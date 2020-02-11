Xavier Woods is moving away from social media

Advertisement

The process of coming back from an injury can be stressful in any sport, but this is especially true for professional wrestling.

Many wrestlers would enjoy some free time, but there is no off-season, which means they’ll miss out on some of the action no matter how long they’ll be out.

One man who has been absent from the WWE for some time due to injury is Xavier Woods.

Advertisement

I’ve done a million things since I got hurt to stay one step ahead of my feelings. Unfortunately I woke up today with the intense emotion of how much I miss being able to wrestle. It really bother me, so I’m going to get out of society a bit.

– Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 10, 2020

It is always healthy to refrain from social media, especially if you have a lot of followers. If you’ve been in public for so long, it can be a grueling process, and for Woods the combination of Twitter and his desire to get back in the ring seems to have an impact.

New Day will always consist of three core members, but since Kofi Kingston and Big E still get the reward of performing night after night, it must be pretty difficult to watch.

New Day will face John Morrison and The Miz at Super ShowDown, and the Tag titles are at stake – which Woods will oddly likely turn out to be positive as he doesn’t have to do the migration to Saudi Arabia.

At the moment, however, he will focus on speeding up his recovery and working towards a brighter morning.