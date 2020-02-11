XFL odds, picks, predictions for week 2: defenders, rugged necks remain undefeated

Advertisement

The first week of the XFL came and went, and what a week it was.

XFL week ONE had:

Multiple F-bombs on national television

Projectiles broke on the field

Replay officials using x-box controllers

Fans in the stands eat rally cheese

A drunk streaker

Shotguns after the game of hard seltzer

The Eastern Division came out the strongest with three teams starting with 1-0, while the West Division had three teams at 0-1. The Houston Roughnecks had the best-looking attack, scored five touchdowns and quarterback P.J. Walker emerged as the MVP favorite in the early competition with his four TD performances.

The Dallas Renegades were a huge disappointment. As favorites in the early season to win it all, they fought against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Dallas came in the game as a favorite of 9.5 points and did not even score as many points.

We went 2-2 with our week 1 picks, went 2-0 on Saturday and got both Sunday games wrong. We will try to improve our selections in week 2.

XFL odds, picks, forecasts for week 2

New York Guardians with D.C. Defenders

Spread: Guardians +5 (-110), Defenders -5 (-110)

This is one of two games this week between undefeated clubs. The defenders looked strong at home in week 1 when Cardale Jones delivered the best PFF class (90.8) of all QBs. He went 16-of-26 (62 percent) along for 235 yards with 2 touchdowns and no sales. D.C. also played a number of defenses, as Rahim Moore and Bradley Sylve came up with interceptions (Sylve gave him back for a touchdown), and the special teams returned a blocked point for a touchdown.

Despite the big pieces, D.C. gave up three touchdowns from Seattle, so the defense isn’t as strong as we thought it would be.

Last week New York achieved one of the most completed victories of the competition, scored three touchdowns and didn’t allow any. The Guardians’ offense was not too impressive, as Matt McGloin had the least passing yards among all starting QBs and receding Darius Victor ended up with just 32 meters on the ground. We will see if the defense can be dominant again this week or if it was just a bad attack in week 1. It will certainly be a heavier test with Jones at QB.

This should be a close game and fun to watch. We have the defenders who start the season 2-0.

Forecast: Defenders 26, Guardians 22

Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons

Spread: Vipers -2.5 (-115), Dragons +2.5 (-105)

The Vipers and Dragons both started the season with a loss, although one game was much closer than the other. Seattle may not have won, but the Dragons looked good against the Defenders and scored three touchdowns, while allowing only two scores for the defense. (They gave up a total of four, but one was a pick-six and the other was a blocked kick.) What Seattle cost was the three turnovers (two intercepts, one clumsy), four if you take the blocked kick for a touchdown. If the dragons had cleaned up their messy game, they might have been upset in week 1.

The Vipers had an ugly game last week. They were one of only two teams that did not score points and allowed three touchdowns. Quarterback Aaron Murray struggled and finished without scores and two interceptions for a score of 45.1 QB, the lowest among starters during the opening weekend. Tampa Bay turned to back up QB Quinton Flowers, which is also on the selection as a running back. The team seemed to move the ball with him at quarterback, but the Vipers still went back to Murray.

This is the closest spread (2.5 points) of all the games this week, which makes sense. But Seattle looked much better than Tampa Bay in the first week and it’s hard to see a team make that much sales again. We expect the Dragons to bounce back with a win at home.

Forecast: Dragons 18, Vipers 6

Dallas Renegades at L.A. Wildcats

Spread: Renegades -4.5 (-110), Wildcats +4.5 (-110)

This will be an interesting matchup between two teams that cause ugly losses. The Renegades were disappointed in week 1 because they could not score a touchdown and ended with three field goals (9 points). However, it was not all bad, as Dallas only gave two touchdowns. Although they didn’t score a TD, the Renegades only lost 15-9. Dallas had no star quarterback Landry Jones in week 1, so if he can start in week 2, expect the attack to move the ball and score some points.

The Wildcats also played their opener without their quarterback, Josh Johnson. LA’s problems, however, fell more in the defense. The Wildcats gave up five touchdowns, most among all teams in week 1, and then fired defense coordinator Pepper Johnson. We expect that they will play better in week 2, because Johnson should be active, but the defensive problems are worrying.

Jones was active for Dallas last week, despite not starting, so he should be on pace to play in week 2. Assuming he starts, we want Dallas to bounce back and pick up the first win of the season.

Forecast: Renegades 22, Wildcats 18

St. Louis BattleHawks on Houston Roughnecks

Spread: BattleHawks +7.5 (-105), Roughnecks -7.5 (-115)

This is the second matchup of the week between undefeated teams. The BattleHawks hit the ground and pounded their way to a win in week 1. Retrace Matt Jones led all rushers with 85 yards on 21 carry’s and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu finished third among all rushers with 77 yards on nine carry’s. Even backup RB Keith Ford had a solid 4-26-1 outing for St. Louis. Meanwhile, defending the BattleHawks did not allow touchdowns against title-favorite Dallas in week 1. A tough defense combined with an attack that dominates the game clock is a dangerous combination.

The Roughnecks came from week 1 as the new title favorites. The Houston offense includes four recipients as starters in offense with no tight endpoints on the roster. This strategy worked to their advantage as quarterback P.J. Walker finished with four touchdowns to pass 272 yards. This is going to be a battle between two very different offenses, and it should be a fun game to close the second week of the XFL.

Forecast: Roughnecks 24, BattleHawks 16