

QB

6-3

222

East Carolina

11

Joshua

Crockett

WR

6-2

197

Central Oklahoma

12

Landry

Jones

QB

6-4

225

Oklahoma

13

Jeff

bathes

WR

5-11

182

Oklahoma

16

Jerrod

Heard

WR

6-1

201

Texas

18

Freddie

Martino

WR

6-0

195

North Greenville

19

Flynn

nail

WR

5-11

188

North west

20

Tenny

Adewusi

S

5-11

200

Delaware

21

Micah

Abernathy

S

6-0

195

Tennessee

22

marquis

Young

RB

5-11

210

Massachusetts

23

Josh

Thornton

CB

5-11

181

Southern Utah

24

Treston

Decoud

CB

6-2

206

Oregon State

25

lance

Dunbar

RB

5-8

205

North Texas

27

Austin

Walter

RB

5-7

194

rice

28

Josh

Hawkins

CB

5-10

189

East Carolina

31

derron

smith

S

5-10

200

Fresno State

34

Cameron

Artis-Payne

RB

5-10

212

Auburn

38

Donatello

brown

CB

6-0

192

State of Valdosta

40

Tre

Watson

LB

6-2

242

Maryland

41

Dashaun

Phillips

CB

5-11

182

Tarleton State

43

Christian

Kuntz

LB

6-2

228

Duquesne

44

Hau’oli

Kikaha

IF

6-2

253

Washington

45

Doyin

Jibowu

S

6-1

200

Fort Hays State

46

Tegray

Libra

LB

6-0

230

Indiana

47

Tobenna

Okeke

OLB

6-3

244

Fresno State

48

greetings

Martini

LB

6-3

232

Notre Dame

49

Donald

Parham

TE

6-8

240

Stetson

50

Reshard

Cliett

LB

6-2

235

South Florida

51

Ray Ray

Davison

LB

6-2

230

California

52

John

Keenoy

OG

6-3

300

Western Michigan

55

James

Folston

IF

6-3

233

Pittsburgh

57

Frank

Alexander

DE

6-4

270

Oklahoma

58

Asantay

brown

LB

6-0

215

Western Michigan

59

Johnathan

Calvin

IF

6-3

272

Mississippi State

61

Maurquice

Shakir

OG

6-4

313

Middle Tennessee

62

Darius

James

OT

6-4

327

Auburn

65

Alex

Balducci

OC

6-4

309

Oregon

66

Josh

all

OG

6-3

312

UL Monroe

70

Willie

beaver

OT

6-5

321

Western Michigan

71

Justin

Evans

OT

6-5

300

State of south carolina

74

Salesi

Uhatafe

OG

6-5

324

Utah

77

tempo

Murphy

OT

6-6

296

Northwestern State

80

Sean

price

TE / H

6-2

245

South Florida

86

Julian

all

TE

6-3

234

Southern Mississippi

91

Tomasi

Laulile

DT

6-4

285

BYU

93

Tony

Guerad

DT

6-3

297

UCF

96

Winston

Craig

DE

6-3

288

Richmond

98

gels

Robinson

DE

6-1

283

Purdue

New York Guardians roster

No.

Surname

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

University

1

McKay, Mekale

WR

6-5

201

Cincinnati

2

Horn, Joe

WR

5-10

174

Missouri Western

3

Pearson, Colby

WR

6-0

197

Brigham Young

7

Perez, Luis

QB

6-3

218

Texas A&M Commerce

8th

Vogel, Justin

P

6-5

214

Miami, Florida)

9

Redding, Teo

WR

6-2

176

Bowling green

10

Duke, Austin

WR

5-9

161

Charlotte

12

Williams, Marquise

QB

6-2

229

North Carolina

14

McGloin, Matt

QB

6-0

205

Penn State

16

McCrane, Matthew

K

5-10

168

Kansas State

17

Liggins, justice

WR

6-0

198

Stephen F. Austin

20

Koch III, Tim

RB

6-0

248

Oregon State

21

Summer, Jamar

CB

5-11

185

Connecticut

22

Schief-Henry, Dravon

S

5-11

188

West Virginia

23

Stockton, Justin

RB

5-9

200

Texas Tech

24

Texada II, Ranthony

CB

5-8

177

Texas Christian

26

Neal, DeJuan

CB

5-11

193

shepherd

27

Victor, Darius

RB

5-6

230

Towson

28

Sutton, Wesley

S

5-11

194

Northern Arizona

29

Jones, Bryce

CB

5’11

177

Akron

30

Soroh, Andrew

S

6-0

203

Florida Atlantic

31

Alexander, Terrence

CB

5-9

183

LSU

33

Hendy, A.J.

