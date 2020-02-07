XFL odds, picks, predictions for week 1: defenders, apostates are early favorites

Advertisement

Football fans don’t have to wait too long for the sport to return, as the XFL starts the week immediately after the Super Bowl.

Although the XFL does not have the talent of the NFL, it does have a good group of players who should be able to keep things fun. Early betting odds to win the competition are a draw between the Dallas Renegades, D.C. Defenders and Tampa Bay Vipers at +350. Following them is a three-way draw with the Houston Roughnecks, L.A. Wildcats and St. Louis Battle Hawks at +700. The last two teams are the New York Guardians (+750) and Seattle Dragons (+900).

Of course there is a lot unknown at this time of the season. Teams have released their rosters, but have not released official depth charts. We can make informed guesses, but it’s hard to make predictions for a competition you’ve never seen before. As the season progresses, we need to get a clearer picture of which teams we expect to play well on a consistent basis.

XFL odds, picks, predictions for week 1

Seattle Dragons at D.C. Defenders

Spread: Defenders -7.5 (-110), Dragons +7.5 (-110)

The D.C. defenders are the gambling favorite here, and not without reason. To begin with, they are at home this week, but they also have one of the most talented rosters in the competition. Cardale Jones is an experienced quarterback and has a lot of talent around him. His receiving corps include Rashad Ross (who was second in the AAF in receiving yards), Eli Rogers (who was on the Steelers roster last season) and Simmie Cobbs (who made some great plays in Indiana). On the way back D.C. has Donnel Pumphrey (who has the third most career rush in NCAA history) and Jhurell Pressley (who led all AAF players in rush yards).

On the other hand, many are skeptical about the Seattle Dragons. Bet Online has their normal seasonal win at more than / less than 3.5, which is the lowest in the league. Their receiving corps offers a list of unproven players such as Kasen Williams, John Santiago, Sergio Bailey, Austin Proehl, Alonzo Moore, Dontez Byrd and Keenan Reynolds. Reynolds is a well-known name for his days as a quarterback of the navy, but can he make the switch to recipient? At QB, Seattle starts with Brandon Silvers who showed some promise in the AAF. Expecting Seattle to rely on his game on the ground with running back Kenneth Farrow, Trey Williams and Ja’Quan Gardner, all of whom were successful in the AAF. We must also mention their defense with defensive backs Matt Elam, Shamarko Thomas and Rahim Moore.

Even if this was an away game, I would have faith in winning the defenders.

Forecast: Defenders 26, Dragons 8

Los Angeles Wildcats in the Houston Roughnecks

Spread: Roughnecks -5.5 (-110), Wildcats +5.5 (-110)

The Roughnecks are home favorite, and there is a major player when it comes to this matchup. Josh Johnson is a proven NFL veteran strategist, but he considers a game-time decision with a thigh injury. If they are not active, the Wildcats are likely to turn to Quad Kanoff at quarterback, which would be a dramatic change. It is hard to trust that the Wildcats will enter their first XFL game with a back-up quarterback along the way. Expect L.A. to trust Elia Hood’s decline with their quarterback situation.

Houston starts P.J. Walker at quarterback. He played college in Temple and last season played in all four preseason games for the Colts. The Roughnecks feature Sammie Coates on broad receiver, which was successful with the Steelers in 2016 when it ended with 435 yards and two touchdowns. Houston also has Andre Williams at RB, who won the Doak Walker Award 2013 as the best way back from the country and was a Heisman finalist. Houston has a strong overall overview and I see them winning their first XFL competition at home.

Forecast: Roughnecks 18, Wildcats 6

Tampa Bay Vipers with New York Guardians

Spread: Vipers -2.5 (-115), Guardians +2.5 (-105)

The Vipers are the only favorite this week when betting on roads, making this game the closest thing to it. The Vipers roll on quarterback with Aaron Murray, which might work for them. But Murray struggled with the Legends in the AAF and ended with a 3-7 TD-INT ratio. He finished third in the interception competition and finished third in taken pockets, although he didn’t start the entire season. But he has a talented group of players around him including Reece Horn, Tanner McEvoy, Seantavius ​​Jones and Donteea Dye at the recipient. The Vipers also have De’Veon Smith in the walk back who looked good in the AAF games for the Orlando Apollos. One of the more interesting players in this team is Quinton Flowers who is on the selection as a QB / RB. It is possible that Tampa Bay will involve him in a number of trick games to either use the double forward pass rule, or to come up with something for the point after playing the touchdown.

The Guardians will be led by Matt McGloin on quarterback and Mekale McKay on wide receiver. McKay earned the nickname “Big Play McKay” in the AAF since he averaged more than 17 feet per reception for the San Antonio Commanders. The Guardians have a number of less well-known names as they walk back, including Tim Cook III, Justin Stockton, Darius Victor and Matthew Colburn II. The Guardians have the advantage of playing at home this week, but the Vipers have a potentially nice attack, even if Antonio Callaway is offside

Forecast: Vipers 22, Guardians 16

St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades

Spread: Renegades -9 (-110), Battlehawks +9 (-110)

The BattleHawks start Jordan Ta’amu on quarterback, and he is the only QB of the first eight of the XFL that has no professional regular seasonal experience. He played well at Ole Miss and is an interesting player to watch in the XFL this season. St. Louis has a few well-known running backs including Matt Jones (who was successful on the Redskins) and Christine Michael (who was a former second-round NFL Draft pick).

But the Renegades have one of the most talented rosters in the competition, play at home and have experienced Bob Stoops who coach them. Stoops has an overall record of 190-48 in college football and coaches Oklahoma from 1999-2016. Landry Jones will lead this team, although it is unclear whether he will start week 1 because of a sustained knee injury that he sustained early January. Receiver Jazz Ferguson also has an injury (hand) because he did not participate in the training on Wednesday. Despite the injuries, the Renegades should win this fairly easily.

Forecast: Renegades 26, Battlehawks 12