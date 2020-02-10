Xavier Montes, maestro of Latin culture in Ventura county, dies at 67

Advertisement

In 2004, Anna Bermudez received unsolicited advice from Xavier Montes on one of her works of art.

Tall, mustachioed and almost always dressed in white pants, a white guayabera and a Panama hat, “Big X” has traced an imposing path throughout the Latin community of Ventura county.

He was the founder of the De Colores Art Show, an annual showcase for music, dance and art held in his hometown of Santa Paula. The swirling arpeggios Montes tore from his harp provided audio tapes for fundraisers and community evenings from Ojai to Oxnard; his paintings, usually ruminations on Mexican themes or farm workers, were hung at the home of the Latin American intelligentsia in the region.

Montes looked for Bermudez after his political theme rebozo (Mexican style shawl) on display at the Ventura County Museum impressed him.

“He said,” You know what? You have to keep doing this, ”said Bermudez, who is now the museum’s chief curator. “He did it with everyone. He always spoke to you. Talking to her has given you the impetus to do more. “

Fourteen years after their first meeting, Montes asked Bermudez for a favor: Montes was ready to withdraw from De Colores and wanted the museum to resume its festival. It will be relaunched next year.

“It’s like passing the torch,” said Bermudez. “Something he did for so long, and now it’s up to all of us to continue. He knew we were ready. “

Following a long illness, Montes died Thursday at the age of 67.

“He was just a magnet for people,” said Jennifer Heighton, executive director of the Santa Paula Art Museum, where Montes has been a member of the board of directors for years and helped create a collection dedicated to Chicano art. . “People wanted to be with him and learn from him. He loved his community. He was totally attached to it. “

“It was one tlamatini“Said Javier Gomez, artistic director of the Inlachek Cultural Arts Center in Oxnard, using a Nahuatl term which roughly translates to” wise man “. Montes was a student teacher for him in 1973 in Camarillo, and two have collaborated on projects for decades. “He showed us how to feel our hearts, see our faces and express our soul.”

Ride with his students in an undated photo. The native of Santa Paula has educated and entertained audiences with his Chicano art and his advocacy for music for decades.

Montes did not originally plan to help develop the Chicano arts in Ventura County. Born in 1952 to agricultural workers, Montes was raised by an aunt like her own son. She gave her room the inside out covers of old books as drawing material because she had no money for art supplies.

After stays in Moorpark and Ventura colleges, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in studio art and a teaching diploma from UC Santa Barbara, remaining in the region after graduation. Montes’ mastery of acrylic has earned him exhibitions in Los Angeles and San Francisco, among other major cities.

But he returned to Santa Paula in 1983 to take care of his illness tia. When the tug of the largest world stung Montes, he decided instead to bring the world to his sleepy agricultural town.

“I wanted to be part of this movement, but I was not a public speaker, nor a true radical protester,” he told the Ventura County Star in 2015. “It was a way to participate and promote my culture: through music. “

At that time, Montes already owned a harp, an instrument he fell in love with after listening to an album by son jarocho music at UC Santa Barbara, and had become a prolific guitarist. He has released two albums of instruments that have gone from Mexican standards like “Veracruz” and “Amor Eterno” to Greatest Generation classics like “White Cliffs of Dover” and “Guantanamera”.

He also recorded “La Inundacion”, a corrido on the collapse of the Saint-François dam in 1928 which razed Santa Paula and killed at least 431 people in what remains the second greatest loss of life in the history of California after the San Francisco earthquake in 1906. He helped paint murals, offered free guitar workshops to seniors in churches and at his home, and created a group of children, Angels on Harps.

All of this culminated each year with the De Colores Art Show, which started in 1994 as a street bazaar, but eventually turned into a week-long affair that attracted artists and participants from all over southern California.

Montes with one of his pieces during an exhibition at the art museum of Santa Paula.

“The cultural arts move my inner mind, they give me an energy that words cannot express,” he said in a 2004 speech. “It is this love and this excitement that makes me want to be so desperately share with all of you so that you too can feel what I feel. “

In 2005 and 2007, Montes brought together dozens of older musicians who had helped make Santa Paula a home of Mexican music before World War II to document their life stories. In his later years, Montes also worked at the Blanchard de Santa Paula community library and at the Renaissance high school while continuing to produce art and music for himself.

“He was a great role model in the way he lived his life,” said Juan F. Ramirez, a resident of Visalia who was a roommate of Montes at the university. He remembered how, at weekends at home, Montes played late into the night at Las Piedras Park to friends and strangers. “He always gave of himself. He never cared about him. “

Montes is survived by his partner, Vanessa Acosta, two sisters and two brothers, his daughter Anica Walls, his son Robert Montes and two grandchildren.