S

6-0

205

Maryland

34

Colburn II, Matthew

RB

5-8

198

Awaken forest

36

Cox, Demetrious

S

6-0

198

Michigan State

42

Daly, Scott

LS

6-2

245

Notre Dame

44

Muller, Ryan

LB

6-2

251

Kansas State

45

Hines, D’Juan

LB

6-1

227

Houston

47

Ginda, Frank

LB

6-0

234

State of San Jose

48

Johnson, Jawuan

LB

5-11

229

Texas Christian

49

DeLuca, Nick

LB

6-3

233

North Dakota State

55

Wright, Charles

DE

6-3

240

Vanderbilt

56

Heeney, Ben

LB

6-0

217

Kansas

58

Rotimi JR, Bunmi

DE

6-3

266

Old Dominion

59

Dooley, Garret

LB

6-2

227

Wisconsin

68

Brumfield, Garrett

C

6-3

294

LSU

69

Silberman, Ian

C

6-5

309

Boston college

70

Kling IV, John

T

6-7

349

buffalo

71

Weiss, Brant

T

6-6

292

Toledo

73

Young, Avery

OIL

6-6

306

Auburn

74

Jones, Jarron

T

6-6

315

Notre Dame

78

Coyle, Anthony

G

6-5

296

Fordham

79

Mom, Damien

G

6-3

324

USC

83

Sutherland, Jake

TE

6-4

253

Morehead State

85

Brown, Keenen

TE

6-3

252

Texas State

87

Powell, Jake

TE

6-5

232

Monmouth (NJ)

88

Bibbs, EJ

TE

6-3

254

Iowa State

91

Owens, Jarrell

DE

6-2

275

Oklahoma State

93

Barnes, TJ

DT

6-7

362

Georgia Tech

94

Mbu, Joey

DT

6-3

336

Houston

96

Johnson JR, Toby

DT

6-4

350

Georgia

99

Walker, Cavon

DT

6-2

288

Maryland

Houston Roughnecks roster

No.

Surname

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

University

1

Lewis, Kahlil

WR

5-10

190

Cincinnati

3

Mobley, Sam

WR

5-10

175

Catawba

5

Rehkow, Austin

P

6-3

214

Idaho

7

Castillo, Sergio

K

5-10

175

West Texas AM

10

Coats, Sammie

WR

6-1

210

Auburn

11

Walker, P.J.

