WWE will announce NXT if they sign new multi-year contracts

NXT switched to the USA Network in October last year. Brad Shepard reported that increases were expected at the time, but it will be some time before they occur. Now it looks like the NXT superstars are finally making more money, but they have to sign a new contract to get it.

Fightful reports that WWE has finally started posting NXT superstar salary increases. It is also reported that these new increases come with triennial agreements. It was found that “not all talents offered have signed the new contracts.”

These increases are not as high as with RAW and SmackDown superstars. You get a substantial boost in salary.

The general idea among NXT talents about raises was that they should “get them better”. It was also mentioned that many people share the same attitude. It is interesting that a raise seems to be dependent on a new contract.

It has already been reported that Taynara Conti has left NXT due to payment disagreements. Your locker has also been cleared. NXT talent has recently been strongly advised not to speak to wrestling reporters.