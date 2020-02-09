WWE will publish big WrestleMania news tomorrow

Advertisement

WWE is on its way to WrestleMania 36. Tomorrow they will make a big WrestleMania announcement about the 2021 shows.

Brad Shepard previously reported that WWE will go to LA’s SoFi stadium for WrestleMania 37.

Big news is planned for LA tomorrow, as I reported six days ago. I was the journalist who spread the news that WWE had officially chosen Los Angeles as the location for WrestleMania 37. I look forward to making Hasser cry with my upcoming victory lap.

WrestleMania 37 appears to be coming to Los Angeles. This could be a big show in the LA market with big ticket value and lots of celebrities.

– Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com & OYDKWS (@TheBradShepard), February 10, 2020