QB

5-11

214

temple

13

Bolden, Ray

WR

5-9

165

Stony brook

14

Phillips, Cam

WR

6-0

201

Virginia Tech

15

Malone, Ryheem

WR

5-9

187

Louisiana-Lafayette

17

Jackson, Blake

WR

5-11

200

Mary Hardin-Baylor

18

Cook, Connor

QB

6-4

217

Michigan State

20

Huff, Marqueston

S

5-11

196

Wyoming

21

James, Charles

CB

5-9

185

Charleston Southern

22

Ballard, Corrian

S

6-3

195

Utah

23

Elston, Trae

S

5-11

193

Mississippi

25

Brown, Cody

S

6-0

208

Arkansas State

26

Smith, Saivion

CB

6-1

190

Alabama

27

Harris, Ajene

CB

5-10

190

USC

28

Butler, James

RB

5-10

205

Nevada / Iowa

29

Henderson, De’Angelo

RB

5-8

207

Carolina Coast

30

Olatoye, Deji

CB

6-1

205

North Carolina A&T

32

Nichols, Deatrick

CB

5-9

185

South Florida

33

Holley, Nick

RB

5-10

194

Kent State

40

Schwab, Ty

LB

6-1

225

Boston college

41

Johnson, Jeremiah

CB

6-1

185

concord

42

Brown, Beniquez

LB

6-0

229

Mississippi State

43

Bradford, Carl

LB

6-1

250

Arizona State

44

Williams, Andre

RB

6-0

220

Boston college

47

Tore, DeMarquis

LB

6-2

221

Mississippi

50

Burnett, Kaelin

LB

6-4

234

Nevada

51

Robinson, Edmond

LB

6-3

245

Newberry

53

Lewis, Drew

LB

6-2

229

Colorado

54

Lewis, LaTroy

LB

6-3

240

Tennessee

56

Koroma, Tejan

OIL

6-1

300

Brigham Young

58

Taylor, Colton

LS

5-11

241

Virginia Tech

59

McMillian, Vantrell

DL

6-3

255

Chattanooga

60

Weathersby, Toby

OIL

6-5

315

LSU

65

Rhaney, Demetrius

OIL

6-2

305

Tennessee State

66

Tucker, Marquez

OIL

6-3

300

Southern Utah

69

Faciane, Isame

OIL

6-3

300

Florida International

73

Tretola, Sebastian

OIL

6-3

325

Arkansas

74

Gennesy, Avery

OIL

6-5

315

Texas A&M

76

Bushell-Beatty, Juwann

OIL

6-5

333

Michigan

77

Palmer, Kelvin

OIL

6-4

290

Baylor

79

Poole, Terry

OIL

6-5

307

State of San Diego

90

Maxey, Johnny

DE

6-4

293

Mars Hill

91

Lyon, Caushaud

DL

6-5

284

Tusculum

93

Crawford, Corey

DE

6-5

283

Clemson

94

Ealy, Kony

DE

6-4

273

Missouri

96

Palmore, Walter

DL

6-4

320

Missouri

97

Wright, Gabe

DL

6-3

285

Auburn

98

James, Nick

DL

6-4

314

Mississippi State

St. Louis BattleHawks roster

No.

