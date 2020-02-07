X-MEN: GIANT SIZE - MAGNETO postponed for 8 weeks

Advertisement

Credit: Ben Oliver (Marvel Comics)

Updated February 7, 2020: X-Men in giant size: Magneto # 1 has been postponed and is expected to be released on April 29.

Originally requested for release on March 4, the title was moved to March 18 a month ago.

Original story January 3, 2020: Marvel Comics informed retailers of this Giant X-Men: Magneto # 1 was pushed back two weeks. Originally requested for release on March 4th, the one-shot is now scheduled for March 18th.

X-Men # 4 by # 7 – also written by Jonathan Hickman – were moved similarly.

Here is the request for delivery:

Credit: Ben Oliver (Marvel Comics)

GIANT SIZE X-MEN: MAGNET # 1

Jonathan Dickman (W) • Ben Oliver (A / C)

VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

HICKMAN & OLIVER MASTER MAGNETISM!

Jonathan Hickman continues his one-shots and shows some of Marvel’s best artists! This time he is working with Ben Oliver (ULTIMATE X-MEN, THUNDERBOLTS) to tell a story about the Krakoan ambassador and master of magnetism, Magneto! Krakoa can only be for mutants, but mutants can still be

have to deal with the human world around them. Magneto has a plan for this.

40 PGS./ONE SHOT / Rated T + … $ 4.99