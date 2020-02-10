WWE WrestleMania 37 location and dates confirmed

Advertisement

WWE has not yet reached Tampa for WrestleMania 36. You already know that the company will return to Los Angeles for WrestleMania 37. We thought this was going to happen, but now it’s official.

The Los Angeles Times announced that the 37th WrestleMania show will take place on March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The stadium has a capacity of 70,240, but can be expanded to 100,240. Let’s see how many people fit into the stadium, according to WWE.

WWE will discuss the details in a press conference later on February 10. You can check out the schedule for WrestleMania 2021 weekend events below.

Thursday March 25, 2021 – WWE Hall of Fame – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA.

Friday March 26, 2021 – Friday evening SmackDown – Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA.

Saturday, March 27, 2021 – NXT TakeOver: Los Angeles – Staples Center – Los Angeles, California

Sunday, March 28, 202 – WrestleMania 37 – SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA.

WrestleMania Axxess will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. We had an idea that this message would come for some time, but now it’s official.