Surname

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

University

14

Agudosi, Carlton

WR

6’6

220

Rutgers

55

Ankrah, Andrew

DE

6’3

216

James Madison

32

Badie, Sherman

RB

5’10

194

Tulane

58

Beauharnais, Steve

LB

6’0

240

Rutgers

60

Bushell-Beatty, Juwann

OG

6’5

333

Michigan

31

Caldwell, Trey

CB

5’8

188

Louisiana-Monroe

72

Campos, Jake

OG

6’7

320

Iowa State

48

Carew, Tanner

LS

6’1

245

Oregon

98

Clarke, Will

DL

6’6

271

West Virginia

88

Davis, Connor

TE

6’7

254

Stony brook

89

Deane, Mik’Quan

TE

6’3

240

Western Kentucky

4

Fitzgerald, Nick

QB

6’5

227

Mississippi State

67

Folkerts, Brian

OG

6’4

310

Washburn

36

Ford, Keith

RB

5’10

219

Texas A&M

59

Garcia-Williams, Jamell

DE

6’8

260

Alabama Birmingham

57

Garvin, Terence

LB

6’3

242

West Virginia

9

Grayson, of which

WR

6’0

199

East Carolina

91

Hardison, Marcus

DT

6’3

315

Arizona State

6

Heinicke, Taylor

QB

6’1

205

Old Dominion

54

Hendrix, Dewayne

DL

6’4

269

Pittsburgh

25

Hill, Will

S

6’1

202

Florida

41

Hillary, Darius

DB

5’10

183

Wisconsin

56

Hoskins, Ro’Derrick

LB

6’2

230

Florida State

82

Hunt, Cole

TE

6’6

254

Texas Christian

52

Jenkins, Alex

DL

6’6

269

Incarnate word

34

Johnson, Trey

DB

5’11

161

Villanova

24

Jones, Matt

RB

6’2

227

Florida

51

Jones, Shaq

DE

6’2

248

Alabama Birmingham

93

Jones, Ulric

DE

6’5

300

South Carolina

29

Jones-Quartey, Harold

DB

5’11

215

Findlay

7

King, Marquette

P

6’0

192

Fort Valley State

78

Kirven, Korren

G

6’4

315

Alabama

96

Lambert, Davonte

DT

6’1

279

Auburn

30

Lawry III, Ray

RB

5’9

205

Old Dominion

28

Liggins, Jay

DB

6’2

200

Dickinson

85

Lucas, Marcus

WR

6’5

220

Missouri

73

McCants, Matt

OT

6’5

309

Alabama Birmingham

26

McCoil, Dexter

S

6’4

224

Tulsa

70

McDonald, Andrew

OT

6’5

316

Indiana

33

Michael, Christine

RB

5’10

220

Texas A&M

64

Miller, Michael

OG

6’4

298

Washburn

17

Mumphery, Keith

WR

6’0

210

Michigan State

8th

Patterson, Damoun

WR

6’4

192

Youngstown State

0

Payne, Jake

DT

6’4

300

Shenandoah

15

Pierson-El, De’Mornay

WR

5’9

194

Nebraska

76

Perkins, Kent

OT

6’5

311

Texas

44

Powell, Joe

S

6’2

235

Globe Tech

53

President, Gimel

DE

6’4

275

Illinois

61

Reagan, Bruno

OT

6’3

322

Vanderbilt

37

Reed, Trovon

CB

5’11

194

Auburn

87

Reilly, Brandon

WR

6’1

202

Nebraska

29

Rivers, David

CB

6’0

185

Youngstown State

11

Roback, Brogan

QB

6’3

215

Eastern Michigan

23

Robinson, Kenny

S

6’2

198

West Virginia

84

Russell, Alonzo

WR

6’4

218

Toledo

5

Russolino, Taylor

K

6’0

170

Milsaps

90

Sayles, Casey

DT

6’3

289

Ohio

94

Soulek, Kellen

DT

6’4

310

South Dakota State

10

Ta’Amu, Jordan

QB

6’2

221

Mississippi

46

Thomas, Matthew

LB

6’3

209

Florida State

20

Tillery, Lenard

RB

5’9

201

Southern University

99

Tuaau, Charles

DL

6’5

311

Texas A&M Commerce

35

Wade, D’Montre

CB

6’0

200

Murray State

75

Wallace, Brian

OIL

6’5

326

Arkansas

95

Ward, Channing

DT

6’4

260

Mississippi

2

Washington, L’Damian

WR

6’4

216

Missouri

22

White, Marquez

CB

5’11

194

Florida State

27

White, Ryan

CB

5’11

196

Auburn

83

Williams, Terrance

WR

6’2

210

Baylor

Tampa Bay Vipers list

No.

Surname

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

University

3

Andrew Franks

K

6-1

205

Rensselaer Polytechnic

4

Taylor Cornelius

QB

6-6

232

Oklahoma State

5

Antonio Callaway

WR

5-11

200

Florida

8th

Chase Litton

QB

6-5

230

Marshall

9

Quinton Flowers

QB / RB

5-10

211

South Florida

10

Jake Schum

P

5-11

212

buffalo

11

Aaron Murray

QB

6-1

207

Georgia

13

Donteea Dye

WR

5-10

195

Heidelberg

14

Stacy Coley

WR

6-0

195

Miami, Florida)

