XFL power rankings for week 2: Roughnecks, defenders at the top after the first week

Who is the best team in the XFL?

It is much too early to have a real answer; the competition has just made a nice debut that may have surprised the casual viewer. Football looked like, well, competitive football. Now it is up to the competition to maintain that momentum.

Now with a full weekend of competitions as a reference, we can compile a power ranking before week 2.

XFL WEEK 1 REVIEW:

Twisted rules, surprising pleasure make the new competition worth watching

XFL power rankings: week 2

1. Houston Roughnecks (1-0)

P.J. Walker emerged as the first XFL breakout star after finishing 23 of 39 for 272 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-17 win over Los Angeles. Walker connected via TD passes of 4, 16, 39 and 50 meters, and the Roughnecks scored 25 unanswered points that started late in the second quarter. LaTroy Lewis had two pockets in defense. The June Jones team looked the best in week 1, so it comes first.

2. D.C. Defenders (1-0)

Former Ohio State star Cardale Jones is still not lost as a starter. He passed for 235 yards and two TDs in his team’s 31-19 win against Seattle. Jones hit Rashad Ross for the start-up touchdown with 1:51 in the third quarter and flashed that big arm that made him a cult hero with the Buckeyes. The defenders scored touchdowns on defense and special teams. D.C. only had 68 rush yards, so that should improve in week 2.

3. St. Louis BattleHawks (1-0)

Jordan Ta’amu and Matt Jones gave the attack balance in a 15-9 win over Dallas. Ta’amu passed for 209 yards and a TD; Jones was in a 85-meter rush. Keith Ford had a touchdown run and the defense limited the Renegades to three field goals. Former defender back Darius Hilary led the defense with eight tackles.

4. New York Guardians (1-0)

The Guardians were opportunistic in a 23-3 win over Tampa Bay, where they were won 394-226. Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin pitched for a touchdown and hurried to another, but the running game sputtered with just 44 yards. Bunmi Rotimi led the defense with seven tackles and two tackles for loss.

5. Seattle dragons (0-1)

The Dragons had their chances in the opener at D.C., but Bradley Sylve’s pick-six from a Brandon Silvers pass was the dagger. The game of Silvers was a mixed bag; he had three TD passes and two interceptions. Austin Proehl had five catches for 88 yards and a few touchdowns. Seattle only converted 4 of 15 in third place. It doesn’t work on the way.

6. Tampa Bay Vipers (0-1)

Despite the loss to the Guardians, there is reason to believe that this team should be fine. As mentioned, Tampa Bay has conveniently surpassed New York. Aaron Murray threw two interceptions and the line allowed five pockets. Tampa Bay was still an average of 5.5 meters each and Daniel Williams flashed a large playing capacity with six catches for 123 meters. The errors can be corrected.

7. Los Angeles Wildcats (0-1)

Former Princeton quarterback Charles Kanoff fired 40 paces and the Wildcats had a 17-12 lead before the P.J. Walker show started. Nelson Spruce had an excellent game with 11 catches on 15 goals for 103 yards, and Elijah Hood added 43 yards. The problem was that LA took five bags.

8. Dallas Renegades (0-1)

The Renegades had to settle for three field goals in the loss for the BattleHawks. The running game sputtered with just 58 meters. Philip Nelson completed 33 steps, but it was only 209 meters. Four bags stood in the way of driving a rhythm. It wasn’t the best debut for Bob Stoops’ team, but the defense showed life with Tegray Scales, who had five tackles, a bag and three tackles for loss.