15

Seantavius ​​Jones

WR

6-4

209

State of Valdosta

17

Jalen Tolliver

WR

6-3

209

Arkansas-Monticello

18

Reece horn

WR

6-3

213

Indianapolis

19

Tanner McEvoy

WR

6-6

230

Wisconsin

20

Tarvarus McFadden

DB

6-2

205

Florida State

21

Robert priest

S

5-9

181

Wyoming

22

Rannell Hall

DB

6-0

200

Central Florida

23

Anthoula Kelly

DB

5-10

183

Fresno State

24

De’Veon Smith

RB

5-11

225

Michigan

27

Micah Hannemann

S

6-0

190

Brigham Young

28

Bryce Canady

CB

6-0

193

Florida International

29

Jacques Patrick

RB

6-3

235

Florida State

30

Demontre Hurst

CB

5-10

183

Oklahoma

31

Corey Moore

DB

6-2

200

Georgia

32

Jalen Collins

CB

6-1

203

LSU

33

Shelton Lewis

CB

6-0

185

Florida Atlantic

34

Mack Brown

RB

5-11

213

Florida

35

Marcelis Branch

S

5-11

190

Robert Morris

41

Terrance Plummer

LB

6-1

234

Central Florida

42

Nick Moore

LS

6-3

245

Georgia

43

Emmanuel Beal

LB

6-0

223

Oklahoma

45

Lucas Wacha

LB

6-1

230

Wyoming

49

Nikita Whitlock

DT

5-10

250

Awaken forest

50

John Yarbrough

OC

6-4

300

Richmond

53

Deiontrez Mountain

DE

6-5

253

Louisville

56

Ike Spearman

LB

6-0

233

Eastern Michigan

63

Jordan McCray

OC

6-3

322

Central Florida

67

Jerald Foster

OG

6-3

335

Nebraska

71

Isaiah Williams

OT

6-3

306

Akron

73

Martez Ivey

OT

6-5

315

Florida

75

Andrew Tiller

OG

6-5

334

Syracuse

76

Daronte Bouldin

OG

6-6

331

Mississippi

78

Marquis Lucas

OT

6-4

315

West Virginia

80

DeAndre Goolsby

TE

6-5

240

Florida

81

Daniel Williams

WR

6-3

201

Jackson State

83

Ryan Davis

WR

5-10

189

Auburn

85

Nick Truesdell

TE

6-5

249

Grand Rapids Jr. Co.

86

Colin Thompson

TE

6-4

258

temple

91

Bobby Richardson

DE

6-3

286

Indiana

92

Josh Banks

DT

6-4

290

Awaken forest

95

CeCe Jefferson

DE

6-1

266

Florida

96

Jason Neill

DE

6-3

278

Texas-San Antonio

97

Ricky Walker

DT

6-2

295

Virginia Tech

Seattle Dragons squad

No.

Surname

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

University

2

Kasen Williams

WR

6-1

218

Washington

5

Garrett Hartley

K

5-8

196

Oklahoma

7

B. J. Daniels

QB

5-11

222

South Florida

9

Brock Miller

P

5-11

190

Southern Utah

10

John Santiago

WR

5-9

170

North Dakota

11

Sergio Bailey

WR

6-0

185

Eastern Michigan

12

Brandon Silvers

QB

6-3

224

Troy

13

Austin Proehl

WR

5-9

182

North Carolina

14

Alonzo Moore

WR

6-1

199

Nebraska

16

Dontez Byrd

WR

5-11

180

Tennessee Tech

19

Keenan Reynolds

WR

5-10

190

marine

20

Kenneth Farrow

RB

5-10

219

Houston

21

Mohammed Seisay

CB

6-1

202

Nebraska

23

Trey Williams

RB

5-8

195

Texas A&M

24

Marko Myers

CB

5-10

185

southeast

25

Steve Williams

CB

5-9

181

California

27

Johnathan Alston

CB

6-1

206

North Carolina State

30

Channing Stribling

CB

6-2

188

Michigan

31

Ja’Quan Gardner

RB

5-5

201

Humboldt State

32

Tyson Graham

S

6-2

208

South Dakota

33

Jordan Martin

S

6-2

204

Syracuse

34

Jeremy Clark

CB

6-3

206

Michigan

35

Godwin Igwebuike

S

6-0

212

North west

39

Santos Ramirez

S

6-1

202

Arkansas

41

Noah Borden

LS

6-1

220

Hawaii

50

Dillon Day

C

6-3

301

Mississippi St.

51

Praise Martin-Oguike

DE

6-0

258

temple

52

Kyle Queiro

LB

6-2

215

North west

55

Nick Temple

LB

5-10

224

Cincinnati

56

Nyles Morgan

LB

6-1

230

Notre Dame

57

Marcel Frazier

DE

6-5

256

Missouri

59

Steven Johnson

LB

6-1

239

Kansas

68

Cyril Richardson

G

6-5

329

Baylor

69

William Campbell

G

6-5

309

Michigan

72

Anthony Moten

DT

6-4

315

Miami, Florida)

73

Kirk Barron

C

6-2

309

Purdue

75

Venzell Boulware

G

6-3

306

Tennessee

76

Michael Dunn

T

6-5

300

Maryland

77

Quinterrius Eatmon

T

6-6

313

South Florida

79

Isaiah Battle

T

6-6

312

Clemson

81

Colin Jeter

TE

6-5

250

LSU

84

Ben Johnson

TE

6-4

246

Kansas

85

Cam clear

TE

6-5

277

Texas A&M

88

Evan Rodriguez

TE

6-2

239

temple

89

Connor Hamlett

TE

6-7

259

Oregon State

90

Stansly Maponga

DE

6-2

256

TCU

91

Anthony Johnson

DE

6-3

279

Florida International

92

Durrant Miles

DE

6-4

263

Boise State

93

Will Sutton

DT

6-1

303

Arizona State

94

Pasoni Tasini

DT

6-4

297

Utah

97

Jacquies Smith

DE

6-3

253

Missouri

99

Jordan Thompson

DT

6-2

284

North west

LA Wildcats roster

No.

Surname

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

University

2

McClendon

Jalan

QB

6-4

222

Baylor

3

Kanoff

Chad

QB

6-4

205

Princeton

6

Schmidt

Colton

P

5-11

224

California-Davis

8th

Johnson

Josh

QB

6-3

205

San Diego

9

Novak

Nick

K

5-11

202

Maryland

10

Whitfield

Kermit

WR

5-7

185

Florida State

11

Spruce

Nelson

WR

6-1

206

Colorado

15

McBride

Tre

WR

6-0

245

William & Mary

17

Greene

Jalen

WR

6-1

205

Utah State

18

Jennings

Adonis

WR

6-2

203

temple

20

Dunlap

Jaylen

CB

6-0

186

Illinois

21

Diggs

Mar’Sean

SAF

6-1

218

Alabama Birmingham

22

couplin

Hieronymus

SAF

6-1

213

William & Mary

23

Stevens

Mike

CB

5-11

185

North Carolina State

24

rose

Larry

RB

5-9

192

State of New Mexico

27

miller

Harlan

CB

5-11

182

Southeast Louisiana

28

carter

Martez

RB

5-7

210

Grambling State

29

Tocho

Jack

SAF

6-0

202

North Carolina State

32

Wiley

Ladarius

SAF

6-1

209

Vanderbilt

33

feathers

Arrion

CB

5-11

208

Oregon

34

hood

Elijah

RB

5-11

232

North Carolina

36

Dixon

Ahmad

SAF

6-0

212

Baylor

41

Harris

Dujuan

RB

5-7

206

Troy

44

mays

Willie

LB

6-4

242

Tiffin

45

Navarro

Ryan

LS

6-0

234

Oregon State

47

Tatum

Roman

CB

5-1

174

Southern Illinois

50

Gause

Quentin

LB

6-0

232

Rutgers

52

Williams

Tre ‘

LB

6-2

236

Auburn

54

Jones

Taiwan

LB

6-2

245

Michigan State

56

Siragusa

Nico

OG

6-4

319

State of San Diego

57

smith

will

LB

6-2

231

Texas Tech

59

Lauina

Fred

OG

6-3

315

Oregon State

62

Wallace

Dwayne

OT

6-3

327

Kansas

66

Vahe

Patrick

OG

6-2

325

Texas

70

McKenzie

Kahlil

OG

6-3

320

Tennessee

72

Norton

Storm

OT

6-8

308

Toledo

73

Robinson

Jaelin

OT

6-5

336

temple

74

Roemer

Tyler

OT

6-6

315

State of San Diego

75

maiava

Lene

OT

6-5

311.6

Arizona

77

Oakman

Shawn

DE

6-9

280

Baylor

80

Blacknall

Saeed

WR

6-2

209

Penn State

82

Barnes

Brandon

TE

6-4

255

Alabama State

84

kindling

Jordan

WR

6-2

225

Oklahoma

88

Hampton

De’Quan

WR

6-3

223

Southern California

90

Henderson

Roderick

DE

6-9

287

Baylor

91

Roberts

Boogie

DT

6-2

289

State of San Jose

93

Sanders

Trevon

DT

6-2

327

Troy

94

reed

Cedric

DE

6-5

259

Texas

95

Hughes

Montori

DT

6-4

350

Tennessee-Martin

96

Johnson

Anthony

LB

6-2

308

LSU

98

Taylor

Devin

DE

6-8

267

South Carolina

99

Brady

Latarius

DT

6-2

281

Memphis

